EW's Thor Ragnarok Review & Thor/Loki Clip
- May be the funniest Marvel film to date, feels like a "true comedy"
- "Director Taika Waititi, a New Zealander with an impressive idiosyncratic brand of absurd (Flight of the Conchords, What We Do in the Shadows, Hunt for the Wilderpeople), brings his caffeinated pinball energy to the often-stoic Asgardian he-man, goosing the predictable, sometimes-plodding plot beats and tired tropes of the men-in-tights genre with giddy hits of WTF laughing gas."
- Does note that Ragnarok has a "meandering and narcoleptic" story plot, that is common in most Marvel films
Edit: Oops, forgot to add some cast members. I apologize, I'm on break at work. And there are some spoilers out there. An Australian tv host reviled this one: [Spoiler (click to open)]Hela is Thor's sister
Chris was pissed. lol
For anyone wondering, it was on The Project, you can google it. It's not the biggest spoiler but it's damn annoying to know.
Shouldn't you add Cate, Tessa, and Marc tags?
I'm looking forward to hearing about Cates performance. She'll blow it up
Him disappearing from AoU was just one of the many bad ideas
