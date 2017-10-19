gold

ANTM's Nyle DiMarco Says He Gets Criticized By LGBT People for His Identity




In 2015, ANTM and Dancing with the Stars winner Nyle DiMarco first came out as sexually fluid but now says that he has faced criticism within the LGBT community for identifying that way.

On the issue, he said: "I've had so many LGBT+ people criticise me for my identity, and I think that’s not the point. Why aren’t we working together for a larger goal? The bottom line is, what is our long-term goal for the LGBT+ community?"

He compares it to his experience in the deaf community: "I always say that I wish the world could look at the deaf community as a great example because they’re so accepting of their differences, because we’re too small a community to pull ourselves down."

Sources: 1 2
Tagged: , , ,