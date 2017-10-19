Todd Haynes shares (4) films that influenced the making of 'Wonderstruck'





Also, this was very cute :')

[whispers] is so pure https://t.co/5xFEj3X7of? pic.twitter.com/xONJEsyCsh — yohana desta (@YohanaDesta) October 17, 2017

Talked to Todd Haynes about the cult of Carol. Also made a blood sacrifice to demonstrate my I’m Not There devotion. https://t.co/iEYfU6cIdf — Matt Jacobs (@tarantallegra) October 19, 2017





I think even Cate has talked about how overwhelmed she was by the response from people.



Aww, that was so precious!! ♥ Reply

lmao, i love it Reply

This gave me the smile I needed for today. Thanks for sharing. :) Reply

Lmaooo, I love the Carol memes. 'Harold, they're lesbians' still makes me laugh, and there are so many other good ones, too. Reply

I love Night of the Hunter. One of my favorite movies to watch during October. Bob Mitchum <3 Reply

i've never seen it, so i'm hoping i remember to turn it on tn. beautiful icon btw!



Edited at 2017-10-19 08:35 pm (UTC) Reply

Yours too! Reply

one of the best films ever made. so tense and so insanely beautiful to look at. Reply

it's beautiful and in my top ten Reply

Same, and I’m a little upset Todd doesn’t have it airing until midnight! Reply

An old man chasing friend of mine kinda almost had a moment with Todd Haynes last year. That + Carol is all I know about him.



Edited at 2017-10-19 08:38 pm (UTC) Reply

Far From Heaven, Safe, and Mildred Pierce miniseries are his best works imo Reply

Mildred Pierce? I didn't care for it that much. My top 3 is:

1) Carol

2) I'm Not There

3) Far From Heaven Reply

i have to watch the mildred pierce series one of these days. i'd also count this among his best works tbh:

Reply

Like a sexy moment? I thought he was gay married? Reply

Yup a sexy moment at some NYC party. But it didn't go anywhere. Reply

I loved the feel, sensation of this book, so very curious how it'd get on film. Reply

I'm so happy Julianne work with him again. Next time can they do a film again where she's the main character tho Reply

I've seen this! Not quite up to his other work, but still some amazing moments and very magical overall. Reply

I did like that Karen Carpenter movie. One of those completely idiosyncratic, authentic pieces of artistic expression where you're not sure why it exists but you're glad it does. Reply

all my faves here. the crowd is 👌 Reply

I'm lowkey excited for Wonderstruck, I just don't know when I will be able to see it. Reply

Sounder with the great Cicely Tyson and the late Paul Winfield. Glad and kinda shocked it's on his list. I saw the movie as a kid but only remember the ending which was bittersweet but beautiful. Reply

