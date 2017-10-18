Kev

Riverdale Ep 3 Promo - The Watcher in the Woods



TAKING A STAND — Frustrated by the lack of progress made in catching his father’s shooter, Archie gets a gun in order to send the gunman a message.

Meanwhile, Veronica gets to introduce her daddy to Archie.

Elsewhere, Jughead starts his first day at Southside High and befriends a Southside Serpent named Toni, while Kevin’s cruising excursions in the woods cause Betty to grow concerned for his safety.

Finally, an unexpected turn of events leads the town to realize their darkest chapter may be far from over.

Kevin Sullivan directed the episode written by Ross Maxwell

RIP! We barely knew you!
