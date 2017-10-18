Survivor 35x04 - "I Don't Like Having Snakes Around"
After a tribe shuffle, the newly formed blue (Levu) tribe lost immunity. Joe successfully played his hidden immunity idol negating the votes cast against him, sending Alan home 2 - 0.
Source: TV/CBS
I'm calling it now: Jessica either makes it really far or she wins. She's getting a really good edit.
Cole is an idiot.
Jeff made a bunch of Foo Fighters references in the immunity challenge. He said: "long road to ruin," "color and shape," "monkey wrench," "my poor brain," "times like these" and even "ever long." That had to be intentional.
Should I watch?
We have watched some of the recent seasons (Only ones with all new casts due to my trying to watch old seasons) but this premiere felt like a chore to get through. Does it become more fun as it goes?
Re: Should I watch?
ALSO, my power randomly cut out mid episode- did Jessica know her advantage tat she gave to Devon was going to be DISadvantage? Did we get any insight on her decision?
I need them to stop referring to everyone as a hero, hustler or healer. I was hoping the tribe swap would bring an end to that.
Cole I think should probably go soon, he told everyone about the idol and now told everyone about the advantage. He obviously is unable to keep a secret, which would make him hard to work with.
THANK YOU JESSICA THANK YOU TONY COVER
Cole is so stupid, I'm afraid the tribe tries to blindside Jessica bc of him. I'd rather see her flipping and blindsiding Cole