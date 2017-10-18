Wendy Williams Goes In On Joanna Krupa
Following her remarks on exercise and being fit, Wendy Williams addressed some hot topics and responded to Joanna Krupa (who said there's no excuse not to exercise etc.)
At 11:10
- On Krupa, Wendy says "Stop judging people's lifestyles just because you work out all the time. You're 38 years old, you've never had children, you don't have a man right now, [maybe you'll understand?] when you get a full life that might include something other than just you, I realize single people can have a full life, but she's judging so she's different."
- Says she's a beautiful girl but tells her to stop judging the rest of us.
- She also talked about Azalea Banks, says if RZA had seen someone spit in her face he'd have either left with her or said something?
- Tells jason derulo to get better security and to get employee who was asleep during time of the roberry (of his house) under a lie detector test
Do you think Wendy's right about Krupa?
i think it's a little rich for someone as privileged as krupa to get off on telling people how they should live their lives. there are a million other things going on in people's lives that could prevent them from exercising, tbh. i think i understand her intention but just...no.
also, i don't really appreciate how "you don't have a man right now" was seen as a diss.
Edited at 2017-10-19 04:58 am (UTC)
What about the 90% who do overeat and become obese? Why isn't she actively trying to get them mental help to stop their addiction?
I will say that it's pretty easy to make small lifestyle changes to get more exercise in though. I stopped going to the gym pretty recently because I couldn't really justify paying for it anymore - so I do yoga in my room in the mornings (I just follow along with a youtube video and use a towel instead of a yoga mat) and then I get off a bus stop or two earlier than normal and walk the rest of the way. I also always take stairs instead of escalators. I even take the stairs up to my apartment, which is a fucking pain in the ass because I don't live on a lower floor, but I do it anyway.
if you can fit in 40mins a day thats great but can everyone fit in a 40min workout a day? nah
if you're a single parent and you work full-time, sometimes more than one job, i think it's a little too much to expect people to work out for 40min on top of that. or even if you're not a parent at all but you have a huge commute to face everyday, i can see why the last thing they'd want to think about at the end of the day is exercising.
Yes, for some people they can easily shed weight but some of us can’t and yeah life would be fucking easy if the work we put in actually paid off