Lorde Finishes European Leg of Tour + Taylor Comments on Their Friendship
Thank you for an amazing tour. Your grace, your spirit, and your performance is nothing less than inspirational. You put your all into everything and it’s noticed! Love you, @lordemusic 💖 We danced all over Europe!
-Lorde has finished the European leg of the Melodrama World Tour
-Lorde's new headliner's for the North American leg of her tour that begins March 1 are rap duo Run The Jewels, singer/songwriter Mitski, and Swedish pop singer Tove Stryke.
- Bonus: People thought Lorde and Taylor Swift's friendship was over after Taylor didn't include her name on her shirt in her music video, and didn't add any tracks from Melodrama to her Spotify playlist. Taylor commented on it below at her Secret Sessions in London-- hinting they both probably aren't as public about their friendship since Lorde kept getting asked about Taylor while promoting her album. Lorde previously compared her friendship with Taylor as like "having a friend with an autoimmune disease."
And Taylor was mad at the fact that lorde createad one of the best albums of the year but when interviewed was asked only about squad.— ROMANO MET TAYLOR (@TIMELESummer) October 14, 2017
Source 1 2
do you have a friend that overshadows you, ONTD?
lol at me
Edited at 2017-10-19 01:42 am (UTC)
yup i totally believe she was mad
Me:'"I'm not the one making six figures here and you wanted to hang out and I can't afford this place and you don't got kids so you're paying for this bc our friendship means so much to you." (Complete bullshit tbh)
Friend: lol wow honest much?
Me: .... uh yeah you know this
Friend: takes out credit card
Me: Omg thank you so much, you honestly didn't need to
hm
I became much more accomplished