ONTD ORIGINAL: A look at all the trash men in Hollywood (Part 2)
Casey and Ben Affleck
Being a piece of shit seems to be the standard for the Affleck brothers. While working on I'm Still Here with Joaquin Phoenix, a producer for the film had alleged that she was repeatedly harassed over the course of filming. The producer, Amanda White, claimed that Affleck ordered a crew member to show his dick to White. She also claims that Affleck referred to women as cows and told her it was time for her to have kids after learning her age. The story only gets worse from here. White also says that during filming, Joaquin Phoenix and Affleck had locked themselves in her room with two women where they also had sex with them. Keep in mind that Affleck was also married to Joaquin's sister at this time. Affleck also used physical intimidation and sent her abusive text messages after she refused to stay with him. This was not the only woman Affleck harassed. He also harassed the film's director of photography, Magdalena Gorka. Gorka faced a similar pattern of abuse and harassment. Affleck and other members of production openly talked about engaging in sexual activities with Gorka and would suggest that she had sex with the camera assistant. In one instance, the crew had traveled to New York for the film. Instead of getting a hotel, Affleck and Phoenix offered up their hotel. Phoenix offered Gorka to stay in his room while he sleeps on the couch. Gorka woke up in the middle of the night and found Affleck in her bed. The actor was in his underwear and shirt and was caressing her back. She ordered him to get out, which he questioned, and then he left in anger. Gorka informed her agent of what happened and quit the project. The news and allegations resurfaced last year. He was rewarded for his work in Manchester By The Sea as he won more than 40 awards. He's also working next with Alfonso Cuaron on a TV series.
Ben Affleck may have gone to church to atone for his sins but we sure as hell won't forget them. Along with Harvey Weinstein's demise, Ben Affleck's transgressions have also come to light. While Ben issued some half ass statement after staying quiet, Rose McGowan called out Affleck on twitter. McGowan had told Affleck decades earlier about what Weinstein did.The day only got worse for Ben as a fan recalled a time when he groped Hilarie Burton's breasts on TRL. Burton replied back to the fan and said she hadn't forgotten it. ONTD Detectives looked into it and found the original footage. As we all know, Ben is really great at half ass statement and this time wasn't any different when he apologized on twitter for what he did. Annamarie Tendler, a makeup artist, recalled the time when Affleck groped her at the Golden Globes in 2014. He grabbed her ass and stuck his finger into her crack. Affleck tried to play it off as a mistake. According to Jen Statsky, writer for Broad City and The Good Place, multiple women had the same experience as Annamarie that same night. Affleck was also seen asking a TV host to expose her breasts and mocked those who are disabled. Video shows Affleck touching the host's breasts. He's seen telling her that she should have her "rack" on display. Anne-Marie Losique has come out and said that the whole interview was staged. Ben also wanted Emily Ratajkowski in Gone Girl so he could motor boat her breasts. Also, Matt Damon and Ben Affleck basically worked together to bury any negative press against his POS brother Casey Affleck. David Fincher also thinks Ben is suspect AF because he could come up with fake conversations on the spot and said that he would be suspicious of Ben.
Marlon Brando
Brando's costar in the Last Tango in Paris, Maria Schneider, told the Daily Mail that the rape scene in the film was not included in the script. Schneider, who passed away in 2011, was 19 when that scene was shot. Schneider believed that she couldn't refuse to do the scene. Bernardo Bertolucci and Marlon Brando came up with the idea to shoot the assault scene and did not tell Schneider about it. Schneider said that Brando didn't console her or even apologize after the scene was shot. Brando was also involved in an eight year affair with Rita Moreno in which he cheated on her countless times and forced her to have an abortion. He also dated then 15 year old Jackie Collins when he was in his early 30's. Brando's daughter Cheyenne also accused him of molesting her.
Mel Gibson
In July 2010, Mel Gibson had been recorded during a phone call with Oksana Grigorieva in which he suggested that if she got "raped by a pack of n******", it would be her fault. Gibson also admits to hitting Oksana and said that she "deserved" it. She claimed that Gibson punched her in the face, gave her a concussion, and knocked her teeth out during a confrontation. He also called her a bitch and a whore. Gibson has also made homophobic and anti semitic remarks. He accused those who are Jewish for all the wars in the world. Mel just wishes that everyone would move on and Hollywood sure as hell did. Andrew Garfield didn't mind Mel's remarks and the Academy nominated Mel for best director for his film Hacksaw Ridge.
PART 1
sources: 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10
B) Keep up this expose!
when is his time??
I'm not sure if there is anything worth noting beyond that, but he's always in the company of barely legal guys so I wouldn't be surprised.
https://youtu.be/4eeGX4SlF1s
(unless i've missed something)
Misha is an angel as far as i'm concerned (no pun intended).
I did not know about the Brando stuff. JFC.
+
Re: not portraying Jews in a bad light in film. That I dunno about, but it wouldn't surprise me that someone in an oppressed minority wouldn't be sensitive to the plight of other minorities. True intersectionality is still a major WIP for us.
All that being said, Marlon Brando is a piece of shit and his name can be dragged through the mud for all I care.
Any what a fucking tool.
What an asshole.
people say this on ontd (minus the slurs) all the time too. and have the same reaction to being told it's anti-semitic.
Also, u have excellent taste in music OP! Can't wait for his new stuff to release.
Dean later claimed to a gossip reporter that he was devoured by two 'ravenous mouths' but afterwards Cukor would not return his phone calls.”
OH COME ON
OMG!
First, screenwriter Joe Eszterhas accused Mel Gibson of engaging in anti-Semitic, sexist and hate-filled speech in an explosive nine-page letter obtained by The Wrap on April 11. Now he’s providing proof of his allegations (among them, that Gibson explicitly threatened to kill ex-girlfriend Oksana Gregorieva) with a two and a half-minute recording posted on The Wrap. The audio rant was purportedly recorded by Eszterhas’ terrified 15-year-old son, Nick, while at Gibson’s family home in Costa Rica on December 7, 2011.
The recording captures a clearly enraged Gibson shouting furious spurts like “Why don’t I have a first draft of ‘The Maccabees’? What the f*ck have you been doing?” and “I’m earning money for a filthy little c*cksucker who takes advantage of me!” (in reference to Gregorieva). Occasionally Gibson appears to just scream incoherently.
According to the report, Gibson also knocked down a totem pole and threw his cellphone on the ground while his mortified houseguests — among them children, house staff and screenwriter Randall Wallace — bore witness to it all.
Edited at 2017-10-19 02:14 am (UTC)
what a fucking sociopath.