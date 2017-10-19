What Are the Most Popular NEW TV Shows This Fall?

how is will and grace new Reply

I think the answer to this question is quite obvious... Reply

It feels really short, idk i think it would work better as an hour long show and Debrah is still over acting to hell and back. That being said i still really like it. Reply

Debra needs to tone it down a notch, in the dessert department too Reply

I used to think I was okay with children, but the kids on Fuller House and Young Sheldon make me 100% that Im okay with never having children of my own. It bothers me, like I was fine with the kids on the original Full House, Smart Guy, Boy Meets World but Fuller House? They are just insufferable to me. Im not sure if its the new kids being super annoying and OTT, or if its just me remembering the older shows fondly, so I dont view those kids as annoying. Reply

You were probably a kid yourself when you watched those shows though, that tends to make one more forgiving quality-wise Reply

im screaming Reply

I haven't added any new shows from this season. The new ones from LAST season I'm watching are Great News and Riverdale.



They are both stupid yet entertaining in their own way. Reply

The only new show I've been watching is The Mayer and I'm LOVING it. It's just really hopeful and also funny in a really chill way? idk. I like it. Reply

Yes! The Mayor makes me happy. Reply

the only new shows i've watched are law and order: true crime and the mayor and i prefer LO because it's got edie falco. Reply

There hasn't been anything new this fall that I think is that fantastic, but I think Ghosted has potential.



As for newish shows, I really love Good Behavior, The Good Place, and Great News. Reply

I need to watch Great News. Reply

Great News is entertaining is a pretty mindless news. I'm really only here for Nicole Richie.



Though the last episode about sexual harrassment was difficult to take with all the Weinstein news breaking Reply

I really like Ghosted.



Good Behavior is great. Michelle Dockery and Juan Diego Botto's chemistry is insane. Reply

good behavior is my life and i love good place Reply

Star Trek: Discovery and The Orville are both super enjoyable.



I still need to watch Electric Dreams.



I'm looking really forward to Amy Sedaris' show starting up too. I hope it's good. Reply

My newest are TGP and Star Trek. I'm just waiting for Peaky Blinders, give me a date, Beebs. Reply

yeah doesnt Peaky Blinders usually hit Netflix in the fall? Seems overdue Reply

I don't know if they'll do a weekly upload straight away? This is going to be the first season of watching it live. Reply

I am also waiting impatiently for more Peaky Blinders. Reply

i like dynasty. so far. Reply

I honestly just watch ABC except for basic bitch Thursdays. Reply

im watching the gifted and its kinda cool??? Reply

i had no idea the ratings for the good doctor were so big Reply

I don't watch new things, generally speaking. So far this season, I have been keeping up with The Good Place, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Broad City, Criminal Minds and Supernatural. Thinking about cancelling cable again because Spectrum is absolute garbage. Reply

