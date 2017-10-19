What Are the Most Popular NEW TV Shows This Fall?
These are the 7 most popular new TV shows this fall https://t.co/KGEmXeCV6T pic.twitter.com/mSrMxd4mr1— Business Insider (@businessinsider) 19 October 2017
Partial list:
3. Will & Grace (NBC)
4. Seal Team (CBS)
5. Wisdom of the Crowd (CBS)
CBS=4, NBC=2, ABC=1, none for FOX (pouts that Orville isn't higher)
ONTD what is your favorite new show?
They are both stupid yet entertaining in their own way.
As for newish shows, I really love Good Behavior, The Good Place, and Great News.
Though the last episode about sexual harrassment was difficult to take with all the Weinstein news breaking
Good Behavior is great. Michelle Dockery and Juan Diego Botto's chemistry is insane.
I still need to watch Electric Dreams.
I'm looking really forward to Amy Sedaris' show starting up too. I hope it's good.