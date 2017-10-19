The Game responds to allegations that he is the father of a 15-year-old girl's forthcoming child.




Gossip sites Fameolous and PopGlitz are claiming that The Game had met her at an ID-required club, was informed of her age but didn't believe it due to her alleged fake ID, and would be offering her financial support.

"This story is a lie made up by a child whom I've never met nor talked to in my life. I wish big media outlets would stop giving inaccurate news & liars a platform to tarnish their brand & make them look like the Enquirer."

source
