Riverdale Ep 3 Promo - The Watcher in the Woods
TAKING A STAND — Frustrated by the lack of progress made in catching his father’s shooter, Archie gets a gun in order to send the gunman a message.
Meanwhile, Veronica gets to introduce her daddy to Archie.
Elsewhere, Jughead starts his first day at Southside High and befriends a Southside Serpent named Toni, while Kevin’s cruising excursions in the woods cause Betty to grow concerned for his safety.
Finally, an unexpected turn of events leads the town to realize their darkest chapter may be far from over.
Kevin Sullivan directed the episode written by Ross Maxwell
Source
RIP! We barely knew you!
That milkshake cover...lmao. Val needs to join again.
Melody got a couple lines!!!! YAY! She does exist.
literally no one cares about this masked murderer, the blackmail from the Hodges, Archie's inner pain, etc.
also "a tragedy happened... miss grundy has been murdered."
"it's terrible she died."
rip to the actress who played midge for like.. 1 episode.
Edited at 2017-10-19 01:47 am (UTC)
