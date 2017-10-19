FIRE

Playboy's first transgender Playmate Ines Rau says that "being a woman is just being a woman"




Playboy has just revealed that French model Ines Rau is the November 2017 Playmate.

Ines Rau is Playboy's first ever transgender Playmate.

Ines says that although LGBTQ and women's rights are very important to her, the most important cause for her is the environment and global warming.

Ines also says that "being a woman doesn't mean being extremely feminine all the time," but that instead "being a woman is just being a woman."

Source: Twitter
