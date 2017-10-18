ONTD ORIGINAL: A look at all the trash men in Hollywood (Part 2)



A) I approve of OP's music taste.
B) Keep up this expose!

there are entire books dedicated to what a garbage human being marlon brando was. it honestly makes me want to throw up every time people go on and on about how "hawt" he was when he was young.



do you rec any? Reply

I remember having to watch his Waterfront movie for school and looked him up because my teacher was making oogly eyes at him... and was just disgusted by how much of a shitty dad he seemed to be, especially to Chayenne. He pretty much left his kids to be raised by their mothers. I find it shady that he sent Chayenne back to Tahiti and got her admitted to a mental hospital when his older son shot Chayenne's boyfriend. Because Marlon kept Chayenne there, who was the main witness of shooting, the charge was reduced from 1st degree to 2nd degree murder. Then Chayenne killed herself and Brandon omitted Chayenne's kid from his will. Reply

I love these posts op! it's been brought up in some other posts.. but pcd2009 made a post on his blog exposing michael bay's treatement of megan fox and then within hours all of his social medias were suspended. people think their connected but who knows.. bottom line: keep exposing Reply

BRYAN SINGER



when is his time?? Reply

soon sis Reply

hopefully he goes down with Kevin Spacey Reply

I've actually never read anything specific on him just heard people calling him trash. Is there anything specific or can I pretty much guess? Reply

He's notorious for throwing "twink" parties at his LA mansion and it was alleged he made a group of underage boys who were extras in one of his movies shower naked together. One of the boys in question pressed charges against him but the charges were dropped due to unsubstantial evidence.



I'm not sure if there is anything worth noting beyond that, but he's always in the company of barely legal guys so I wouldn't be surprised. Reply

all the men from that Supernatural show. Reply

What'd they do?! Reply

A few #fakeoutrage inducing moments on twitter, but comparing to people like affleck or gibson? nothing Reply

Jensen and Misha too? Reply

I've only heard of Jared being trash. What have the others done? Reply

I remember from back in the day that JA has defs said some shitty things at conventions. Plus he liked JDM's 'Listen up assholes blue/all lives matter!!!' BS post. People always come to his defense by being like he's super smart and great for literally just "keeping his mouth shut!! <3333" never mind that he's been bff's with the giant asshole forever. To be a white dude eh? Reply

being ugly is a crime against women? Reply

What did Jensen do? Reply

This writer mentioned on Twitter how much of a sweetie Jensen was and how he got her away from a predator at a party. Reply

Jared's the only one that an actual arsehole to people though.







(unless i've missed something) Reply

The Moose is a fucking disgrace, Jensen is too conservative but i wouldn't say problematic.

Misha is an angel as far as i'm concerned (no pun intended). Reply

you're really gonna compare them to people in the main post? Ok gurl. Reply

come the fuck on now. they might be problematic and even shitty people, but are we really comparing them to the predators & wife beaters in the post? Reply

Parent

Is the New Girl still on btw?



I did not know about the Brando stuff. JFC. Reply

New Girl is on hiatus, but is coming back for a shortened final season. Reply

are jess and nick gonna be together? i stopped watching mid-season 3 and idk if i should pick it up again... Reply

In an interview in Playboy magazine in January 1979, Brando said: "You've seen every single race besmirched, but you never saw an image of the kike because the Jews were ever so watchful for that—and rightly so. They never allowed it to be shown on screen. The Jews have done so much for the world that, I suppose, you get extra disappointed because they didn't pay attention to that."[108] Brando made a similar comment on Larry King Live in April 1996, saying "Hollywood is run by Jews; it is owned by Jews, and they should have a greater sensitivity about the issue of—of people who are suffering. Because they've exploited—we have seen the—we have seen the nigger and greaseball, we've seen the chink, we've seen the slit-eyed dangerous Jap, we have seen the wily Filipino, we've seen everything, but we never saw the kike. Because they knew perfectly well, that that is where you draw the wagons around." Larry King, who is Jewish, replied, "When you say—when you say something like that, you are playing right in, though, to anti-Semitic people who say the Jews are—" Brando interrupted: "No, no, because I will be the first one who will appraise the Jews honestly and say 'Thank God for the Jews'."[109] Reply

good god Reply

garbage Reply

trash Reply

jfc Reply

I - what the fuck Reply

Some of these terms I've never even heard of before....like, damn. How many racial slurs does one need to know? Reply

Well, I'm gonna go a little NuclearSeasonz here, and say that he wasn't wrong about old Hollywood shitting on lots of non-white races. And I did read an article by a Jewish guy about how Hollywood is "run by Jews" because historically, nobody would hire them in America, but they were able to turn to the film industry. So it doesn't have to be a bad stereotype, per se. But it's also not some weird conspiracy like the Nazis would have you believe.



