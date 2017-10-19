‘Casual’ Renewed By Hulu For Fourth & Final Season

i've literally never heard of this show Reply

watch it! it's pretty good Reply

I love this show but this last season was so depressing. Michaela does a great job and I understand the slow unravel of Valerie over the past few seasons but I really can't stand her anymore. Reply

i never thought i'd say this but alex has definitely become the most tolerable character. both valerie and laura were pretty insufferable this last season and alex actually experienced some growth. Reply

yeah, totally! i think Alex, by way of Valerie shutting him out, is actually learning how to grow and exist outside of this co-dependent sibling relationship but Valerie is just spiraling down. Laura's definitely insufferable, but I like that this past season they kind of started to show it's because of how she was parented. Reply

oh yeah all of this. i think it will turn out that the only reason valerie seemed like she had shit together was because she was holding everyone else down. Reply

YESSSSSSSS. Perfect. I love this show so damn much and was worried it wasn't going to be renewed. Michaela Watkins is awesome. Reply

I'm glad they finally addressed the shitty parenting. Laura seems like 'the cool girl,' but was actually really hurt by her mom's choices.



I don't really like any of the characters tbh and the dry humor feels unrealistic at times, but I still watch it (late). Reply

I loooved season 1, season 2 was okay but after episode 6 or something of season 3 I just kinda stopped watching. I should finish the season though, because it's a pretty good show. Reply

you have to continue!!! it gets so much better. did you watch the episode with the rat king? it might be fave episode of the whole show tbh Reply

it doesn't sound familiar so idts, i'm going to finish the season this weekend! Reply

> s01 is "good"

> s02 is "ok"

> quit season 03



How is it a "pretty good show" then, sis? (Not a real question, ive watched 2 seasons) Reply

i really love this show so i'm really happy we're getting one more season Reply

i thought that was joel mchale Reply

I'm glad, I was afraid it wouldn't get an ending. Valerie needs to get her shit together. Reply

happy its renewed. sad its the final season. love everyone on the show except for the daughter who might be the worst kid on tv (along with the boy on The Strain) Reply

lol welp i actually love laura she's annoying and stupid but likeable 🙈 Reply

I can't think of a single moment I ever found her even semi-likable. she's selfish, cruel and just so intolerable. Reply

lol she's objectively semi terrible (they all are tbh) like when she randomly stole from that guy's house at the beginning of this season wtf but i find her so charming and sincere oop Reply

Ita. I hate every single person on this show at various points including Laura, but it's not entirely her fault, and Tara Lynne Barr makes her likeable. Reply

The fact that she looks twice the age she is supposed to be has never stopped being distracting to me Reply

i watched and enjoyed the first two seasons, but didn't keep up with s3. i'll have to catch up sometime soon Reply

This is one of those shows where all of the characters are insufferable tbh but I do enjoy it. How was season 3, ONTD? I haven’t gotten around to watching it yet Reply

Seems like the general thoughts including mine are everything with Alex is good but Valerie is beyond terrible and dragging Laura down with her but I like Alex and his roommate and Theo or Leo? Reply

I love Alex so much and that worries me. Reply

he is way more sympathetic after this season, I think. Reply

The fact that its gonna be the final season MAY make me watch s03, then, since i was not gonna watch this show anymore. Might as well finish it though Reply

This makes me so happy. I adore this show and all of the insufferable characters on it, and I'm happy we'll be getting some form of closure. Would honestly love if they could bring back Eliza Coupe, Judy Greer, and Kyle Bornheimer - my love for all three only grew because of this show. Reply

