The View interviews Julianne Moore



The View interviews Julianne Moore! She was set to star in a show on Amazon produced by TWC but after the abuse allegations became public everyone on the show walked away. The organization she is a part of is called Everytown for Gun Safety and she emphasizes that it's about safety not control. It's not a second amendment issue. They also talk about her new movie coming out called Wonderstruck.

Hot Topics today include decluttering your home, whether or not Melania Trump is using a body double and Trump promising a deceased soldiers family $25k but never sending the check untill WaPo called him out on never following through with it. The panel is also wearing purple today to stand with LGBTQ+ youth against bullying.














