The Game responds to allegations that he is the father of a 15-year-old girl's forthcoming child.
Exclusive: The Game responds to allegations that he got 15-year-old girl pregnant https://t.co/Z6Q1sL1gFP pic.twitter.com/B0SiTglv4U— Complex (@Complex) 19 octobre 2017
Gossip sites Fameolous and PopGlitz are claiming that The Game had met her at an ID-required club, was informed of her age but didn't believe it due to her alleged fake ID, and would be offering her financial support.
"This story is a lie made up by a child whom I've never met nor talked to in my life. I wish big media outlets would stop giving inaccurate news & liars a platform to tarnish their brand & make them look like the Enquirer."
This is a dude who's knocking on 40 yet consistently goes out of his way to date barely legal girls. Everything about him tells me he would absolutely mess with a 15 year old if he felt he wouldn't get caught.
Gotta wait till it's born, huh?
It just gets worse. Nothing gets better.
Don't remember the specifics but...
