ONTD Original: 10 Popular Canadian Musicians That Never Broke In America
After yesterday's news of the passing of Gord Downie, lead singer of one of the most iconic Canadian bands of all time, I thought we could look at some Canadian musicians that, much like The Tragically Hip, had big success in Canada but never really made waves in America. While the world might know about Drake, Céline Dion, Neil Young, Rush, Joni Mitchell, and Leonard Cohen - Canadians were largely bopping to the following artists all on our own:
1) The Tragically Hip
The biggest example of this phenomenon is The Tragically Hip, fronted by the late Gord Downie. Their last concert was televised on Canada's national broadcaster (The CBC) after people freaked out about not being able to get tickets to their last tour because they sold out so quickly. It became the second most watched live television event in Canadian history (second only to a hockey game, of course). 11.7 million Canadians tuned in for the show. Not bad for a country of only 36 million.
The Hip did, however, make an appearance on American television back in 1995 when they appeared as the musical guest on Saturday Night Live. John Goodman was the host that episode, but Dan Aykroyd introduced them (they're both from Kingston, Ontario). You can watch the performance here. (It's awesome - definitely watch it!)
2. k-os
Drake who? Canada has a long list of amazing hip hop artists that were around long before Drake traded in his Degrassi role for a microphone. While Drake may be Canada's most successful rapper by American standards, true Canadians know that k-os has been producing bops for over a decade.
3. The Matthew Good Band
The Matthew Good Band emerged as one of the defining Canadian bands of the 1990s and early 2000s. Their hit songs include "Hello Time Bomb" and "Load Me Up", both of which had insanely heavy rotation on Much Music.
Good has pursued a successful solo career since the band's breakup in 2002 and has been open with the Canadian media about his struggles with mental illness. OP highly suggests listening to his beautiful, haunting, and truly incredible solo album, Lights of Endangered Species.
Good's latest album, Something Like a Storm, comes out on October 20, 2017.
4. Amanda Marshall
Marshall has had major success in Canada with all of her albums going at least platinum in the country. Her only song to break onto the American charts was her single, Birmingham, off of her debut album.
If you grew up in Canada during the 1990s then you probably remember hearing her stuff on the radio constantly. Her first album sold a million copies in Canada alone.
5. Sloan
Sloan are an iconic Canadian rock band from Halifax, Nova Scotia. They've been around since 1991 and have seen continued success in Canada despite some failed attempts to break into the American music scene. OP loves Sloan and has always had a crush on Chris Murphy. Just thought I would share that with you.
6. Fefe Dobson
Before the current Canadian Queen of Pop, Carly Slay, graced the world - Canada had a different Queen of Pop during the mid to late 2000s named Fefe Dobson. Nothing more needs to be said, just listen:
Did Fefe invent "ghosting"? Yes. The answer is yes. What a queen!
7. Great Big Sea
Popular Newfie folk-rockers, Great Big Sea, are well known in Canada but much less so south of the border.
8. Sam Roberts
Sam Roberts is a Canadian musician who had a huge debut single with his track "Brother Down" and followed it up with another huge single in Canada, "Don't Walk Away, Eileen". He's gotten consistent radio play in Canada and has debuted at #1 on the Canadian charts. He's a staple of the Canadian music scene and continues to produce great music.
Check him out on iTunes and Spotify now - his latest album, TerraForm, is a great listen!
9. Billy Talent
Billy Talent have 3 platinum albums in Canada and have achieved some success in Europe as well, but they remain largely unknown in The USA. They've been together since 1993 and are still making music.
Germany likes them though:
10. Stompin' Tom Connors
Stompin' Tom was a folk-country icon. If you aren't Canadian you may not know that he has a massive discography and has sold over 4 million records. Although he passed in 2013, his musical legacy lives on, "Oh, the good ol' hockey game is the best game you can name. And the best game you can name, is the good ol' hockey game!"
Old people loved him.
Honourable mentions: Kardinal Offishall, Jann Arden, The Weakerthans, The Tea Party, and I Mother Earth.
Lemme listen to a couple of these...
k I'm definitely adding The Tragically Hip, Billy Talent, Sloan, Amanda, and Fefe to my Spotify!
I feel like you're a good person to ask for more 90s alternative recs, especially stuff that's catchy and guitar-driven. Two bands I really love are Third Eye Blind and Marcy Playground, if that gives you an idea :)
Amanda was also amazing. That was the best concert I've ever been to.
also Great Big Sea is what I refer to as "gift shop music"
i used to love Billy Talent. i just added some of their songs to a spotify playlist.
also, i still love Our Lady Peace, lol. they're definitely one of my favourite bands and i have so many good memories of their music. haven't kept up with them too much recently, but i bust out my old CDs every once in a while.
i was never really into The Tragically Hip. but even for someone like me who is admittedly not a fan i knew their sound and i recognized it. gord's voice was so distinct that i always knew if it was one of The Hip's songs playing. so i definitely grew up with them as part of the soundtrack of my youth. i think it's really touching to see just how many ppl he influenced and had an impact on. idk, it feels almost unifying and makes me proud and happy to be canadian. he obviously loved canada very much, but he wasn't blind to our shortcomings and he tried to make the world a better place.
I used to be so obsessed with Amanda Marshall. I'd play Everybody's Got A Story on repeat for days...
Great list!
also no offense but why pick Terra Form over Bridge to Nowhere?????
Oh what could have been.
excellent post, OP!
-I took my mom to see Jann Arden once bc she loves ha! Jann was very funny. Good Mother and The Sound Of are still extremely my shit.
-Matthew Good/Matthew Good Band remind me so much of growing up bc my sister loved them. A lot of his solo work I still listen to.
One of my favs is Kathleen Edwards. Although her last album got more buzz bc Justin Vernon produced it and they were dating at the time (which kind of annoys me bc her talent should be what matters). She's also been on Letterman a few times. I love all of her albums but I wonder if she will ever release anything again. She opened a coffee shop outside of Ottawa.
I still love Chantal Kreviazuk. I remember when she was on SNL with Kendrick Lamar and so many people had no idea who she was - then I saw an MTV article that was like "Chantal is kind of a big deal in Canada' lol.
This song still makes me cry but I love it.
Still love Sarah too
Re: excellent post, OP!
Re: excellent post, OP!
(also, how short is Jann?! Rick Mercer is already an adorable pocket sized human!)
Re: excellent post, OP!
didn't realize the US wasn't all over Billy Talent like Europe was tho, this song was everywhere 4ever when it came out here