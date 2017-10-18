Riverdale Ep 3 Promo - The Watcher in the Woods

Yay more of Kevin trying to imitate how gay men kiss...poorly.



That milkshake cover...lmao. Val needs to join again.



Melody got a couple lines!!!! YAY! She does exist.

How do they kiss? Reply

it's like the carrie diaries all over again..... hopefully the other person isn't an adult in this too. Reply

She got one line about cheese fries yay! Reply

i like this stupid show, but something about their editing/pacing is just so off Reply

From the sound of it, I think they film too much material? Or maybe they just have an editor-in-training Reply

Thought It was just me. I struggled to watch twice. Reply

It felt very slapdash like four episodes competing for the spotlight. It wasn't very cohesive Reply

what a boring as shit season this is so far.



literally no one cares about this masked murderer, the blackmail from the Hodges, Archie's inner pain, etc. Reply

I know we are only on episode 2 but I'm scared that this season is 22 episodes....they should stick with a 13 episodes per season model tbh Reply

To be fair, there are very few shows that wouldn't benefit from shorter seasons. Reply

also "a tragedy happened... miss grundy has been murdered."

"it's terrible she died."







rip to the actress who played midge for like.. 1 episode.



yaaaas daddy lodge is gonna hate archie just like in the comics!

also "a tragedy happened... miss grundy has been murdered."

"it's terrible she died."

rip to the actress who played midge for like.. 1 episode.

Am I the only one who hates how Betty and Cheryl call their mom "mother" lmao Reply

If they didn't call their mothers that how would we know they were ~upper class? Reply

What gets me is that she was in the season premiere since they bothered to include her in group shots. But lol, I guess now we know why they never bothered announcing her casting Reply

Cheryl looked amazing in her on brand lingerie Reply

I wanted to see more of it, it looked cute! Reply

i could be on the toilet with diarrhea for 1 hour and it would be more fun and entertaining to watch than this season of Riverdale so far. Reply

is this worth watching? Reply

Ummm, if you like nonsensical trash then maybe? It's the opposite of well written but there's something about how bonkers and illogical it is and how willingly the show commits to it's own weird logic that does it for me Reply

I just hate Betty. Like, am I missing the appeal or what? Reply

I admit the appeal is lost on me too. Reply

Why is are the Lodge scenes so damn dark! I can barely see them. Reply

probably heavy handed ~~symbolism/foreshadowing/visual metaphor Reply

Holy shit. The writing on this show is not good. What was that line about The New Yorker cartoon? Like there’s some sort of famous New Yorker cartoon? Reply

I heard a line riffing on "this the hill you wanna die on" lol Reply

https://www.newyorker.com/cartoons/bob-mankoff/the-story-of-how-about-never



"I drew this cartoon back in 1993, and now the phrase is firmly entrenched in the culture—so much so that it can be referred to as though it were an anonymous aphorisim."



https://www.newyorker.com/cartoons/bob-mankoff/the-story-of-how-about-never

"I drew this cartoon back in 1993, and now the phrase is firmly entrenched in the culture—so much so that it can be referred to as though it were an anonymous aphorisim."

I had to look it up... had never heard of it. its weird when they try to do pop culture references, because they arent clever or consistent. remember the betty mad men reference

And a teenage girl is going to know about the origin of that phrase, dating back to 1993? Lmao no. Reply

the mad men reference made NO sense, i dont know any highschoolers watching that show Reply

No one knew it came from the New Yorker. It was random and clunky Reply

I need LJ icons for that sene where Cheryl was wearing lingerie i'm like YASSS Reina!! she looks so good! Reply

So the killer is trying to kill people for their secrets? So Mr. Andrews because of him kissing Veronica’s Mom. Archie’s affair with FakeGrundy. And then Moose for being a closet case? Reply

I can't believe they killed two of my favorite Archie comics characters. Fuck you CW Reply

Mte Reply

Mte...The sheer disbelief of it all. Reply

I'm like actually in shock. Reply

I'd been holding out that it was a stupid fakeout or that maybe only one of them died (which would still suck) but then the obvious Zodiac reference and outlets talking about two deaths when I know they've seen the third episode made me :/



Fucking blows Reply

