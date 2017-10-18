First Trailer for Lena Waithe's Showtime Series "The Chi"

but production's been messy tbh



Showtime's "The Chi" films in food desert, then throws out enough food & supplies to help 40 families, neighbors say https://t.co/ajrmlsL7j1 pic.twitter.com/xR4IvFdLfH — DNAinfo Chicago (@DNAinfoCHI) October 18, 2017





(Like yikes @ whoever thought ^ was a good idea) I'm here for it (and I'm gonna see Lena speak at an event tomorrow!)production's been messy tbh(Like yikes @ whoever thought ^ was a good idea) Reply

Thread

Link

Oh man. And they actually could have gotten good press if they had worked with a food bank or something to donate the extra food. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

This is so absurdly stupid. How did it not occur to production to donate these things?? Like, who just throws away perfectly good products like that? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I hadn't heard of this til just now, but it looks good!



omg Sonja Sohn...I love her :') I get so excited whenever I see her pop up in something



Speaking of Lena Waithe, after the Emmys I watched the Thanksgiving episode of Master of None and it was SO damn good. It's the only episode I've seen tbh but I still absolutely loved it even without any context. Maybe I should watch the whole show Reply

Thread

Link

god, alex is one of the most achingly cute kids i've ever seen Reply

Thread

Link

I'm excited. Hesitant, but excited. Since Lena is from the south side, hopefully, it will be a fully developed environment for the show to take place.



The division between the North Side and South Side/West Side is ridiculous here (gentrification aside).



Edited at 2017-10-19 07:46 am (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link