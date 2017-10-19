Lindsay Lohan claims America didn't care when she was being abused by ex-fiance

In an Instagram post on Wednesday, actress Lindsay Lohan accused 'America' of not caring about the abuse she says she suffered at the hands of her ex-fiance. Calling herself a #strongwoman, she stated that 'we all make our beds' and that there is no need to 'blame anyone' as 'karma will always take its toll'.




Caption: Whatever anyone says, I am FOR #womenempowerment as if most women in America cared how I was abused by my exfiancé... when not one person stood up for me while he was abusing me... you could only imagine what it feels like to come out as a #strongwoman BUT, acknowledge this, we all make our own choices and wake up in our own beds in the morning. I prefer to go to my home and wake up alone. #BESTRONG let us not blame anyone as #karma will always takes its toll 𗁡𗁨𗁡❤️ #womensrights

Background


Lohan made headlines last week when she posted - and then deleted - a video in which she said she "feels very bad for him".

Rose McGowan defended Lohan's comments in a Twitter post last week, writing:


Just hours earlier, McGowan posted two screenshots identified as having been between Lohan and her then-agent, Evan Hainey, as well as other parties. The first tweet, which McGowan said she was sent anonymously, included Hainey's phone number, and resulted in her Twitter account being temporarily suspended. The second tweet, again between Lohan, her agent and other parties, is still up on McGowan's account:




