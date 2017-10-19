Playboy's first transgender Playmate Ines Rau says that "being a woman is just being a woman"
"Being a woman is just being a woman." Meet November 2017 Playmate Ines Rau, the first transgender Playmate. https://t.co/w28vfilSP9 pic.twitter.com/iVAqOgB0TK— Playboy (@Playboy) October 18, 2017
Playboy has just revealed that French model Ines Rau is the November 2017 Playmate.
Ines Rau is Playboy's first ever transgender Playmate.
Ines says that although LGBTQ and women's rights are very important to her, the most important cause for her is the environment and global warming.
Ines also says that "being a woman doesn't mean being extremely feminine all the time," but that instead "being a woman is just being a woman."
Source: Twitter
Edited at 2017-10-19 08:15 pm (UTC)
THATSBAIT.GIF
And butt!
She's hot. I hope there isn't a lot of backlash but I also know better.
(not saying ontd in particular but who knows)
- FKA
That's pretty much all it takes at this point.
i hate how porn is trying to seem woke now. like asking their models abt feminism and shit in an attempt to seem less exploitative, no ty. like even if we pretend soft porn representation is a good thing for women, playboy shouldnt get credit for having 1 trans playmate when they also owns hardcore porn sites which horribly fetishises n exploits them. theres literally porn themed on 'tr***y bashing' ; nightmare inducing.
Playboy needs to die just like its creator.
I'm gone.