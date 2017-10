hes a cocky douche, bye Reply

i kinda like his cheesy music and dorky look but he's probably a p.o.s., huh? Reply

and now i see the comment above me so can't guilty pleasure his shit. are there any cheesy dude singers out there worth checking out? Reply

He's a trump supporter..so p.o.s is putting it lightly Reply

He's trying to go for that Sam Rockwell vibe, but no amount of choppy editing can hide his clunky two-stepping. The song itself is kinda catchy, but those plugged-nose vocals & whispery falsettos do nothing for me. Pass. Reply

7 inches Reply

I hate that I like Attention Reply

I hate the way he sings it but the song goes off every time I hear it and I hate it. Reply

I swear I've heard that intro (the beat, snaps, etc.) in another song - it made me think of "SexyBack" and N.E.R.D.'s "She Wants To Move" but I know there's a song that sounds exactly like it but I just can't place it. That said... this is a HAWT, fresh, stylish vid. Reply

i feel like its giving me the intro to uptown funk meets white stripes vibes lmao



Edited at 2017-10-19 07:09 pm (UTC) Reply

THAT'S what it is, THANK YOU! <3 Reply

I love the white strips. Reply

He's so cringy and unattractive. Reply

lmao what are those movements? tbh I want to tap that cuz I don’t love myself, but that music video fizzled out my fire almost entirely Reply

It's for the best, bb. Reply

i’m mad i like this song Reply

I can't believe he's become a thing. Reply

I HATE him lmfao Reply

Ugly trump supporter Reply

His songs bop. Reply

im assuming he has a new album because I've never seen so much of this guy before. like before now I didnt even know the diff between him and shawn mendes.



he was on some morning talk show the other day and every time he spoke it was just loud girls screeching for him. I'm just like "him?" Reply

