Lorde Finishes European Leg of Tour + Taylor Comments on Their Friendship

I’m going to see her in April, which feels like a million years away. I’m excited!!! Reply

i want to see her but i just can't justify spending $100 on a ticket to see anyone, and that's how much any major show costs in a city :\ Reply

I paid $50 for the show in not great seats but still! Reply

I’m soooo excited to see her in March at the Staples Center, gonna be so fun



lol at me



Edited at 2017-10-19 01:42 am (UTC) Reply

I wanna see her there too but tix are expensive and I am poor. Reply

"And Taylor was mad at the fact that lorde createad one of the best albums of the year but when interviewed was asked only about squad"



yup i totally believe she was mad Reply

I'm imagining her saying "mad!" while stamping her foot but not succeeding in suppressing a smirk. Reply

lol. or sending a angry face emoji with exclamation points. Reply

lol exactly! Reply

I have many friends that are wayyyy more successful than me/overshadow me but I honestly don't mind bc I get to enjoy the benefits off of their success at the same time. Whenever they offer to get a tab somewhere I look at them, laugh and say "lol I was never going to anyway, I'm not the breadwinner of this friendship," they laugh and pay, I'm like wow wtf that shit actually worked??! Good to know. 😏 Reply

lmaoo i always do the "are you sure???" and don't ask a second time once they're like "it's whatever!" Reply

Lol I never say are you sure, idgaf, I have some friends making six figures and dining out at really nice places, I'm always super honest about it. I think it's legit the only reason why they're still friends with me cuz Im a pain in the ass.



Me:'"I'm not the one making six figures here and you wanted to hang out and I can't afford this place and you don't got kids so you're paying for this bc our friendship means so much to you." (Complete bullshit tbh)

Friend: lol wow honest much?

Me: .... uh yeah you know this

Friend: takes out credit card

Me: Omg thank you so much, you honestly didn't need to Reply

Lmao you are so overconfident. I'm like way too humble and had anxiety over the frickin 2.50$ charge fee on the card after paying. My boss was basically like ANYTHING YOU LIKE, I'M PAYING NBD!!!! and like, I never wanted to impose anything that expensive. Plus 2.50$ on a frickin card just to pay for smth?!? That's ridiculous. I thought I'd get charged for 50 cents for buying a beer on my debit card I thought was too tad much. 😒 Reply

lmaooooooo I'm wheezing Reply

my successful friends dont offer to get anything, we each automatically pay our own. smh. Reply

well fuck. i'll keep an eye out on FB so i can get a ticket when it gets closer. i've recently gotten into RTJ bc my tastes were previously bad tm Reply

LMAO that tweet (it's true tho) Reply

Thank you for an amazing tour. Your grace, your spirit, and your performance is nothing less than inspirational.



Hopefully Romano doesn't get kicked out of the Circle of Trust for talking about what was said during the Secret Sessions. D-: Reply

eh people talk about the secret sessions all the time, the only thing they're not allowed to share is the music like lyrics and subject matter I think Reply

Oh I know, I just wanted an excuse to bring up her dad's "Circle of Trust" comment. Reply

Yeah I bet she says / does certain things during the Sessions knowing/hoping some of it leaks back to the press Reply

It's interesting/weird to me Taylor has convinced her fans it's worth it for them to a)buy physical copies of her albums and 2) do exactly what she wants them to do.. idk anyone else's stans who would be like "ya ok!" Reply

Taylor forces ~squads into our world, gets offended when squad gets asked about it.



hm Reply

I'm just as excited for her openers. Mitski is a kween <3 do not miss out on seeing her live. Reply

i wanna see lorde on tour so bad.. she has the weirdest tour openers though. run the jewels?? Reply

tbh idk how she scored that Reply

Her NZ tour is next! I'm so excited. Reply

I'm ready to be the only person at the Lorde concert to get life from Run the Jewels Reply

like they didnt deliberately and purposely market the squad as an entity the media should pay attention to Reply

