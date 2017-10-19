Lindsay Lohan claims America didn't care when she was being abused by ex-fiance
In an Instagram post on Wednesday, actress Lindsay Lohan accused 'America' of not caring about the abuse she says she suffered at the hands of her ex-fiance. Calling herself a #strongwoman, she stated that 'we all make our beds' and that there is no need to 'blame anyone' as 'karma will always take its toll'.
Caption: Whatever anyone says, I am FOR #womenempowerment as if most women in America cared how I was abused by my exfiancé... when not one person stood up for me while he was abusing me... you could only imagine what it feels like to come out as a #strongwoman BUT, acknowledge this, we all make our own choices and wake up in our own beds in the morning. I prefer to go to my home and wake up alone. #BESTRONG let us not blame anyone as #karma will always takes its toll 𗁡𗁨𗁡❤️ #womensrights
Lohan made headlines last week when she posted - and then deleted - a video in which she said she "feels very bad for him".
Caption: Whatever anyone says, I am FOR #womenempowerment as if most women in America cared how I was abused by my exfiancé... when not one person stood up for me while he was abusing me... you could only imagine what it feels like to come out as a #strongwoman BUT, acknowledge this, we all make our own choices and wake up in our own beds in the morning. I prefer to go to my home and wake up alone. #BESTRONG let us not blame anyone as #karma will always takes its toll 𗁡𗁨𗁡❤️ #womensrights
Background
Lohan made headlines last week when she posted - and then deleted - a video in which she said she "feels very bad for him".
Rose McGowan defended Lohan's comments in a Twitter post last week, writing:
Please go easy on Lindsay Lohan. Being a child actor turned sex symbol twists the brain in ways you can’t comprehend.— rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) October 11, 2017
Source: Rose McGowan on Twittter
Just hours earlier, McGowan posted two screenshots identified as having been between Lohan and her then-agent, Evan Hainey, as well as other parties. The first tweet, which McGowan said she was sent anonymously, included Hainey's phone number, and resulted in her Twitter account being temporarily suspended. The second tweet, again between Lohan, her agent and other parties, is still up on McGowan's account:
Bob Weinstein is a POS. They allllll knew. pic.twitter.com/zWJZf52ywq— rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) October 11, 2017
Source: Rose McGowan on Twitter
omg maybe she was angeliita
Who is angelita
Yes
she's been utilizing rehab to avoid prison for 10 years. she never attended any court-ordered counseling, she's failed everything due to some variation of just not trying.
she has been so lucky with how much help she's been offered, but she's a spoiled brat who doesn't want to be helped. she wants people to cater to her, to feel bad for her, she'll cling on to a trending hashtag to somehow make it about herself.
so many people have failed her, but there needs to come a time when she needs to grow up and stop failing herself. the only thing that would be excusable is if she's clinically insane, which tbh I wouldn't be shocked about
But people have always gave this woman a pass for every single bullshit she did. First, it was: "But she's young! She's only in her late teens/early 20s! We all made mistakes!". Then it was: "Well her family is terrible! She doesn't know any better!". And now it's: "Well she's mentally ill! Poor Lindsay! Have compassion!"
Like yeah, she didn't have an easy life, but this woman is also not a nice person. I hope she gets healthy and goes away because she does not deserve an acting career imo.
She really went downhill for me when she started the #RoseArmy hashtag. Girl, this is about all abused women, not about you getting more fans.
Also, Paige is the worst... Prue 5ever.
Edited at 2017-10-19 05:02 am (UTC)
Her ex-fiance was an asshole. I hope she has better ppl in her life now.
This makes me sad.
Edited at 2017-10-19 05:04 am (UTC)
Also OP you have flawless taste in music. I love Missy so much.
shame on her!