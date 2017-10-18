Finally, a good episode. Alan was out of his mind. But I can't stand Joe.



I'm calling it now: Jessica either makes it really far or she wins. She's getting a really good edit.



Cole is an idiot.



Jeff made a bunch of Foo Fighters references in the immunity challenge. He said: "long road to ruin," "color and shape," "monkey wrench," "my poor brain," "times like these" and even "ever long." That had to be intentional. Reply

Alan was crazy, but he was entertaining and probably the best castaway this season imo. I think Ryan is making it really far if he can make it to merge.



Ryan is annoying Reply

My hubby has gotten me into survivor over the past few years and the older seasons GIVE ME LIFE (China, anyone? And the fans vs favorites that followed? life changing).



We have watched some of the recent seasons (Only ones with all new casts due to my trying to watch old seasons) but this premiere felt like a chore to get through. Does it become more fun as it goes?

This last episode was entertaining. There's finally a villain for me to hate. The ones before were a snore.

This episode was a Ki-fucking-ki!



and Desi is fucking gorgeous Reply

shes insanely beautiful- and sicccck body! I was so happy Joe's meltdown didnt get her booted; I really felt for her when she started crying and she was like "we havent even gone to tribal yet"



ALSO, my power randomly cut out mid episode- did Jessica know her advantage tat she gave to Devon was going to be DISadvantage? Did we get any insight on her decision?

I wanted Alan to be voted off in a previous episode, but he actually didn't bother me tonight.



I need them to stop referring to everyone as a hero, hustler or healer. I was hoping the tribe swap would bring an end to that.



Cole I think should probably go soon, he told everyone about the idol and now told everyone about the advantage. He obviously is unable to keep a secret, which would make him hard to work with.

