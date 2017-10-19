hermione

Fedal at it again: Federer and Nadal on the one-year anniversary of the RN Academy

- On this day exactly one year ago, Rafael Nadal opened his academy in Mallorca
- Roger Federer was there with him, by his side
- Today, he remembered the moment with a cute insta video
- Rafa responded with a video of his own, sending Fedal shippers into a collective frenzy





source 1 & 2
ONTD, do you also invite your famous friends to open academies with you?
Tagged: ,