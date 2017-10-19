Jenna Bush, Now a Daytime TV Celeb, Admits Corrupting Twin Barbara Bush

I've never used a fake ID, but drank "underage" when I was in countries where the drinking age was lower.



And I drank my friends' booze, but they were all 1.5-2 years older than me.



Barbara is an activist for healthcare and LGBT.



This is surprising to me, but I guess I haven't put that much thought into it, lol.



Edited at 2017-10-19 07:59 pm (UTC)

I'm pretty sure she was seen at a democratic fundraiser.. Reply

She also posted in favor of Hillary on Instagram Reply

The Bush family was Pro-Choice until Bush Sr. ran for President and needed the religious right votes in 1988, they'll do whatever helps them the most. Reply

Jenna is registered Independent. Barbara has never revealed her voter registration, but she appeared as one of many in a video supporting the legalization of gay marriage in NY. Reply

The fuck is up with the Today Show and Bush family members? Reply

I thought Billy was on GMA? Reply

He was on the Today Show - it's partly why NBC attempted to edit the audio on the infamous Access Hollywood tape - to preserve the dude they'd just promoted and signed a fat contract with. Reply

Shit, I remember them getting in trouble for that.



I've never particularly been into alcohol and the drinking age is 19 so it wasn't a big enough deal for me to get a fake ID. Reply

Nothing against these women personally, but this whole family seems happy to be back in the spotlight now that GWBush is no longer seen as the worst president, can they all just fuck off please. Reply

The only one I can stand being in public is Jeb and that's only because literally everyone around him, including his mom, publicly ridicules and shits on him. Reply

YAAASSS @ this thread, IA 100%. Reply

you forgot the exclamation point after jeb! Reply

Jeb came to my elementary school when he was governor and spent a day touring the school, talking to the kids, etc. My mom, who was a teacher, was talking with him and the principal and said something like "It was nice meeting you, Jeb."



Well, Jeb walks away and the principal turns in HORROR to my mom and goes, "His name is Jeb?? I've been calling him JUD ALL DAY."



Just the fact that he let this woman call him Jud for FOUR HOURS and never attempted to correct her kills me every time I think about it



Edited at 2017-10-19 08:28 pm (UTC)

The video of him doing a campaign rally in 2015 where he tells a joke and the audience has litereally NO reaction and then he says "Please laugh" kills me everytime lmao Reply

i know i hate this sudden revisionist history that's going on with bush jr., just because he's smart enough to publicly hate on Trump. Reply

right?



george w. bush, bush father and jeb should all burn in hell. today has been a particularly terrible day for anyone who hates historical revisionism with all the piece of shit liberals lionizing bush for his bullshit white supremacist speech (which honestly could be about himself, his brother or his father). Reply

I was lucky, I didn't get ID'ed until after I was 19. It helped that I looked older as well. The club i went to was pretty lax on it aand I think the only reason they started IDing me was because someone probably mentioned to them I had just turned 19 even tho I had been a regular for almost a year. Reply

Daddy didn't punish them



If it had happened a few years earlier, he probably would have patted them on the back. Reply

Being the daughter of a president would suck. Being a teen is bad enough but the way that people talked about Jimmy Carter daughter being ugly and Chelsea Clinton's looks was a low point for a lot of them, which is really saying something for most of them. These were grown ass men picking on teenage girls.



I'll always remember that imbecile calling Sasha and Malia trashy for wearing leggings with dresses like every other teenage girl on planet Earth right now. Im so sure she would have said the same thing about the Bush twins in the same outfits /s



Edited at 2017-10-19 08:08 pm (UTC)

Truth. I hate the videos of people yelling after the Obama girls- leave them alone! Reply

I hate that the Obama girls are growing up in the IG age because Malia couldn't catch a damn break during her gap year. Things have quieted down since she enrolled in university. Reply

idk, it's a very good way to get into an ivy league uni and get a first job paying you 100k+ a year.



i have a hard time feeling bad for president daughters tbh. it must be tough and they don't deserve any of the abuse but the average teen certainly suffers much more. plus, they're great examples of how ~meritocracy~ works. Reply

idk it's not like they signed up to be the children of the president. in a lot of ways becoming president is really selfish for your family, especially if your kids are young. you grow up in the public eye, have Secret Service follow you around, have everyone scrutinizing you and your appearance, have to question the sincerity of your friendships, etc. yeah there are perks as far as luxury goes, but it's not like you're the kid of a regular celebrity. there are a lot of restraints too and it does go tenfold if you're a first daughter. Reply

Drinking was never a big deal to me 'cause since about 15, if my parents were having wine at home, they'd let me have a glass and I got to have champagne on New Year's Eve. Maybe 'cause they weren't raised in America they didn't see it as scandalous or anything. Reply

same, my parents are british & canadian and i was allowed to drink small amounts on special occasions before i was 21. as a result i never binged underage and i didn't drink much after 21 either. Reply

i always though fake id's were a thing on american tv only lol it seems a bit much tbh but i guess not since underage drinking is an actual crime there



when i was like 15 my friends and i would just get one of our other friends that looked older to buy drinks Reply

I actually had a summer project with my graphic design bestie where we made passable fake IDs when we were home from college. We actually did a pretty good job, but only bc we picked to do IDs from the state with the least security features Reply

I didn't need a fake ID growing up, because no one really cared enough to card us. We drank kinda heavily during our early teens, and then it lost its appeal and we moved on? Idk.



I was never really punished for drinking. I think my dad sometimes gave me the silent treatment when I fucked up, but they mostly let me do what I wanted as long as I had my shit together at home and in school. They were fine with me having wine at dinner or champagne on special occasions though.



Edited at 2017-10-19 08:11 pm (UTC)

I drank and smoked more when I was under 21 and when it was illegal than I do now lol Reply

same here! Reply

me too. I was weirdly proud of my ability to drink Jim Beam out of the bottle as a 19 year old but now I wouldn't touch that shit unless I needed to light a fire. I'd much rather have less, better bourbon lol. Reply

Also LoL @ these two trying to act as if they weren't constantly aware of their place within the wealthy and politically powerful Bush dynasty and were totes just regular gals getting their drank on. Your grandfather was Vice-President when you were born, you were 8 when he became President, you were like 14 when your daddy became Governor and 19 when he stole the election. Reply

I didn't include all this in the post but she says they never expected him to win. Lol. Neither did anyone else. I can see what you're saying, but then they were teenagers living in a bubble, so I can also see where she was oblivious to the reality of their situation. I mean, if she were particularly bright and felt entitled at the time, she would've just expected to be served alcohol underage without bothering with a fake id. It was all so *facepalm*.



But I never really minded the daughters, who both appear to be progressive or secretly Democrats (esp. Barbara). Kinda like Reagan's kids Patty and Ron Jr, just more low-key subliminal. Jenna has been on NBC for a long time now, I don't watch her, but idt (?) she's done anything particularly messy (on the scale of like, Meghan McCain). Reply

you're right Reply

I didn't have a fake ID. I just had older friends who would buy cigarettes and R-rated movie tickets for me. I rarely drank, I hate the bitterness of beer and I always puke when I drink. Reply

this trash family needs to go away forever Reply

