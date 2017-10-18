New Season Intro for Crazy Ex-Girlfriend
In a room comprised entirely of green screen, Rachel Bloom stands on a platform, her blue gown and long dark wig blowing in fan-created wind. She's performing a group number with...well, no one. A monitor for the crew reveals she's acting opposite herself, dressed as an Eminem-style rapper. Famed music video director (and No. 1 Taylor Swift supporter) Joseph Kahn watches the take and yells cut. Her hand movement is too similar to the Carrie Underwood-esque country artist she performed as the day before. Let's try it again.
source
how does this one compare to the previous themes?
i hated season 2's intro when i first heard it but it grew on me
That said I don’t quite see that happening here butttt we shall see
i also liked when paula did the s1 theme
It would work as like a song in an episode, but as a weekly opening song... meh.
i love that she changes the beginning each season
very much here for more grown up cappie
