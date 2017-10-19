ANTM's Nyle DiMarco Says He Gets Criticized By LGBT People for His Identity
.@NyleDiMarco: 'So many LGBT+ people criticise me for my identity':https://t.co/AbKwvI8SBg pic.twitter.com/IrInMrldcG— Attitude (@AttitudeMag) October 19, 2017
In 2015, ANTM and Dancing with the Stars winner Nyle DiMarco first came out as sexually fluid but now says that he has faced criticism within the LGBT community for identifying that way.
On the issue, he said: "I've had so many LGBT+ people criticise me for my identity, and I think that’s not the point. Why aren’t we working together for a larger goal? The bottom line is, what is our long-term goal for the LGBT+ community?"
He compares it to his experience in the deaf community: "I always say that I wish the world could look at the deaf community as a great example because they’re so accepting of their differences, because we’re too small a community to pull ourselves down."
this guy is something else
I feel you bruh
We don't know them.
FUCK HIS CRITICS TBH
i'm guessing people just don't like the term 'sexually fluid', but let people live. he's saying he's not straight, he's on the queer spectrum, just let him live
i feel like it's because terms like 'queer', 'pansexual', 'sexuality fluid', etc aren't ~classic gay, some gay people get defensive about their validity but it shouldn't have to be that way. sure i get how the terms are kind of ~new agey, but the people who i personally know who use them value them as true identities and aren't trying to sound edgy or anything.
(this isn't directed at you this is just a rant. i'm queer myself)
