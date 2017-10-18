Mark Ruffalo to star in adaptation of I Know This Much is True for HBO
Mark Ruffalo is set to play the Birdsey twins in the adaption of the Wally Lamb novel.
Wally Lamb also wrote She's Come Undone.
His attempt at being serious in The Normal Heart was laughable. And Matt Bomer wasn't doing well either....idg the hype. Matt always gets a free pass cause to ppl he's "pretty" and their ideal man.
I compared Anne-Marie McDonald's Fall on Your Knees and I Know This Much Is True's religious themes and sibling relationships for my grade 12 English class.
Wally Lamb is one of my favourite authors. He's always so thought provoking and careful in his prose.
I'm ready to stop seeing him. He looks like a dust bunny come to life.
ive read shes come undone a few times. i loved it in my teens
Surprised we never got a Witherspoon starring SCU adaptation.
BOO.
Gina Prince-Bythewood was attached to this for like a decade. I know she's out doing bigger and better things right now, but they had to hire a white dude to replace her?