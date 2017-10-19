‘The Snowman’ Director Knows Why Critics Hate His Movie: He Didn’t Shoot the Whole Script

LMAO then why not finish the movie you dumb fuck? Also the posters for the movie are so fucking stupid. This will be a nice little wedding gift for Fassbender.



Like, what kind of fool gets to the end is like oh wait we missed something when it comes to the script? Reply

I've been following the confused reviews for this movie, and I feel so bad for everyone acting in this lol. It doesn't seem like they did a bad job... but the director and writing and editing teams completely fucked up Reply

Huh so taking him at his word and believing that this happened...if the studio wouldn't let him do pickups, why didn't he take his name off the project? I mean, it's literally incomplete according to him. Reply

If I had to guess, probably because he didn't want to upset the producer (Scorsese). The crazy thing is that they just decided to bring in another editor to try to make a movie out of what they had instead of trying to do reshoots or... something Reply

I was just watching this review of it last night and it sounds like a damn mess.



I'm sad about the bad reviews for this.

When I first saw the trailer for this I thought it looked interesting because I love mystery/thrillers.

I was gonna see this tomorrow for my birthday, but I guess not. Reply

It's a book by Jo Nesbo if you feel like reading it one day. Its a really great mystery book and is actually the first of several in the series! Reply

LOL @ Fassbender flopping, but I'm bummed Rebecca's career has been stunted since MI5 :/ Reply

That is such a surprising thing to me. I was hoping her career would take off. Reply

I loved her in MI5 but she weirdly looks very different and completely anonymous in any other role (not a bad actor, just a lot of WHO?) Reply

Hopefully MI:6 will put her back on the map. I'm still annoyed that Jessica Chastain is playing Ingrid Bergman in a film, especially when Rebecca is around (and she's Swedish too). Reply

lol uhhh what? Jessica has the face of a potato compared to Ingrid/Rebecca



no shade to Jessica but i mean really Reply

That is such a weird casting. Ingrid has a very round face with soft features, Jessica looks nothing like her. Reply

They could cast her as vivianne leigh biopic.



Debra messing looks more like ingrid bergman but she might be too old.



Jessica looks like no one. Reply

How do you not know that you haven't shot 10% of the screenplay? Don't you have a list of scenes that need to be filmed and check them off or something like that? I don't understand how you can have a continuity editor, but not a "Here are all the scenes that haven't been filmed; let's film them" person. Reply

That's what the Assistant Director and Script Supervisor do to an extent but I've literally never heard of this happening

Like i can get not having enough time or cutting scenes that don't work out but just being like "welp we forgot scene 40" is very ??? Reply

this kind of happened in the last movie I worked lol but they weren't important scenes and everything was a bit chaotic.

There was a list but we keep moving the scenes to different days to optimize time and we kept changing the script so yeah... we forgot a couple of things. However, we did realized before it was too late but we just decided to not do it because it would be too much of a hassle and money we did not have. Reply

To go from Let the Right One In to Tinker Tailor to this??!?!? Anyone can tell it was going to be a mess from the trailer. Reply

Damn, I can't believe he Josh Tranked his own movie. O_____o Like, this is the sort of shit you say publicly on Monday morning, after it's already had a bad first weekend (as I'm sure it will...though I'm gonna see it anyway, sigh @ me). Alas. Reply

could they not afford a script supervisor? Reply

I had to tell my mum that this is one big flop and she was disappointed because Nesbo is one of her favourite writers. Reply

Then delay the goddamn movie release in the first place if it's not finished? Good lord. Reply

Why does this asshole get to direct movies while my somewhat competent ass is bored in front of a computer all day Reply

