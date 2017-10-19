EW's Thor Ragnarok Review & Thor/Loki Clip

I'm here for cute brotherly moments. Reply

I'm a complete sucker for sibling relationships in fiction, so yeah, I'm here for this, too.

are spoiler details for this movie out yet

Yes, an Australian tv host reviled a huge spoiler during an interview with Chris, Taika, and Mark.

What was the spoiler?

Seconding spoiler request 👀

Give us the spoiler, sis.

Girl you can't just leave it at that

And I hate him for it, ugh.



And I hate him for it, ugh.

For anyone wondering, it was on The Project, you can google it. It's not the biggest spoiler but it's damn annoying to know.

ONE WEEK!











(and I mean, I never really exactly cared about logic when watching these movies, so I'm good. I only want to be entertained lol)

Heyyyyy. Only 5 more days for me, and I (still) can't wait.



Also, a co-worker told me that they're doing screenings of TFA before the midnight showing of TLJ and now I'm tossing up whether to go to it. I literally rewatched it last weekend because I was pumped from the trailer for TLJ, but I really wanna see TFA in IMAX again. But then I'm not sure if I want to spend 5 hours in the middle of the night sitting in an IMAX seat. So I'm sitting here torn.



Although lbr, I'll probably go...

awww that's cute

Come faster Nov 3!

Got my tickets. Cna't wait!

I hope its not gotg2 levels of "comedy"

Mte GOTG2 was such a try hard "comedy" mess. Not a single laugh.

I pretend it doesn't exist.

I've been tempted today to edit a compilation of all the times in the MCU they've had sincere moments interrupted by unwarranted comic relief and punctuate with a bicycle horn honk

lol please do it

i'm so tired of big budget movies undercutting their own emotional sincerity because they dont want men to feel awkward about having feelings or something

Please do it, that sounds amazing

I'm adding my "please do it" to the pile

Same

GOTG 2 was so bad. I maaaaybe laughed once?

Same, I'm still not over how terrible GOTG 2 was.

this is what i was hoping for tbh. thor has always been the funniest person in the marvel movies imo.

Chris Hemsworth was really unexpectedly charming to me even in the first Thor.

I loved him Ghostbusters.

his comedic timing is gold

ia, he was hilarious in that movie!

I still lol

yeah, he has really good comedic timing.

He has the best quotes in all the Avengers movies.

he was such a qt in this movie

Shouldn't you add Cate, Tessa, and Marc tags?

I'm looking forward to hearing about Cates performance. She'll blow it up

Thor has always been my favorite Marvel Hero. Hope this movie does him justice, cos the ones before made him too weak which isn't true in the comics.

Him disappearing from AoU was just one of the many bad ideas

loki's hair doesn't look *as* horrible??? or are my eyes deceiving me. i feel like it's slightly less greasy.

It’s a better wig and they apparently didn’t feel the need to make it so flat/greasy looking lol I’ll never understand that.



Edited at 2017-10-19 06:32 pm (UTC)

His eyebrows are so terrible that you don't really notice the hair.

Lol yeah, the hair is better but his eyebrows got worse....

ikr, at first I thought "oh his eyebrows are finally visible, better than the last movie", but now I just stare at those big black caterpillars and it's too much

Loki's hair has always been indicative of how much he has his life together. It'll never be as beautiful as it was before his fall from grace, but his worst days are behind him.

I'm reaaaady

:/







:)







"has a meandering and narcoleptic story plot":/:)

I hope the ending isn't just some major DBZ moment ending in Hel evaporating, never to be heard from again....

They're so bad at handling their villains, I'm trying to keep expectations low.

They're gonna do her so dirty.

On the one hand I'm here for an 80's gonzo fantasy feel for Thor yet my biggest fear is that nothing will be played straight and it'll be 2 hours of wackiness when the reason I got into the fandom in the first place is because it understood the depths of its characters and hinted at a much deeper political family drama but with space vikings

