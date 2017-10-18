JUDY

Vivien Leigh Biopic in the Works



- 'FEUD: Betty and Joan' writers Michael Zam and Jaffe Cohen are making the biopic
- Will adapt from Hugo Vickers' "Vivien Leigh: A Biography"
- Will focus on her life as well as her relationship with Laurence Olivier

