The View interviews Julianne Moore
The View interviews Julianne Moore! She was set to star in a show on Amazon produced by TWC but after the abuse allegations became public everyone on the show walked away. The organization she is a part of is called Everytown for Gun Safety and she emphasizes that it's about safety not control. It's not a second amendment issue. They also talk about her new movie coming out called Wonderstruck.
Hot Topics today include decluttering your home, whether or not Melania Trump is using a body double and Trump promising a deceased soldiers family $25k but never sending the check untill WaPo called him out on never following through with it. The panel is also wearing purple today to stand with LGBTQ+ youth against bullying.
like nvm respecting your elders but if you can't have an opinion without popping off at someone then honey...the view is not for you
He's acting like Frederica Wilson was spying on a private convo. This asshole.
And "women were sacred" go tell that to the fucking sexual assaulting predator you work for.
And then he tried to make excuses for Trump saying he was trying to express himself as best he could (we know) and how he kept asking Kelly what he should say on the call.
He then wrapped it all up by throwing congresswoman Frederica Wilson under the bus by saying he was ashamed to hear what she is saying because he thought that the conversation was "sacred" and then said some long stupid bullshit about how when he was young some things like women (no really, he actually said this), religion and respect for gold star families were sacred.
No double. It's her. I could tell by the messed up nostril.
These people bleed Republican red and that's it. Friends and family and Jesus and life itself comes after their warped, brainwashed beliefs based on party lines. The REPUBLICANS have been politicizing military service for decades now.
it is a shame that some of these people, who probably enlisted under obama, have this disgrace leading them now. he has no real concept on how to run military. even i know the military does not expect their soldiers to die in combat. what a horribly unemphatic thing to say
