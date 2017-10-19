Episode Stills for Riverdale 2x03 - The Watcher in the Woods + Extended Promo
#Riverdale Spoiler Photos: "Chapter Sixteen: The Watcher in the Woods" - Gallery HERE: https://t.co/yDlNb7TxhJ pic.twitter.com/DICyCnjfjT— KSiteTV (@KSiteTV) October 19, 2017
TAKING A STAND — Archie's got a gun (and lbr, he's probably going to accidentally shoot someone by the end of the episode) and assembling his own watch group.
Veronica officially introduces her friends to her father.
Toni Topaz finally makes her debut as Jughead starts officially going to Southside High.
And Kevin’s been cruising in the woods at night which worries Betty (she wants him to get some self-respect according to the promo).
Directed by Kevin Sullivan. Written by Ross Maxwell
source/source
this episode apparently made one of the writers cry
LOL OP
Was the writer the same lady who called it A Very Special Episode (Cruising)? Lol
I've been putting off watching S2 I just can't bring myself to watch it. Important q, Cheryl and brooches still a thing?
every.single.mother in this town is crazy
Re: every.single.mother in this town is crazy
That bizarre Metal Gear Solid ref she dropped in the premiere was something else.
They try so hard to be hip. They need to go to the Kevin Williamson school of unrealistic dialogue.
Re: every.single.mother in this town is crazy
Re: every.single.mother in this town is crazy
Re: every.single.mother in this town is crazy
Re: every.single.mother in this town is crazy
This damn show!
He'll probably one-up it and use Scruff.
The whole stereotypical "gays gone cruising" thing is annoying. That and like....they changed it bc originally he was gonna use Grindr but they dropped that part of his character but suddenly put it back in like?
Cami vs Stranger Things fandom
Re: Cami vs Stranger Things fandom
Re: Cami vs Stranger Things fandom
Re: Cami vs Stranger Things fandom
Re: Cami vs Stranger Things fandom
I need the show to be fun again! They've upped the darkness a little too much. I'm here for new Reggie though, he's definitely a super fun character now, and I did not expect him to be slinging jingle jangle (lmao). At least this last ep gave us this dynamic duo:
Unfortunately, I've seen her in set pictures
Poor Ethel gonna get the Barb treatment lmao
Lol, could you imagine if they killed her off? There'd be a new set of memes
And yeah, I really loved Reggie's presence throughout. He was pretty perfect
Learn more about LiveJournal Ratings in FAQ.
Were we legit supposed to be on Betty side in that? Total redux of that Chuck scene were Betty does some truly effed up shit and we're supposed to be on her side.
Like, uh, that's exactly what Cheryl said??
i was pleased
*god lord i am horrible.