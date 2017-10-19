Florence

‘The Snowman’ Director Knows Why Critics Hate His Movie: He Didn’t Shoot the Whole Script



the Fassy staring movie is getting terrible reviews (18% at RT)

director Tomas Alfredson ("Let the Right One In", "Tinker Tailor Solider Spy") knows why:
“Our shoot time in Norway was way too short, we didn’t get the whole story with us and when we started cutting we discovered that a lot was missing.”
10-15% of the screenplay was not filmed.

whut
