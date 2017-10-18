Vivien Leigh Biopic in the Works
A Vivien Leigh biopic is in the works from #FeudFX 'Betty and Joan's' writers https://t.co/Mnjk1yQIAG pic.twitter.com/hJ4c1kwL6X— Variety (@Variety) October 19, 2017
- 'FEUD: Betty and Joan' writers Michael Zam and Jaffe Cohen are making the biopic
- Will adapt from Hugo Vickers' "Vivien Leigh: A Biography"
- Will focus on her life as well as her relationship with Laurence Olivier
Old Hollywood post? Which ~golden age star needs a biopic?
She wanted to get better because she knew things were not the way they needed to be for her mentally, and science not only wasn't there for her, but dangerous for her at times. So that her trying to get help, was far from helpful. And of course the fucking studio system on top of that.
It's why the whole 'Laurence Olivier' situation bothers me. They did love each other, but her manic episodes eventually fucked it up (literally) for both of them. So if this movie won't deal with the her bipolar disorder as part of that? fuck that. She'll look like some villain, instead of someone who even underwent electric shock to try and get better.
Treatment for mental issues is still hit or miss now with how effective it is and what's important is to keep on trying until you find the right fit (I speak from experience here), but it was much worse during her time.
She went through so much, and remained a legend <3
i remember trudy being compared to barbara stanwyck on an episode of 'mad men' though.
i stand by this when it comes to pairing the mad men cast to classic hollywood tbh
God the casting of Vivien will be so hard. She was a once in a lifetime beauty.
Ugh, not Anne please. Anyone but her. Haha.
Anne is all wrong
And she'd be way too tall for Judy Garland who was only 4'11". Judy Davis is 5'6", but she had the look, so it was more believable.
Jean Harlow, if they can respect her and get it right. Or Clara Bow
I don't know who they could cast for Vivien.
personally, i want a gene tierney biopic. ooh, and an ava and frank miniseries!
demian bichir would be decent casting, dnw that tom cruise rumor going around
Also Vivian Leigh had a really sad and messed up life :(
I’d love to see a biography / documentary on her at least