GRRM Pays Tribute to the Passing of Roy Dotrice, Actor and Audiobook Narrator of the ASOIAF Series

And now his watch has ended, and he'll never know the end of the damn story. :/



I read the books on my kindle, but my husband listened to the audiobooks, and hated the guy who filled in for him for A Feast for Crows. He went out of his way to find the Roy Dotrice version. Reply

Aw, RIP. Condolences to Karen and the rest of the family Reply

Nooooo! But...94 is a very long life lived. My condolences to family especially daughter Karen who played Jane in Mary Poppins.

RIP



Edited at 2017-10-19 05:22 am (UTC) Reply

How sad! He was remarkably talented and performed the hell out of those audiobooks. Reply

i saw GRRM and passing in the same sentence and thought the time had come. another day, i guess. Reply

He was in one my of fave movies The Cutting Edge. Reply

