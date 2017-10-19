‘Casual’ Renewed By Hulu For Fourth & Final Season
EXCLUSIVE: @CasualOnHulu renewed for fourth and final season https://t.co/vfBAxiIzHg— Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) October 19, 2017
- Casual is a Hulu original comedy about a newly divorced single mother, Valerie (Michaela Watkins), living with her brother Alex (Tommy Dewey) and her daughter Laura (Tara Lynne Barr.
I don't really like any of the characters tbh and the dry humor feels unrealistic at times, but I still watch it (late).
> s02 is "ok"
> quit season 03
How is it a "pretty good show" then, sis? (Not a real question, ive watched 2 seasons)