ONTD Original: 10 Popular Canadian Musicians That Never Broke In America

Well this is educational...the only two acts in this post I've heard of are Fefe Dobson and Billy Talent.



Lemme listen to a couple of these...



k I'm definitely adding The Tragically Hip, Billy Talent, Sloan, Amanda, and Fefe to my Spotify!



Edited at 2017-10-19 06:36 pm (UTC)

omg yay! I wasn't expecting that lmao

Sloan + The Tragically Hip are both the kind of 90s alternative that I've been meaning to ask for recs for anyway, so they definitely appealed to me! Billy Talent just sounds great to me, idk (and I have no idea how I've heard of them bc I definitely don't know any of their stuff), and Amanda and Fefe both seem like badass ladies, I was jamming hard to Ghost!



I feel like you're a good person to ask for more 90s alternative recs, especially stuff that's catchy and guitar-driven. Two bands I really love are Third Eye Blind and Marcy Playground, if that gives you an idea :)

I was thinking about her but I thought she had some success in the states? Her music has been all over in American movies and TV.

Yeah, her song "In This Life" was heard in some shows and movies, but then again, I don't think anyone would know her name off hand if you asked them who the artist was. "Surrounded" was one of two of her only charting songs in the U.S., but not even on the Hot 100.



Edited at 2017-10-19 06:21 pm (UTC)

Yes! She's great

her music & esp this song still hits the spot for me

So here is my incredibly Canadian story about her (and Amanda Marshall.) When I was a pre-teen I adored Amanda Marshall and my mom got me tickets to see her at the NAC in Ottawa. Her opening act was some singer I'd never heard of who came out and played a grand piano and sang. That was Chantal Kreviazuk, just as her first album came out. She was one of the most incredible performers I had ever seen. I kept my ticket stub and went to Sam the Record Man to buy her album. They had to order it for me because they didn't have it in stock.



Amanda was also amazing. That was the best concert I've ever been to.

Any self-respecting now 30-34 year old cried themselves to sleep to Feels Like Home from the Dawson's Creek soundtrack. It was basically the theme-song of first crushes circa 2000.

I used to LOVE Billy Talent. Their concerts are so much fun, and the band is so nice! I saw them nearly ten years ago in a basement venue (no barricade). I was front and center, and it was an incredible show.

lmao my Mom used to have Amanda Marshall's CD from her Columbia House haul. Later in life she confided in me that she scammed Columbia House with a fake name and a general delivery address haha I was so proud, it seems like a scam I would pull!



also Great Big Sea is what I refer to as "gift shop music"

lmao everything about this comment is perfect.

never thought i'd see the name I Mother Earth on ontd, lmao. god, i haven't heard them in forever.



i used to love Billy Talent. i just added some of their songs to a spotify playlist.



also, i still love Our Lady Peace, lol. they're definitely one of my favourite bands and i have so many good memories of their music. haven't kept up with them too much recently, but i bust out my old CDs every once in a while.



i was never really into The Tragically Hip. but even for someone like me who is admittedly not a fan i knew their sound and i recognized it. gord's voice was so distinct that i always knew if it was one of The Hip's songs playing. so i definitely grew up with them as part of the soundtrack of my youth. i think it's really touching to see just how many ppl he influenced and had an impact on. idk, it feels almost unifying and makes me proud and happy to be canadian. he obviously loved canada very much, but he wasn't blind to our shortcomings and he tried to make the world a better place.



Edited at 2017-10-19 06:16 pm (UTC)

omg yes at Our Lady Peace! They were IT for me back in the day

love olp <3

I would also like to add Feist to the list too. Most people probably only know her for 1,2,3,4 for the iPod ad like s decade ago but she's so much more than that! I saw her over the summer and she was outstanding! Really wish she would breakthrough here but I still love that she's indie.

Damn, I've never even heard of Stompin' Tom Connors.



I used to be so obsessed with Amanda Marshall. I'd play Everybody's Got A Story on repeat for days...

Stompin' Tom returned all his Junos because he didn't like that Canadians who lived and worked in the states could be nominated for them. He called them "turncoat Canadians" and thought they should only be eligible for grammy awards and that Junos should be for the Canadians living and working in Canada lmao. He was kind of intense.

Link

dude, my gramma was OBSESSED with him so I'm surprised I didn't know that.

Kingston, ON is really having its day in the sun on ONTD and I find that hilarious and unsettling lmao



Great list!

Skye Sweetnam was my fave Canadian singer!

Omg she could have been great

not with a shrill-ass single like Billy S

I never really understood why Sam Roberts never got big outside of Canada I feel like the music is so digestible?



also no offense but why pick Terra Form over Bridge to Nowhere?????





Edited at 2017-10-19 06:19 pm (UTC)

lol I really like TerraForm! *shrugs*

Terraform is awesome! If you want It, fiend, ritual dance, etc

Missing what should have been the ultimate boy band....







Oh what could have been.

oh god, the frosted tips lmao

this is what i see when i have sleep paralysis

Legendary tbh.

They are so Brampton.

Nah, they look like something straight out of Woodbridge

I loved this song when I was younger. And his surname makes me laugh.



Oh man, that name.

he's pretty but lmao that name, poor dude

-I haaaated Amanda Marshall so much lmao. Any time I see a cherry coke I think of her.



-I took my mom to see Jann Arden once bc she loves ha! Jann was very funny. Good Mother and The Sound Of are still extremely my shit.



-Matthew Good/Matthew Good Band remind me so much of growing up bc my sister loved them. A lot of his solo work I still listen to.



One of my favs is Kathleen Edwards. Although her last album got more buzz bc Justin Vernon produced it and they were dating at the time (which kind of annoys me bc her talent should be what matters). She's also been on Letterman a few times. I love all of her albums but I wonder if she will ever release anything again. She opened a coffee shop outside of Ottawa.







I still love Chantal Kreviazuk. I remember when she was on SNL with Kendrick Lamar and so many people had no idea who she was - then I saw an MTV article that was like "Chantal is kind of a big deal in Canada' lol.



This song still makes me cry but I love it.







Still love Sarah too











Edited at 2017-10-19 06:20 pm (UTC)

Jann Arden is honestly a riot!! Any time she's on the Rick Mercer report she has me in tears lmao



Jann is a natural treasure. I'm so glad this clip exists online; I cried laughing when it first aired.





(also, how short is Jann?! Rick Mercer is already an adorable pocket sized human!)



Edited at 2017-10-20 12:43 am (UTC)

basement apartment is a fave.

aw Fefe, this post is taking me back



didn't realize the US wasn't all over Billy Talent like Europe was tho, this song was everywhere 4ever when it came out here



