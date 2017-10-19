Lindsay Lohan claims America didn't care when she was being abused by ex-fiance

i only know of the reaction here and that wasn't a good look at all, maybe she has a sock puppet account here and saw



Who is angelita

Angelita was ONTD'S resident super rich jet setting goddess who grew up rich or poor depending on what day it was. She was in a poly relationship with her Syrian husband and like three other rich successful doctors/lawyers/businessmen/gigolos/what ever and lived a fairytale lifestyle while offering ONTD members jobs and asking for resumes. Her whole existence was wild. Reply

the most compulsive liar ever, to a hilarious extent. apparently worked for some lucrative company, and had an open relationship with multiple lovers that had more than a slight fetishization of middle eastern men. Reply

the saga of angelita needs to be compiled in an ontd original. one of youse that's good at investigating and compiling shit, please! it's a tale for the ages!



She really needs to get some help...I should probably be angry but shit I just feel bad for the woman. Reply

Yes

i feel bad for people who feel bad for her. she's a fucking asshole.



she's been utilizing rehab to avoid prison for 10 years. she never attended any court-ordered counseling, she's failed everything due to some variation of just not trying.



she has been so lucky with how much help she's been offered, but she's a spoiled brat who doesn't want to be helped. she wants people to cater to her, to feel bad for her, she'll cling on to a trending hashtag to somehow make it about herself.



so many people have failed her, but there needs to come a time when she needs to grow up and stop failing herself. the only thing that would be excusable is if she's clinically insane, which tbh I wouldn't be shocked about Reply

mte

Her Oprah special showed what a terrible person she is.

I do feel bad for her because I wouldn't wish addiction on my worst enemy.

But people have always gave this woman a pass for every single bullshit she did. First, it was: "But she's young! She's only in her late teens/early 20s! We all made mistakes!". Then it was: "Well her family is terrible! She doesn't know any better!". And now it's: "Well she's mentally ill! Poor Lindsay! Have compassion!"

Like yeah, she didn't have an easy life, but this woman is also not a nice person. I hope she gets healthy and goes away because she does not deserve an acting career imo. Reply

i remember the footage of him practically wrestling her to the ground over a cell phone, it's hard to not feel sorry for her no matter how off base/fucked up her pov usually is of late Reply

"please go easy on lindsay but here let me tweet out personal emails from her that show she was abused" Reply

She really went downhill for me when she started the



Also, Paige is the worst... Prue 5ever.



Edited at 2017-10-19 05:02 am (UTC) yeah... i don;t know why we're giving so much attention to Rose McGowan.She really went downhill for me when she started the #RoseArmy hashtag. Girl, this is about all abused women, not about you getting more fans.Also, Paige is the worst... Prue 5ever. Reply

I loved Paige's powers....but that's it. Reply

mte.. I love rose and everything she's done but it kinda sounds backhanded to then expose her Reply

Just go to Dubai and leave us alone, Lindsay. Reply

She needs a lot of help and I don’t think she’ll ever seek it on her own. Reply

ia

It's just hard to imagine how majority of all of her costars are having medium to thriving careers and she's just...a mess. When the spotlight was on her about her abuse, she acted a fool and it was hard for anyone to believe her. I would think that with her seeing all of this abuse happening to other women, she would seek some positive attention...not pick a fight with the media. Reply

Tea yalls can hate all you want but bossy issa bop js Reply

Her perception of things seems so distorted. It must be exhausting to be her friend.



Her ex-fiance was an asshole. I hope she has better ppl in her life now.



This makes me sad.





Edited at 2017-10-19 05:04 am (UTC)

I'm kind of confused so LiLo sent that email actually standing up for herself? When was this? Sorry I'm being the question girl in class I know.



Also OP you have flawless taste in music. I love Missy so much. Reply

Thanks bb. Yes, LiLo sent the email standing up for herself. This was in 2012. Reply

How did Rose get them? Reply

so was that email by lindsay? Reply

Damn. That's some fucked up shit. Not sure why rose felt as though she was allowed to reveal that, though. Reply

shame on her!



OH NOW she cares about the other women who are coming forward? before she didn't care at all and was bashing them 24/7.shame on her! Reply

Ramona was the absolute fucking worst this season so glad Bethenny was around to put that asshole in check. Reply

I think Rose needs to get off twitter for awhile. Reply

i'm still having a hard time believing lindsay wrote that e-mail. i can't see her referring to herself as "somewhat pretty". Reply

i'm wondering if that's a reference to something someone she's addressing said about her Reply

