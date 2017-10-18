New Season Intro for Crazy Ex-Girlfriend





Still love the 1st season opening Reply

Ha, yeah, I still hum the first season's intro to myself. "She's so broken insiiiiiiiide," just makes me break out into snorts Reply

Me too Reply

This isn't even catchy, what the hell? Reply

the song is bad but i get what they were going for

i hated season 2's intro when i first heard it but it grew on me Reply

Same. I thought the season 2 theme was horrific and now is just as good as season 1 to me (though obv season 1 is superior).



That said I don’t quite see that happening here butttt we shall see Reply

I thought it was adorable and was GAGGED by the use in the finale Reply

i loved that omg

i also liked when paula did the s1 theme Reply

I get what they're trying to do with it but her face in reaction at the end is how I feel about this opening :/ Reply

This wasn't very good. Reply

The thing is... theme songs should be catchy. This is not.



It would work as like a song in an episode, but as a weekly opening song... meh. Reply

First opening credits I haven't liked. Reply

Hmmm. Season two stays the best for being both catchy and creepy. Reply

Least favorite of the three, but season two's grew on me by the end so I expect this will too. Reply

I like the concept they were going for but it’s definitey not as catchy as s1 or 2. maybe it’s a grower? Reply

ugh i need to watch. i didn't know it was back



i love that she changes the beginning each season Reply

This wasn't good. Reply

Season 1's intro is the only one that matters to me. Reply

is he the main love interest now? Reply

I miss Greg as a character but the new guy is a better actor so #win Reply

