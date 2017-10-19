Todd Haynes shares (4) films that influenced the making of 'Wonderstruck'
Todd Haynes, regarded by many as one of film's finest and "visually arresting" contemporary auteurs, has captivated audiences since his feature film debut Poison premiered at Sundance in 1991. In the ensuing decades, Haynes has won critical acclaim for his provocative meditations on self-help culture (Safe, 1995), miscegenation (Far From Heaven, 2002), and sexuality (Carol, 2015).
With Wonderstruck, "which employs different time periods (the 1920s and 1970s) to tell the story of two children on quests in New York City," Haynes tackles themes of childhood, communication, and memory. On the eve of the film's (limited) domestic release, Haynes will take the reigns as guest programmer on Turner Classic Movies (TCM), sharing four of the films he studied while making his own.
1. The Crowd (1928, dir. King Vidor)
In this silent film, an office worker deals with the simple joys and tragedies of married life.
2. Sounder (1972, dir. Martin Ritt)
Black sharecroppers during the Depression fight to get their children a decent education.
3. The Night of the Hunter (1955, dir. Charles Laughton)
A bogus preacher marries an outlaw's widow in search of the man's hidden loot.
4. Walkabout (1971, Nicolas Roeg)
Two children are stranded in the Australian outback and are forced to cope on their own.
TCM's evening with Todd Haynes begins tonight, October 19, at 8:00pm EST. Wonderstruck opens tomorrow.
Source, Synopses
ONTD,
Also, this was very cute :')
I think even Cate has talked about how overwhelmed she was by the response from people.
Edited at 2017-10-19 08:32 pm (UTC)
Edited at 2017-10-19 08:35 pm (UTC)
Edited at 2017-10-19 08:38 pm (UTC)
Far From Heaven, Safe, and Mildred Pierce miniseries are his best works imo
1) Carol
2) I'm Not There
3) Far From Heaven
I'm so happy Julianne work with him again. Next time can they do a film again where she's the main character tho