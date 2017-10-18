Actor Nicholas Brendon was arrested on felony domestic violence
#BREAKING: Former Buffy the Vampire Slayer star arrested for felony and misdemeanor domestic violence charges in #PalmSprings. More tonight. pic.twitter.com/PUgX847ie9— CBS Local 2 (@LocalTwo) October 18, 2017
"(Brendon) was with his girlfriend and they got into an argument," said Palm Springs Police Sgt. William Hutchinson. "During the argument at the bar, he pulled her arm and then violently pulled her by her hair."
Nicholas Brendon was arrested for a violation of a protective order, and felony domestic violence.
hope his girlfriend is feeling safe and ok somewhere away from him!
i hope his girlfriend is okay and is safe
Buffy is my all time favorite show and it makes me sad what’s happened to him. He obviously has both addiction and mental health issues (tho I’m not saying everyone with mental illness partakes in domestic violence or becomes an addict or is a seemingly awful human like Nic has become).
I hope his girlfriend has a good support system & stays away from him.
At least all the cons he hasn't been banned from...
He has a bunch over here in the UK coming up if he manages to stay out of jail long enough, he's never off the circuit and idek how?!?! He's been so inappropriate and touchy with fans before. Fucking mess.