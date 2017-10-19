‘The Snowman’ Director Knows Why Critics Hate His Movie: He Didn’t Shoot the Whole Script
‘The Snowman’ Director Knows Why Critics Hate His Movie: He Didn’t Shoot the Whole Script https://t.co/uHPq3IVrV7 via @indiewire— Anne Thompson (@akstanwyck) 19. Oktober 2017
source
director Tomas Alfredson ("Let the Right One In", "Tinker Tailor Solider Spy") knows why:
“Our shoot time in Norway was way too short, we didn’t get the whole story with us and when we started cutting we discovered that a lot was missing.”
10-15% of the screenplay was not filmed.
whut
Edited at 2017-10-19 08:58 pm (UTC)
When I first saw the trailer for this I thought it looked interesting because I love mystery/thrillers.
I was gonna see this tomorrow for my birthday, but I guess not.
no shade to Jessica but i mean really
Debra messing looks more like ingrid bergman but she might be too old.
Jessica looks like no one.
Like i can get not having enough time or cutting scenes that don't work out but just being like "welp we forgot scene 40" is very ???
There was a list but we keep moving the scenes to different days to optimize time and we kept changing the script so yeah... we forgot a couple of things. However, we did realized before it was too late but we just decided to not do it because it would be too much of a hassle and money we did not have.