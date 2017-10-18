New Justice League Poster Released Today
Justice for all. #JusticeLeague pic.twitter.com/1x9ZCWK7ng— Justice League (@justiceleagueuk) October 18, 2017
Source: https://twitter.com/justiceleagueuk/status/920670522823860224
Justice for all. #JusticeLeague pic.twitter.com/1x9ZCWK7ng— Justice League (@justiceleagueuk) October 18, 2017
Wonder Woman looks flawless. 👏🏽
And unite the seven is still a better tagline.
Edited at 2017-10-19 12:45 am (UTC)
They're gonna have a Green Lantern or Hawkgirl pop up in the mid or last act of the film.
i was not expecting that last page in bats today. /thisgonnabegud.gif
this got me shook though:
and i'm surprisingly really enjoying this new batman arc so far only because they FINALLY BOTHERED TO INCLUDE THE BATFAM KIDS. jason's reaction to damian crying was EVERYTHING.