Janken

New Season Intro for Crazy Ex-Girlfriend



In a room comprised entirely of green screen, Rachel Bloom stands on a platform, her blue gown and long dark wig blowing in fan-created wind. She's performing a group number with...well, no one. A monitor for the crew reveals she's acting opposite herself, dressed as an Eminem-style rapper. Famed music video director (and No. 1 Taylor Swift supporter) Joseph Kahn watches the take and yells cut. Her hand movement is too similar to the Carrie Underwood-esque country artist she performed as the day before. Let's try it again.

source
how does this one compare to the previous themes?
