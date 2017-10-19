The Game responds to allegations that he is the father of a 15-year-old girl's forthcoming child.

His dick is huge. Reply

LOL, like we're just going to take your side of the story when you're out here fingering 18 year old girls in public parks? Okay dude. Reply

lol, acting a fool w a legal adult and impregnating a minor are two very diff things regardless of how you/ontd feels about age gaps Reply

Lol stop he was like twice her age Reply

Oh, please, like 18 isn't a completely arbitrary number.

This is a dude who's knocking on 40 yet consistently goes out of his way to date barely legal girls. Everything about him tells me he would absolutely mess with a 15 year old if he felt he wouldn't get caught. Reply

I would agree with you but I would not put it past him to have a sexual relationship with a 15 year old. Reply

EW. fuck I totally forgot about that. Reply

Cue ONTDs “Hate all Men” mob Reply

won't someone think of the men 😢 Reply

The Game and his grooming of 12-year-olds deserves his say, feminazis!! Reply

Hmm, if only there were a way to check the genetic material of child and alleged father... Reply

lowkey wish science was advanced enough to address these sort of concerns/questions Reply

lmao right? Get Maury on the case! Reply

yeah, it bugs me that with all these medical advancements we've made with pregnancy and fertility stuff, there's still no prenatal paternity test. Reply

Oh, there isn't? lol I was being sarcastic.



Gotta wait till it's born, huh? Reply

I hope you're being sarcastic but just in case you're not, there definitely is pre birth maternity test. They get cells from the placenta with a needle or you can go through the vagina and collect fetal dna. Reply

there is though Reply

Yikes Reply

This guy is so charitable but also such a sleezebag with his constant lady dramas. He's really confusing Reply

Call up Maury, I'm sure he'd love to be a part of this mess.



Edited at 2017-10-19 08:36 pm (UTC)

holy shit. when i first saw the headline i assumed he was denying being the father *of* a 15-year-old. FUCK. Reply

that's what I thought too!!! And then I read =\ Reply

ikr? i want to vomit. Reply

same, that's what I thought too. Reply

I was skimming quickly and thought the same thing. Reply

Same.



It just gets worse. Nothing gets better.

On today's episode of Maury... She claims a 40 year old former rapper is the father of unborn child, he says she's a liar. Reply

He is a sick piece of shit. He tried to adopt and groom a nine year old girl. Reply

say what? Reply

He became obsessed with a girl that played for his little league basketball team. He was calling this girl his daughter even though both of her parents were alive and well. He made an ig account called daddyslilworld and he was posting creepy photos of her asleep in his home. Reply

eww what Reply

Omg what! Reply

You cant drop that and not elaborate some. Reply

Wtf I'm super disturbed by this. If her parents were alive and well, why was she allowed to stay at his home? Wtf! Reply

TRASH Reply

why is his face melting? Reply

i hope her parents kick his ass.



Edited at 2017-10-19 08:53 pm (UTC)

