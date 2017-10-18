First Trailer for Lena Waithe's Showtime Series "The Chi"
The Chi is a powerful coming-of-age drama series about an interconnected group of working-class African-Americans on Chicago's volatile south side, who remind us that no matter what, the human spirit is strong and hope never dies. The series, which explores the humanity behind the headlines sensationalizing the South Side of Chicago, will premiere on Sunday, January 7 at 10 p.m. ET/PT.
It stars Jason Mitchell (Detroit, Mudbound), Jacob Latimore (Detroit, Sleight), Ntare Guma Mbaho Mwine (Queen of Katwe), Alex Hibbert (Moonlight), Yolonda Ross (The Get Down), Armando Riesco (Bull) and Tiffany Boone (The Following). Sonja Sohn (The Wire), Jahking Guillory (Kicks), and Steven Williams recur.
tbh I had no clue this was a thing until right this moment but my body is ready
(Like yikes @ whoever thought ^ was a good idea)
omg Sonja Sohn...I love her :') I get so excited whenever I see her pop up in something
Speaking of Lena Waithe, after the Emmys I watched the Thanksgiving episode of Master of None and it was SO damn good. It's the only episode I've seen tbh but I still absolutely loved it even without any context. Maybe I should watch the whole show
The division between the North Side and South Side/West Side is ridiculous here (gentrification aside).
Totally watching this