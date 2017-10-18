They made Cyborg look terrible as fuck.



Wonder Woman looks flawless. 👏🏽





And unite the seven is still a better tagline.



Edited at 2017-10-19 12:45 am (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

i'm p sure "unite the seven" meant the seven seas not seven JL members Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I beg to differ.



They're gonna have a Green Lantern or Hawkgirl pop up in the mid or last act of the film. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Cyborg is going to be a hot mess. Whoever decided to have him be 99% cgi was dumb as hell. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I've seen better fanmade posters, tbh Reply

Thread

Link

same - thought this was fan made... Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I did too. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

thought it was a parody poster lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

This is going to be a mess. I can’t wait! Reply

Thread

Link

Batman looks dumb tbh. Reply

Thread

Link

leak it so we can all deal with the grief and move on with our lives. Reply

Thread

Link

Here here Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao mte Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Well… good movies can have crappy posters, too! Let's be optimistic! Reply

Thread

Link

this truly looks like a DCOM but with better costumes/budget. the fucking slogan with all their logos........ Reply

Thread

Link

this looks awful Reply

Thread

Link

they really gonna make us wait for the actual movie for some supes? smh. Reply

Thread

Link

Ben Affleck truly has broken new ground by making Batman looking like a fucking doofus. Reply

Thread

Link

Please deliver us from Battfleck, Flashpoint Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

We should honestly have a pool going on the date we think Ben will be announced to be "taking some time to work on himself and spend QT with his family" and thus not reprising his Batman role. I'm thinking December 30. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

lol irl Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Remember when we thought Clooney was bad? LOL Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

what in the graphic design is my passion hell?? Reply

Thread

Link





There you go again with another flawless icon! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





😭😭💖 tysm bb! you're too good to me! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Dawww those twichy ears in your icon <3 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I don't hate it but I am not in love with it either. Reply

Thread

Link

Instead of taking about DC's flop movies, can we talk about their comics? Because OH MY GOD. Batman and Green Arrow are so good right now. They're writing just for me! My OTPs being written in the best ways. I AM LIVING. Reply

Thread

Link

iaaaa



i was not expecting that last page in bats today. /thisgonnabegud.gif Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm so excited!! Also like just all of the Batcat interactions were perfect. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





this got me shook though:



My Cover for Green Arrow #36! on sale in January from @DCComics and @Benjamin_Percy !!! pic.twitter.com/7kVIOAkNFC — J Ferreyra L16 NYCC (@juaneferreyra) October 17, 2017

i'm behind on green arrow because life has been busy and it makes me sad. i need to catch up on batman too because i love me some batcat.this got me shook though: Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

UGH YES this week's GA my heart was fluttering when dinah and ollie had their reunion!!!!!!!!!!!!! like BLESS THESE AMAZING MOMENTS FOR SAVING US FROM THE SHIT THAT IS ARROW LEMME BUY SOME EXTRA COPIES AND THROW THEM AT THE ERROR TEAM.



and i'm surprisingly really enjoying this new batman arc so far only because they FINALLY BOTHERED TO INCLUDE THE BATFAM KIDS. jason's reaction to damian crying was EVERYTHING. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link