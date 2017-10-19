ANTM's Nyle DiMarco Says He Gets Criticized By LGBT People for His Identity

this walking hunk of queer bait, surprised he isn't on onlyfans tbh!



Edited at 2017-10-19 08:51 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

Lmao this only fans shit needs to stop Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Miss Hilly I'm tired. Reply

Thread

Link

zzz

this guy is something else Reply

Thread

Link

I stopped being interested in him after seeing an episode of ANTM where he was basically saying, "I'm deaf! I go through a lot more than black women." I can't remember the exact quote tho. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

What? When did he say that? I'm googling and can't find anything like it? Because if he really did.... :/ Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Post the snake photos too! Reply

Thread

Link

As a gay man , a black gay man at that this situation pisses me off. Let’s all scream to be recognized but completely turn the side eye to the “B” in our acronym unless it’s a woman , and even then some people choose not to believe you go can be bisexual. Good for him. Reply

Thread

Link

Thank you Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

In my mariah carey voice:

We don't know them. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





Edited at 2017-10-19 08:59 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

Nooooo you resized it :( I was enjoying that (even tho I'm at work and def would have gotten in trouble if I'd gotten caught lmao) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

boo just drag it to another tab lmao Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

He's an awful model. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

MTE. He's a gem Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i want his nut tbh Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

wtf, i hate him now. why did he do a photoshoot with tayl*r? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

he's so pleasant to look at! Reply

Thread

Link





Weak attempts at trans AND bi wank in the same afternoon? Reply

Thread

Link

in before "lesbians are SO MEAN to me :(" Reply

Thread

Link

THE WORLD is so mean to me!! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





You be whatever you want to be, boo. Reply

Thread

Link

Lmfaooooooo Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

what the fuck is wrong with him being sexually fluid?? why does everyone think it's queer bait?



i'm guessing people just don't like the term 'sexually fluid', but let people live. he's saying he's not straight, he's on the queer spectrum, just let him live Reply

Thread

Link

I've seen several people on Tumblr *lol* saying how he's pandering to a gay audience or something. idk if he is or isn't. he's not cute to me, so i don't really pay attention to him. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i mean sure, gay pandering is annoying, and sometimes very obvious. but jeez let's not witch hunt everyone who is queer



i feel like it's because terms like 'queer', 'pansexual', 'sexuality fluid', etc aren't ~classic gay, some gay people get defensive about their validity but it shouldn't have to be that way. sure i get how the terms are kind of ~new agey, but the people who i personally know who use them value them as true identities and aren't trying to sound edgy or anything.



(this isn't directed at you this is just a rant. i'm queer myself) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm surprised about his comments on the deaf community. From what I've heard from people within the community, there is a lot of hierarchy and shunning of those who get cochlear implants. Maybe it was just their personal circle. Reply

Thread

Link

i'm deaf, and it's not just implant users, but how you sign, how you were raised, where you went to school, etc. he's talking out of his ass because he's at the top of the deaf social hierarchy (deaf family, deaf schools, full ASL, good looking coughstraightcough white man) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

#IShouldveKnown What a warped and blissfully ignorant perspective it must be to be an attractive white man lol. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link