Penny Lancaster Opens Up About Her Horrific Assault

In light of the recent media coverage of certain events, Rod Stewart's wife and famous model Penny Lancaster revealed a heartbreaking experience that happened to her when she was younger when she was sexually assaulted.- Says she was starting out modeling she wanted people to like her so she was naive- One of the men she was supposed to meet for a modeling job invited her to his hotel while he picks up "something" he forgot- She was drugged and sexually assaulted, she was in her late teens- She was afraid to tell anyone, partly because she'd gone back to his hotel and she was afraid she'd get judged for it