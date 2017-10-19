Episode Stills for Riverdale 2x03 - The Watcher in the Woods + Extended Promo

And Kevin’s been cruising in the woods at night which worries Betty (she wants him to get some self-respect according to the promo). Reply

Was the writer the same lady who called it A Very Special Episode (Cruising)? Lol Reply

I don't know, but she did write the episode about Jughead's birthday. Though credit for "I'm weird, I'm a weirdo" goes to her co-writer of the episode Reply

Link

Aside from that awful monologue I actually really liked that episode so that gives me hope for this one, because 2x02 was baaaaaad. Reply

this show is so dull, idek why i still watch. the dialogue and plots are so bad, it doesn't even feel like a teen show anymore. alice & fp are the only characters i care about but it's probably gonna be an eternity until they share a scene again Reply

Alice and FP yessss

I've been putting off watching S2 I just can't bring myself to watch it. Important q, Cheryl and brooches still a thing? Reply

Link

Yeah, she's still rocking the brooches. Reply

Link

I've watched Madchen suffer through insane dialog on two separate shows this past Summer and I've come away with nothing but admiration and respect.



That bizarre Metal Gear Solid ref she dropped in the premiere was something else. Reply

Link

They try so hard to be hip. They need to go to the Kevin Williamson school of unrealistic dialogue. Reply

Link

Lol, yeah, Madchen's a champ. I admire the way she plays off the weird ass dialogue on this show Reply

Link

She's so far off her rocker that she launched herself into the dimension where comments like these are normal. Reply

Link

I screamed at this part. She's so cray lmao Reply

Link

LMFAO! They couldn't let the episode end without EVERY featured mother doing something batshit.



This damn show! Reply

Link

Would teenagers still be cruising with Grindr/Tinder anyway? Reply

Link

He'll probably one-up it and use Scruff.

The whole stereotypical "gays gone cruising" thing is annoying. That and like....they changed it bc originally he was gonna use Grindr but they dropped that part of his character but suddenly put it back in like? Reply

Link

Girl, you're cruisin for a bruisin. Reply

Link

netflix replying with "a 10 and an 11" was the worst thing i ever read with my own two eyes Reply

Link

i cant breathe Reply

Link

i luv her Reply

Link

I would be here for this show if it didn't take itself so seriously. Like, let it be the OTT trash that it is. Reply

Link

Yeah, first season was fun but so far this second season seems to take itself too seriously and it's hurting it. We miss the camp! Reply

Link

I think that's more a failure of performances, rather than writing. Of the kids, Cheryl is particularly good at finding the crazy in her script, but KJ is pure sawdust. Reply

Link

Yeah KJ can't quite carry the gravity of his storyline right now. He's better than last year if only because his storyline is more interesting, but he's still not good. Reply

Link

If everyone was at Cheryl's level, my enjoyment level of the show would definitely go up way more Reply

Link

yep. if it was over the top and cheeky it'd be fun. instead it's dull and nauseating. Reply

I need the show to be fun again! They've upped the darkness a little too much. I'm here for new Reggie though, he's definitely a super fun character now, and I did not expect him to be slinging jingle jangle (lmao). At least this last ep gave us this dynamic duo:

I need the show to be fun again! They've upped the darkness a little too much. I'm here for new Reggie though, he's definitely a super fun character now, and I did not expect him to be slinging jingle jangle (lmao). At least this last ep gave us this dynamic duo:

Still gutted over Moose and Midge. I really hope they survived but that gunman fired 4 bullets...it did look like Moose protected Midge, so if she survives that'll make me a little happier. It's just not fair what happened to them. Reply

Link

Your icon 😍 Reply

Link

So umm. Did Betty’s prego sister goes back to her home planet never to be seen again? Reply

Link

One can hope. Polly is the worst. Reply

Link

MTE like where the hell is she? Reply

Link

probably dealing with the fact that she has an incest baby Reply

Link

I can only hope so.



Unfortunately, I've seen her in set pictures Reply

Link

Does this show ever get less dull/more exciting? Reply

Link

lol im still trying to finish s1 but its so boring Reply

Link

Also, OP there was a new extended promo if you want to add it to the post:







Poor Ethel gonna get the Barb treatment lmao Reply

Link

Thank you for reminding me, bb <3!



Lol, could you imagine if they killed her off? There'd be a new set of memes Reply

Link

i’m watching the ep rn and i find jughead so insufferable lmao but i’m lowkey in love with reggie 😍 also i’m cryingggggg at v’s dad walking in and all of them saying “daddy” Reply

Link

I swear they only put that in because of the cast instagram shanigans. Kinda wish Archie had been in that scene. Daddy was his thing! Reply

Link

yeah that was what i thought too! and awww poor kj lmao Reply

Link

Jughead was fucking hilarious because Cole was so horrible in his emotional scenes.



And yeah, I really loved Reggie's presence throughout. He was pretty perfect Reply

Link



Link

also, WHAT was that Betty and Cheryl scene? And why were we supposed to go "YAS BETTY" at her blackmailing an emotional vulnerable girl. Hello! Cheryl tried to commit suicide like 3 days ago. And of course, she doesn't want to help the guy who covered up her brother's death and dumped his body in the river. like WHAT.



Were we legit supposed to be on Betty side in that? Total redux of that Chuck scene were Betty does some truly effed up shit and we're supposed to be on her side. Reply

Link

betty blackmailing cheryl was beyond fucked up yikes Reply

Link

Yeah it was hella weird and I think it was their way of showing how ride or die Betty is for Jughead and that she has a "dark" side, but yeah...Cheryl is def NOT in a good place, so what Betty did was super messed up. Reply

Link

Yeah Betty and Jughead used to be my faves but now they annoy me. What Betty did was gross and I am tired of them trying to get us to feel bad for FP. I know that a lot of people think Skeet is hot but they are minimizing his crime so much in the show. And I'm tired of them making Betty get worked up about causes and framing it in a way that she tries to promote it for the general public but it's really all about someone she cares about, like Jughead. Like the speech she made at the school last year was so eye-roll worthy because she started it with "community" but then just brought it to FP. Reply

Link

It killed me when Cheryl said she wouldn't forgive FP since she was left to unknowlingly live alone in the same house as a murderer and then Betty tries to remind her that Clifford was the killer like she's being obtuse.



Like, uh, that's exactly what Cheryl said?? Reply

Link

Yeah, that was really messed up, but I thought that was the point. I was sort of happy they made her do something so unlikable Reply

