The View interviews Julianne Moore

Meghan is so annoying. And she keeps making weird sarcastic quips at Joy, I foresee a big fight between them in the future.

there's another video from today (not embedded here) where meghan raises her voice at joy, almost all of the comments are calling her disrespectful



like nvm respecting your elders but if you can't have an opinion without popping off at someone then honey...the view is not for you

Yeah that was crazy, and Joy didn't really say anything to provoke it. I get that's a sensitive issue for her but she needs to stop with her "on both sides" crap and be quiet if she can't be respectful.

which one? i couldn't find it.

she's an entitled brat

I think she's trying to bait Joy into blowing up at her

Is it a normal thing for the press secretary to read letters children send to the president?

No, not at all. That's some propaganda nonsense

Okay, it seemed really weird to me but I wasn't sure.

lbr his staff wrote those letters

they're fake as fuck. that letter from "Pickle" was a trip though. he had the same handwriting as patsy ramsey. i was shaking.

Nope

Dear @DHSgov: I am a Naturalized Citizen. Since you may be monitoring our social media, I want to say your response to Puerto Rico sucks. https://t.co/63ONznCCJN — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) October 19, 2017

Whatever Meghan is doing to her face is not helping

I'm offended every video still is of her.

John Kelly out there doing damage control saying not all presidents call detailing the protocol behind calls. JFC. Hope you enjoy selling your soul for a man who doesn't give a shit about anyone but himself.

I go back and forth on Kelly. While I truly think he is there to try and prevent Trump from doing some truly awful things - he like lets Trump say shit about him and then shrugs it off. Maybe its an armed forces thing, but Donnie would walk over your corpse for $5.

OMG IS ANYONE LISTENING TO JOHN KELLY'S STATEMENT RIGHT NOW????



He's acting like Frederica Wilson was spying on a private convo. This asshole.



And "women were sacred" go tell that to the fucking sexual assaulting predator you work for.

No, what's he saying?? I hope he's pointing out that the reason President Obama didn't call him about his son is that his son was MARRIED and it was his wife who got the call.

It was so long and convoluted, he did mention that the call is supposed to go to next of kin but then went on saying "Well, some presidents don't call" and that he got a letter from Obama.



And then he tried to make excuses for Trump saying he was trying to express himself as best he could (we know) and how he kept asking Kelly what he should say on the call.



He then wrapped it all up by throwing congresswoman Frederica Wilson under the bus by saying he was ashamed to hear what she is saying because he thought that the conversation was "sacred" and then said some long stupid bullshit about how when he was young some things like women (no really, he actually said this), religion and respect for gold star families were sacred.

there is no way Kelly is making it to the end of this term

where does ontd stand on the alleged melania trump body double?

There is picture of Melania at the event without sunglasses and it's definetely her.

they swapped her back in

I think that one guy who started it was trying to drum up business for his cannabis business

No double. It's her. I could tell by the messed up nostril.

I think it's her? It's just weird that she was in glasses and a trench coat, and she's always mute with no facial expression.

lol it's her but it was hilarious seeing it and I questioned it at first because he says, "My wife Melania, who is standing right here" and I'm so used to his constant lying that it made me assume it wasn't her.

It was her but it was nice for two seconds to have something happen with this administration that we could joke about rather than be horrified for a change.

it's ivanka in a wig and glasses imo

It's her, but she's wearing a wig and her double agent costume because she has an appt with Mueller

It's her, but it was hilarious while it lasted and I can't wait to do it again.

I fucking love it

I think it's hilarious. It's her but there is a couple of close up that will make you do a double-take (no pun intended).

It's her but it was fun and hilarious and I'm not here for think pieces and hit takes against said fun.

Meghan sucks SO bad it's insane. Jed had more personality than this chick, I cant believe I miss Jed lmfao

Same. I'm like, "I miss Jed. Can we have Jed back???" and I just started to hate myself.

why did she leave?

I want Jed back too. Aside from the first week of Meghan, I have not watched the View.

i don't need to watch these clips to know that meghan mccain is a piece of shit. i fucking hate her so much.

Okay now I hear the John Kelly argument. I want to point out why Congresswoman Wilson was there. She was invited there by the family because Sgt. LaDavid Johnson graduated from a mentoring program that Congresswoman Wilson set up and administered. She knew him

She also is known to go out of her way to help her constituents in times of tragedy

she really is a great member of her community and Congress

Really torn up that the Melania conspiracy was so fleeting.

we could have gotten a few more days out of that one

Meghan is such trash. How she can still try to defend Trump-and that was basically what she was doing with her pathetic "This is hard on ME, let's make it about what I want now" instead allowing the focus to be on what an incredible fuck up he is and how he's the one who politicized it all- is unconscionable. After what that fucker's "I prefer my heroes not captured" quip about HER father, for her to not be at his throat at every turn...



These people bleed Republican red and that's it. Friends and family and Jesus and life itself comes after their warped, brainwashed beliefs based on party lines. The REPUBLICANS have been politicizing military service for decades now. Reply

exactly!! Meghan cannot handle an actual discussion with two sides. I can't believe she's so much worse than Jed.

i'm kinda glad that trump is already getting his benghazi. the way it was politicized to demean hillary clinton and to waste all of our tax payer $$$$$$ was shitdiculous.



it is a shame that some of these people, who probably enlisted under obama, have this disgrace leading them now. he has no real concept on how to run military. even i know the military does not expect their soldiers to die in combat. what a horribly unemphatic thing to say Reply

Most of the time CNN is crap but I appreciate the current panel isn't buying any of Kelly or Trump's crap.

Kelly is so full of shit. I literally gasped when his dumb ass said he only wanted to take questions from gold star families. What a "clever" fucking way to keep journalists/ the public from their right to question this trash administration. Treason every fucking day and no one cares.



Edited at 2017-10-19 07:48 pm (UTC)

presidents should not be giving money to fallen soldiers families. if they wanna anonymously donate or set up a presidential fund that donates to every family then thats fine but its awkward as fuck to hear that presidents promise money to some families but not to others. it now puts pressure on the grieving family to sell a sob story about how they need money in the hopes to get a check from a president that feels bad.



Edited at 2017-10-19 07:40 pm (UTC)

I think its only this idiot President who is doing it, but I agree, this is not a good look

Obama apparently did it too. He promised a family money, never sent the check, the family complained, WH said he got busy and forgot and then the money was given to the family.



Edited at 2017-10-19 09:11 pm (UTC)

still can't get over meghan, yesterday, calling the audience & frederica wilson disrespectful and frederica going Off

