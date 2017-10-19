Fedal at it again: Federer and Nadal on the one-year anniversary of the RN Academy
- On this day exactly one year ago, Rafael Nadal opened his academy in Mallorca
- Roger Federer was there with him, by his side
- Today, he remembered the moment with a cute insta video
source 1 & 2
ONTD, do you also invite your famous friends to open academies with you?
.@rogerfederer took time to congratulate @RafaelNadal on the one-year anniversary of the @rnadalacademy!#USOpen (📹: rogerfederer on IG) pic.twitter.com/1MDa7dlq2c— US Open Tennis (@usopen) October 19, 2017
ohmy... this is a thing?