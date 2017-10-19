LL2

Jenna Bush, Now a Daytime TV Celeb, Admits Corrupting Twin Barbara Bush



Jenna and Barbara are publishing a book, Sisters First, due out 24 Oct. The twins are 35 yrs old (crikey!) but once upon a time were fodder for the tabs when they got caught drinking underage and using a fake id. Jenna appears on the Today Show, and is a married mom to two kids. Barbara is an activist for healthcare and LGBT.


The short version:
... they went to a MX restaurant in Austin, where Jenna was in college @ UT-Austin
... Jenna convinced Barbara to go along, who was in college @ Yale
... Jenna says she was naive and had the mindset of a college student, not the "daughter of the POTUS"
... The restaurant manager called 911 because he said "I want them to get in big trouble" (lol)
... The SS stayed in the car, saying it wasn't their job to police teenage antics (also lol)
... Jenna had to call her dad, like any typical teenager who got busted doing something dumb
... Daddy didn't punish them, letting their faces splashed on the tabloids serve as their lesson learned

ps, yes they got dragged, it was 24x7 news even back then, but mostly it was old people because the younger generations were like /kanyeshrug/


ONTD did you use a fake id to get alcohol and party underage. How did you get punished?

