delete Reply

Thread

Link

no Reply

Thread

Link

Is Louis CK really the person we want taking the piss out of Woody Allen Reply

Thread

Link

is this satire or ~homage? like legit question, i can't tell



Edited at 2017-10-19 06:31 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm not super familiar with LCK's comedy, but it looks like it might be a mix of both? IDK yet, lol Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

i don't know that he's trying to take the piss out of him or if he's being serious. people who have seen this movie at festivals have said it's really disgusting so i don't know that it's satire as much as his response to his own sexual abuse allegations. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

"Is Louis CK really the person we want"



no Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

why is this in black and white? its so unnecessary Reply

Thread

Link

It's a reference to the movie Manhattan Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

how can you tell? (I don't know enough about film.) Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

this shitty motherfucking asshole Reply

Thread

Link

i mean, besides *gestures at the whole everything*, this is the story of the kind of white guy who names his daughter China Reply

Thread

Link

everything about chloe's performance and the way she's framed and written in this trailer just SCREAMS like it's a bizarre sexual fantasy about how the daughter's entire world (who doesn't feel like a real person, literally referred to as a disney princess) revolves around her father.



it's like everything wrong with the "father gives away daughter" or "possessive father allows 'older' boyfriend to date daughter" trope, except much worse, because it's some kind of self-congratulations of a father who takes too long to condemn it and save her or whatever. from a guy with multiple harassment and assault allegations.



him calling out "china" is just the cherry on top of this shitcake, because it plays out like some humurous jab at her bc she's just a young naive doe not ready to understand the world and ck thought that'd be a good opportunity to inject some racism as long as he's gonna be saying it the whole movie.

Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ita with all of this!! honestly if the movie is anything like the trailer, China is (besides being racist) a laughably on-the-nose name, with all the idioms using it as a stand-in for some delicate and fragile thing (e.g. "china doll," "bull in a china shop," etc). Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

honestly i hate everything about this so this isn't a defense but i think that's probably another reference to Woody Allen Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

what the actual fuck Reply

Thread

Link

B A R F Reply

Thread

Link

No Reply

Thread

Link

I read John Malkovich plays Chloe's "love" interest. I read on Jezebel that a lot of people think the movie should be shelved given the Louis CK allegations and I agree, allegations or not. Reply

Thread

Link

What are they reacting to? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

tracee ellis ross's gg acceptance speech... (tracee i'm so sorry for bringing you up in a post about ck) 🙏🏻



Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

issa's face is so expressive lol i love it Reply

Parent

Thread



Link