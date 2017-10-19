Jenna Bush, Now a Daytime TV Celeb, Admits Corrupting Twin Barbara Bush
Exclusive! Jenna Bush confessed she 'corrupted' her twin Barbara Bush! https://t.co/Xr6bZOJcYX— Radar Online (@radar_online) 18 October 2017
Jenna and Barbara are publishing a book, Sisters First, due out 24 Oct. The twins are 35 yrs old (crikey!) but once upon a time were fodder for the tabs when they got caught drinking underage and using a fake id. Jenna appears on the Today Show, and is a married mom to two kids. Barbara is an activist for healthcare and LGBT.
The short version:
... they went to a MX restaurant in Austin, where Jenna was in college @ UT-Austin
... Jenna convinced Barbara to go along, who was in college @ Yale
... Jenna says she was naive and had the mindset of a college student, not the "daughter of the POTUS"
... The restaurant manager called 911 because he said "I want them to get in big trouble" (lol)
... The SS stayed in the car, saying it wasn't their job to police teenage antics (also lol)
... Jenna had to call her dad, like any typical teenager who got busted doing something dumb
... Daddy didn't punish them, letting their faces splashed on the tabloids serve as their lesson learned
ps, yes they got dragged, it was 24x7 news even back then, but mostly it was old people because the younger generations were like /kanyeshrug/
ONTD did you use a fake id to get alcohol and party underage. How did you get punished?
Source
And I drank my friends' booze, but they were all 1.5-2 years older than me.
Barbara is an activist for healthcare and LGBT.
This is surprising to me, but I guess I haven't put that much thought into it, lol.
Edited at 2017-10-19 07:59 pm (UTC)
I've never particularly been into alcohol and the drinking age is 19 so it wasn't a big enough deal for me to get a fake ID.
Well, Jeb walks away and the principal turns in HORROR to my mom and goes, "His name is Jeb?? I've been calling him JUD ALL DAY."
Just the fact that he let this woman call him Jud for FOUR HOURS and never attempted to correct her kills me every time I think about it
Edited at 2017-10-19 08:28 pm (UTC)
george w. bush, bush father and jeb should all burn in hell. today has been a particularly terrible day for anyone who hates historical revisionism with all the piece of shit liberals lionizing bush for his bullshit white supremacist speech (which honestly could be about himself, his brother or his father).
If it had happened a few years earlier, he probably would have patted them on the back.
I'll always remember that imbecile calling Sasha and Malia trashy for wearing leggings with dresses like every other teenage girl on planet Earth right now. Im so sure she would have said the same thing about the Bush twins in the same outfits /s
Edited at 2017-10-19 08:08 pm (UTC)
i have a hard time feeling bad for president daughters tbh. it must be tough and they don't deserve any of the abuse but the average teen certainly suffers much more. plus, they're great examples of how ~meritocracy~ works.
when i was like 15 my friends and i would just get one of our other friends that looked older to buy drinks
I was never really punished for drinking. I think my dad sometimes gave me the silent treatment when I fucked up, but they mostly let me do what I wanted as long as I had my shit together at home and in school. They were fine with me having wine at dinner or champagne on special occasions though.
Edited at 2017-10-19 08:11 pm (UTC)
But I never really minded the daughters, who both appear to be progressive or secretly Democrats (esp. Barbara). Kinda like Reagan's kids Patty and Ron Jr, just more low-key subliminal. Jenna has been on NBC for a long time now, I don't watch her, but idt (?) she's done anything particularly messy (on the scale of like, Meghan McCain).