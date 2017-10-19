New trailer for "The Punisher" + premiere date
It's his fight. Stay out of the way. #ThePunisher pic.twitter.com/U6gzHLGuO7— The Punisher (@ThePunisher) October 19, 2017
The show premieres November 17th on Netflix!
Fuck, I'm so excited for this!
Fuck you, self.
I kinda thought he saw Karen more as a kid for some reason...
guess I was wrong oh well. :P
which is an acquired taste.
Me and everyone I know.
why won't my gif show up!?
Hard pass lol. Aside from his dog I don't get the hype over him in DD Season 2.
(don't let the intentionally bad thumbnail get in your way)
anyone remember that time frank petrified karen when he was killing all those people in the diner scene....... she was literally like "what you do is wrong, i know" talking to him and then a minute later she's hiding under the kitchen sink crying. bye.
Like, give me three seasons and we'll talk.
Also props to whoever chose the music A+ use of Metallica