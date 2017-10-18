Janis Ancens

Mr. Robot 3x03 Promo "eps3.2_legacy.so"



Non-spoiler-y episode description:
The former interim CTO of E Corp returns.
"hi. im tyrell wellick. former interim CTO of E Corp. ive been gone for a while. its time for an AMA!"

Watching it now on the west coast!

Also, why doesn't USA post their promos straight away to their Youtube channel?

