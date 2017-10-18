



She's also the only new character so far without a Pop...



Also Yay Amilyn! I loved her in Leia's novel.She's also the only new character so far without a Pop...Also #WhereIsRose Reply

Yay Amilyn! I loved her in Leia's novel.



Which novel? Bloodline or the young Leia one? I haven't read the latter yet. Reply

The Young Leia one. I was surprised to see her! Reply

I just want a gif of her using the blaster like she admitted on Colbert lol.



I can't believe she wasn't in the trailer. Reply

they shouldve kept the pink hair but ok Reply

Maybe it's silly but I miss the awesome costumes and fabulous hairdos of the prequels. I need some Padme icons.



Edited at 2017-10-19 12:40 am (UTC) Reply

I agree, the current costuming is so blah. Disney should have rehired Trisha Biggar. Reply

(x)



making icons rn tbh RIGHT? The outfits, the hair, the makeup. It was so much fun Reply

Renata traveled to the Star Wars universe....amazing. Reply

I SAID THANK YOUUUUUUUUUUUU Reply

i'm not feeling her lewk Reply

her hair is my dream color, its so pretty Reply

This picture looks so weird in the tweet, I thought she was joking and her head was photoshopped onto some character. It looks much better once you actually click it. Reply

I am so here for the Dernaissance Reply

Yaaaas Reply

LMAO!! she looks ridiculous!



and in the picture too. Reply

isn't this the look we had way back?? i have seen this pic before. Reply

It's from a different angle okay?!



Idk. I just wanted a star wars post Reply

i will take what i can get!! Reply

that's 👏 rey's 👏 mom Reply

ot but omfg the god warrior mom gifs always kill me Reply

Is there ANY situation/emotion that a God Warrior gif can't express??? Reply

i subscribe to this theory tbh if only because i don't want rey's mom to be some random nobody that never gets mentioned.



also i could totally buy that she and luke could have a kid that looks like rey. Reply

Love it. Better than 99% of the other theories floating around 😒 Reply

I would love that ngl Reply

the last jedi is actually laura dern. #confirmed Reply

looks like a hipster that works in an edgy bookshop Reply

