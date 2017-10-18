Mr. Robot 3x03 Promo "eps3.2_legacy.so"

Holy fuck, Joanna. I am shook.



[ Spoiler (click to open) ] Why you do this, Sam Esmail?! I felt like it was kind of lazy writing. Like, we don't know what to do with this character anymore... I knowwww!

I don't know how to use spoiler tags but I'll just say that I totally agree, there was a lot of potential. Reply

i wasn't expecting that at all Reply

Me either, I am actually speechless. Reply

[ Spoiler (click to open) ] ahhhh sad that Joanna's gone but Esmail's explanation made sense

This episode was bananas and exciting.



Also stoked for Tyrell as Steve from Age of Ultron



This episode was bananas and exciting.

Also stoked for Tyrell as Steve from Age of Ultron

What was Esmail's explanation? Reply

Link to explanation?



omg... Tyrell's in deep for Elliot. Or... well, Mr. Robot. Reply

have you guys seen the darlene+plane theory going around on the reddit? it's bananas. Reply

Link please Reply

Thank you! Reply

I hate when they have theories that seem far fetched and then end up being true lmao Reply

Is it just me or is the show kinda lost it's spark? I still watch this but instead of viewing it full attention now it's just background noise :/ either that or I'm busy/stressed to care...



Edited at 2017-10-19 04:56 am (UTC) Reply

It's definitely changed, but I think that's due to the plot widening. There are still those surreal moments, fourth-wall breaking shenanigans, and carefully placed tech-related details. Reply

idk what sam email is doing but it seems like he has no clue either, he’s just writing whatever and going with it. Last season got a little pretentious idk where we’re headed the whole 5/9 was a mistake is lame to me 🙄



Edited at 2017-10-19 07:39 am (UTC) Reply

this show got super boring real quick.



like like the early season 1 episodes but then it just went boring. Reply

I'm over this show so I clicked on the spoilers...ugh, that's disappointing. I really doubt I'll get back to this show tbh, but I will miss seeing my girlfriend Dom Reply

i checked out after whatever the s2 finale was and this season looks so boring lol. Reply

https://www.reddit.com/r/inside_e_corp/

https://www.reddit.com/r/REALMysterySpot/

https://www.reddit.com/r/TheEclecticSlide/

https://www.reddit.com/r/ZenArtofAutoDetailing/



p sure this is the annoying guy sitting next to Elliot at e corp

https://www.reddit.com/r/inside_e_corp/comments/75ksw1/poll_floors_with_the_most_attractive_women/ a clue in the premiere episode led to these subreddits

p sure this is the annoying guy sitting next to Elliot at e corp

weirdddd ty Reply

