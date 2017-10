this video gives me michael jackson "the way you make me feel" vibes. was that intentional?



anyway, i love it Reply

Thread

Link

ohh, i see it! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





smh y'all are really gonna let this queen flop, ontd has no taste Reply

Thread

Link

bow Reply

Thread

Link

your taste >>>>>>>>>> Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Whenever I see a headline about a new video from her I'm like "more gay shit for my gay ass??? blessed" Reply

Thread

Link

hell yeah, i love her.



i went to a concert of hers in NYC and tbh there was a gross amount of creepy old men there, that apparently are fans of hers from when she was an actress in kid's shows/movies. Reply

Thread

Link

omg yikes :/ Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ugh, how uncomfortable. i was supposed to see her this summer but ended up missing the show Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yeah she's super great to see live but the vibe of the crowd was pretty weird with like 1/4 of them being old men who were there by themselves trying to get close to the stage/yelling how much they loved her. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol i see this a lot at all girl rock band gigs too. it's not that i think creepy old men shouldn't get to leave the house i just wish it wasn't the same nights i do Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Nowadays I don't really bother with music videos because they all typically blend together for me but something about Hayley's music/vids that always has me smiling. I love them. Reply

Thread

Link

jeep wranglers belong to the lgbtees Reply

Thread

Link

she's great but now i can only think about that weird insecure scene now Reply

Thread

Link

this is cute af Reply

Thread

Link

Ugh god, her videos are #goals af Reply

Thread

Link