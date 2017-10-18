Mark Ruffalo to star in adaptation of I Know This Much is True for HBO

wish he would go away, he's so irksome Reply

i need to reread "she's come undone". i read it as a teenager. Reply

I recently reread it after reading it for the first time as a teenager [I am in my 30s now] and its SO SO much clearer after having some more life experience. Reply

I'm glad we're having this conversation. It's time. Reply

Unpopular opinion: I don't think he can act. Reply

He really can't. Reply

I am glad I am not alone on this one Reply

That book was depressing af Reply

please go away. you suck at acting.



His attempt at being serious in The Normal Heart was laughable. And Matt Bomer wasn't doing well either....idg the hype. Matt always gets a free pass cause to ppl he's "pretty" and their ideal man. Reply

I think a large chunk of male Hollywood is getting a pass for that reason. Pretty sells! Reply

i find him so hot lol too bad he trash and i need to love myself Reply

OMG OMG OMG I LOVED THIS BOOK AS A TEENAGER.



I compared Anne-Marie McDonald's Fall on Your Knees and I Know This Much Is True's religious themes and sibling relationships for my grade 12 English class.



Wally Lamb is one of my favourite authors. He's always so thought provoking and careful in his prose. Reply

robbie and jooo-lia-ha-ha Reply

I really liked the book. Reply

Ahhh I always loved this book and thought he would be a good fit for the main character. Reply

Every time I look at him I'm overwhelmed with the same feeling one gets while walking barefoot on a wet, dirty carpet.



I'm ready to stop seeing him. He looks like a dust bunny come to life. Reply

hmmm i read this in high school and can remember zero of it



ive read shes come undone a few times. i loved it in my teens Reply

Whoo, this was an intense book to read in high school. Glad they are doing a miniseries to capture as much story as possible.



Surprised we never got a Witherspoon starring SCU adaptation. Reply

