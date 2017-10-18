am1

Wendy Williams Goes In On Joanna Krupa

Following her remarks on exercise and being fit, Wendy Williams addressed some hot topics and responded to Joanna Krupa (who said there's no excuse not to exercise etc.)


At 11:10
- On Krupa, Wendy says "Stop judging people's lifestyles just because you work out all the time. You're 38 years old, you've never had children, you don't have a man right now,  [maybe you'll understand?] when you get a full life that might include something other than just you, I realize single people can have a full life, but she's judging so she's different."
- Says she's a beautiful girl but tells her to stop judging the rest of us.
- She also talked about Azalea Banks, says if RZA had seen someone spit in her face he'd have either left with her or said something?
- Tells jason derulo to get better security and to get employee who was asleep during time of the roberry (of his house) under a lie detector test

