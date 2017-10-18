Vivien Leigh Biopic in the Works

humm, I don't know how to react to this Reply

What bothers me most isn't just getting right everything physically (which is close to impossible because she was amazingly pretty) was her having, what we know now is, was a bipolar disorder. And all the mental issues she dealt with from that, and given the crap medical/psychotherapy at the time.



She wanted to get better because she knew things were not the way they needed to be for her mentally, and science not only wasn't there for her, but dangerous for her at times. So that her trying to get help, was far from helpful. And of course the fucking studio system on top of that.



It's why the whole 'Laurence Olivier' situation bothers me. They did love each other, but her manic episodes eventually fucked it up (literally) for both of them. So if this movie won't deal with the her bipolar disorder as part of that? fuck that. She'll look like some villain, instead of someone who even underwent electric shock to try and get better.



Treatment for mental issues is still hit or miss now with how effective it is and what's important is to keep on trying until you find the right fit (I speak from experience here), but it was much worse during her time.

Yes to this entire comment. I really doubt her illness will be handled sensitively, given the writers involved.

and to answer op's question, I think, if it were a GREAT ONE and with approval of her family, a Debbie Reynolds would be nice.

She went through so much, and remained a legend <3

i can see alison brie playing her but i don't necessarily like her as an actress (alison, i mean. vivien is flawless)



Edited at 2017-10-19 12:50 am (UTC)

i don't see the resemblance at all.



i remember trudy being compared to barbara stanwyck on an episode of 'mad men' though. Reply

tbh i don't know any actress who looks a lot like vivien Reply

i stand by idk about stanwyck and brie. deanna durbin, if anyonei stand by this when it comes to pairing the mad men cast to classic hollywood tbh Reply

came to the comments to basically say the same thing bc of the pic used in the post Reply

Ok, I know I might get a lot of backlash on this but Rooney Mara has the icy pout down to the jet black hair down to a T. She can pull of that look. Even Fincher was like TGWTDT role will be like Vivien Leigh is to GWTW, both actors forever associated with that role so it's fate :) Reply

Jean Harlow would be great.

God the casting of Vivien will be so hard. She was a once in a lifetime beauty. Reply

A Jean Harlow bio would be amazing Reply

omg that'd be awesome!! Reply

That'd be a short biopic.. Reply

Too soon!! Reply

I believe there is a jean Harlow biopic which was made back in the early 90s I wanna say. I think Angela Lansbury plays jean Harlow’s Mom in it Reply

came to say the exact things Reply

Anne Hathaway is probably actively trying to get on board. This is a bad idea but at the same time Vivien Leigh was fucking insane. Reply

i need annE to back away. i'm thankful her judy garland biopic was likely scrapped.

Ugh, not Anne please. Anyone but her. Haha.

wtf happened to the judy garland biopic she was confirmed to star in?!

probably scrapped. but i mean, nothing could really top judy davis in 'me and my shadows' so ... it was probably for the best.

lol i like anne so i'd take that ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

oh hell no, anne wishes she looked like leigh/could do this role justice

i really can't think of any actress for this

Pardon the nit pick, but Anne Hathaway is too tall. Hathaway is like 5'8" & Leigh was only about 5'3".



And she'd be way too tall for Judy Garland who was only 4'11". Judy Davis is 5'6", but she had the look, so it was more believable.



Edited at 2017-10-19 04:28 am (UTC)

Jean Harlow, if they can respect her and get it right. Or Clara Bow

I don't know who they could cast for Vivien. Reply

Montgomery Clift(one that preferably addresses his sexuality and doesn't ignore it), Ray Mala, Anna May Wong, Rita Hayworth because she had to make her self look white to break into Hollywood, Merle Oberon who had to hide her Indian identity and pass as white Reply

matt bomer was once attached to a monty clift biopic. i wonder who they wouldve cast as elizabeth taylor. Reply

Really? I rather they go with handsome unknown. It would be hard to cast Liz though. Reply

he can't act and gets by on his looks. hard pass Reply

Elizabeth Taylor, hmm maybe Jennifer Connelly. She was once described as a baby Elizabeth Taylor when she was younger... Reply

Ugh, glad that didn't push through. Reply

I’ve been waiting on a Monty Clift biopic too. But I’d rather not have one than have a bad one :/ Reply

Rita Hayworth's family is white. Her mom's side is Irish and her dad's side is Spanish. That skin-bleaching rumor is garbage. All she did was dye her dark hair red (and change her last name, obviously). Reply

I would loooove one about Merle Oberon, and one about Rita. Reply

Liz: The Elizabeth Taylor Story with Sherilyn Fenn as Liz hinted at Montgomery Clift's sexuality, but that was about it. Reply

the ONLY person i've seen resemble vivien in the slightest was alicia minshew aka kendall on "all my children" - but she's not a big enough name. she doesn't have the talent either.



personally, i want a gene tierney biopic. ooh, and an ava and frank miniseries! Reply

Yes, I want a Gene Tierney biopic! Reply

hollywood would ruin it and go with j.law or something. Reply

Me 2. Wish they would do some legendary world-wide campaigns for unknowns to cast Vivien and Gene Reply

I could totally see Alicia Minshew as Vivien Leigh. She's the closest in resemblance. Does she even act anymore? Reply

Omg yes Alicia would be great ..lookswise Reply

She was so beautiful. I've always thought Christina Aguilera favored her.



Edited at 2017-10-19 03:23 am (UTC)

i'd like a Barbara Stanwyck biopic!



Yess

i know this is more golden age of tv than hollywood, but i need a well-written, well-acted rod serling biopic today. one that focuses just as much on his activism and early struggles to write morally conscious teleplays as it does the pop culture influence of the twilight zone.



demian bichir would be decent casting, dnw that tom cruise rumor going around Reply

Demian Bichir would be a good casting choice, and I agree no to Tom Cruise. Reply

That would be wonderful, Serling deserves it. Reply

Ryan Murphy better stay far the hell away from this shit. Reply

Christina Aguilera could play hair. When she had dark hair she kind of resembled her.



Also Vivian Leigh had a really sad and messed up life :( Reply

i'd like to see an anna may wong biopic. i thought one was in the works a couple of years ago, but i haven't heard anything since.



Edited at 2017-10-19 01:08 am (UTC)

hedy lamarr, louise brooks, fredi washington, marlene dietrich? Reply

My late grandfather knew one of Hedy's kids and I'm so jealous that he did. Reply

God yes @ Hedy!! Reply

