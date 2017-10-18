Wendy Williams Goes In On Joanna Krupa

even a broken clock is right twice a day!

i think it's a little rich for someone as privileged as krupa to get off on telling people how they should live their lives. there are a million other things going on in people's lives that could prevent them from exercising, tbh. i think i understand her intention but just...no.

also, i don't really appreciate how "you don't have a man right now" was seen as a diss.



Edited at 2017-10-19 04:58 am (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

Wendy says "Stop judging people's lifestyles"



Reply

Thread

Link

lol mte Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

haaaaaaaaa good one Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

This sister wife is a damn hypocrite. Reply

Thread

Link

unless it's re: the killer idc what wendy has to say Reply

Thread

Link

I mean there weren’t any lies detected even if it’s a bit rich coming from Wendy , although Wendy doesn’t usually judge a group of people. It’s just on a person yo person basis. Reply

Thread

Link

This fucking shithead. Reply

Thread

Link





What about the 90% who do overeat and become obese? Why isn't she actively trying to get them mental help to stop their addiction?



Wendy protecting the obesers and enabling their dangerous lifestyle.What about the 90% who do overeat and become obese? Why isn't she actively trying to get them mental help to stop their addiction? Reply

Thread

Link

But I mean just because you’re thin doesn’t mean you’re healthy and just because you’re not thin doesn’t necessarily make you unhealthy though. I completely agree with Wendy on this. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

obesers?!?!?!?!?!? lmfao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Okay Dave, it’s time to slow down on the obnoxious trolling before LJ bans you for the 360th time. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmaoo Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

get HA Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

wendy doesn't even have a man right now, rofl. Reply

Thread

Link

"Wendy Williams Goes In On—"



Reply

Thread

Link

You don't have kids or a man was harsh and unnecessary. Wendy is trash as always Reply

Thread

Link

so true Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Everyone can fit in at least a 40 min workout a day if they want to. The want has to be there Reply

Thread

Link

I mean, I certainly agree with that but diet is the true key and if you're broke and busy it can be hard to eat healthily. It's not impossible but it takes a lot of commitment and not everyone always has the time to be consistent with it.



I will say that it's pretty easy to make small lifestyle changes to get more exercise in though. I stopped going to the gym pretty recently because I couldn't really justify paying for it anymore - so I do yoga in my room in the mornings (I just follow along with a youtube video and use a towel instead of a yoga mat) and then I get off a bus stop or two earlier than normal and walk the rest of the way. I also always take stairs instead of escalators. I even take the stairs up to my apartment, which is a fucking pain in the ass because I don't live on a lower floor, but I do it anyway. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

if people just learn to cook, they can make very healthy meals for cheap. people are just lazy - or have a serious issue preventing them like a disability, mental health issue etc. but being poor doesn't really cut it unless you're legit homeless. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

diet is key. besides the myth that it's impossible to eat healthier when you have a low income, most weight loss is simply based on counting calories. some people do have medical issues that make it harder to lose weight but that does not apply for vast majority of people. the willpower just has to be there Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

many people have jobs that leave them mentally and physically exhausted. some come home late and have a few precious hours before they have to go to bed and repeat it all over again.



if you can fit in 40mins a day thats great but can everyone fit in a 40min workout a day? nah Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

i don't really agree with this, tbh.



if you're a single parent and you work full-time, sometimes more than one job, i think it's a little too much to expect people to work out for 40min on top of that. or even if you're not a parent at all but you have a huge commute to face everyday, i can see why the last thing they'd want to think about at the end of the day is exercising. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

yep. it's easier for people to make excuses tho lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Wendy has been looking very... capital P lately. How she doing? Reply

Thread

Link

She owns up to liposuction, implants, and is super (kinda weirdly) proud of her flat butt. Sis likes looking like the alphabet I guess Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

her eating disorder has a new vegan flair Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Sometimes I agree with Wendy about things and it makes me want to rethink my views Reply

Thread

Link

wendy williams could tell me water is good for you and i'd die of thirst within a week. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

She called her Iggy Azalea and nobody corrected her lmao Reply

Thread

Link