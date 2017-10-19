Penny Lancaster Opens Up About Her Horrific Assault
In light of the recent media coverage of certain events, Rod Stewart's wife and famous model Penny Lancaster revealed a heartbreaking experience that happened to her when she was younger when she was sexually assaulted.
It's heartbreaking and detailed in the video so please don't click if you struggle with hearing about this :(
- Says she was starting out modeling she wanted people to like her so she was naive
- One of the men she was supposed to meet for a modeling job invited her to his hotel while he picks up "something" he forgot
- She was drugged and sexually assaulted, she was in her late teens
- She was afraid to tell anyone, partly because she'd gone back to his hotel and she was afraid she'd get judged for it
Source
Won’t even bother reading the YouTube comments section it will be the usual blah we are just looking for sympathy/ attention, lots of victim blaming etc