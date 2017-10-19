Kev

Episode Stills for Riverdale 2x03 - The Watcher in the Woods + Extended Promo




TAKING A STAND — Archie's got a gun (and lbr, he's probably going to accidentally shoot someone by the end of the episode) and assembling his own watch group.

Veronica officially introduces her friends to her father.

Toni Topaz finally makes her debut as Jughead starts officially going to Southside High.

And Kevin’s been cruising in the woods at night which worries Betty (she wants him to get some self-respect according to the promo).

Directed by Kevin Sullivan. Written by Ross Maxwell

Toni
this episode apparently made one of the writers cry and not because of how bad it is