Re: not portraying Jews in a bad light in film. That I dunno about, but it wouldn't surprise me that someone in an oppressed minority wouldn't be sensitive to the plight of other minorities. True intersectionality is still a major WIP for us.



All that being said, Marlon Brando is a piece of shit and his name can be dragged through the mud for all I care. Reply

what the fuck Reply

He'll appraise!!! Did he use that the correct way.



Any what a fucking tool. Reply

he said all this in 1996?? wtf Reply

...how do you say all of that then finish with that last sentence? lmao, i had no idea what a pos brando was. Reply

What the fuck... Reply

you'd have to be a really shit human being to know that many racial slurs Reply

Holy shit. I've never even heard of some of those racial slurs. What a piece of shit Reply

MESS Reply

JFC he was an even bigger piece of shit than I figured. Reply

'Let's see how many racial slurs I can say in one interview!'



What an asshole. Reply

I want to barf. Reply

what even. Reply

Good lord Reply

garbage human being



people say this on ontd (minus the slurs) all the time too. and have the same reaction to being told it's anti-semitic. Reply

LMAO Reply

Lol new season is looking good so far. Poop cupcakes included. Reply

a bop! Reply

this show is everything Reply

Showed my female roomie this and she almost had a meltdown on how offensive and wrong it was and how it pushes feminism back. Reply

I didn't know much about Brando before but damn, he really was a pos wasn't he. The Affleck brothers are disgusting and I hate Mel Gibson's ugly face.





Also, u have excellent taste in music OP! Can't wait for his new stuff to release. Reply

+ if you believe that brando had a sadomasochistic relationship w james dean, burning him with cigarettes and gaslighting him Reply

“Disney's initial impression was that Dean was a 'clean-cut All-American boy' and after getting reassurances from Cukor he was discreet, the three went upstairs to have sex together.



Dean later claimed to a gossip reporter that he was devoured by two 'ravenous mouths' but afterwards Cukor would not return his phone calls.”





OH COME ON Reply

my god :( Reply

solid post OP. loving this series. Reply

still remember that story of mel gibson calling winona ryder an 'oven dodger' Reply

He also made Gaby Hoffmann cry on the set of The Man with No Face. She was 10 at the time Reply

Something something The Patriot something something changed man something something Reply

How so? Reply

Wtfff he’s a pos Reply

OH Reply

And then there was Mel Gibson Rage Rant Released By Joe Eszterhas (EXPLICIT)



First, screenwriter Joe Eszterhas accused Mel Gibson of engaging in anti-Semitic, sexist and hate-filled speech in an explosive nine-page letter obtained by The Wrap on April 11. Now he’s providing proof of his allegations (among them, that Gibson explicitly threatened to kill ex-girlfriend Oksana Gregorieva) with a two and a half-minute recording posted on The Wrap. The audio rant was purportedly recorded by Eszterhas’ terrified 15-year-old son, Nick, while at Gibson’s family home in Costa Rica on December 7, 2011.



The recording captures a clearly enraged Gibson shouting furious spurts like “Why don’t I have a first draft of ‘The Maccabees’? What the f*ck have you been doing?” and “I’m earning money for a filthy little c*cksucker who takes advantage of me!” (in reference to Gregorieva). Occasionally Gibson appears to just scream incoherently.



According to the report, Gibson also knocked down a totem pole and threw his cellphone on the ground while his mortified houseguests — among them children, house staff and screenwriter Randall Wallace — bore witness to it all.



Reply

Marlon's daughter, Cheyenne, said that he molested her.





Marlon's daughter, Cheyenne, said that he molested her.

Fuck that's awful. Never heard about this 😩 Reply

the worst part is that she did eventually kill herself. this is so depressing.



what a fucking sociopath. Reply

It's sad that I thought of ten more men scrolling through this list. Reply

Ooh do share! Reply

oh, haha, I was just thinking of the usual Allen, Polanski, Singer, Salva, etc. Reply

Parent

ty for compiling these expose. they’re all disgusting Reply

