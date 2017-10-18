Actor Nicholas Brendon was arrested on felony domestic violence

I legit gasped at that pic Reply

same

same jesus

me too... Bless our weak hearts

holy FUCK



hope his girlfriend is feeling safe and ok somewhere away from him! Reply

why are all the buffy men so terrible

which other ones? i can only think of david.

The dude who played Spike is a mess.

+joss cheated on his wife, james marsters wrote that creepy song about an underage michelle

James Marsters is disgusting. But I think Seth Green is still okay.

marsters has been creepy af towards (underage) michelle trachtenberg and also probably other young girls

Seth Green and Anthony Stewart are probably the best ones

My TV dad Giles is ok. I hope lmao who could say at this point, i have no faith in any of them really.

what did Wes do??!

I haven't heard of Tony Head being problematic. I still love him.

Is Giles okay? I hope so, he's my favorite.

Anthony Stewart Head is a gem, and I don't think I've ever heard anything bad about Seth Green or Marc Blucas.

I know about David and James, and was worried you were going to say ASH has been gross too. D:

because they are men and terrible at everything

this guy just can't fucking get it together holy shit

He look like he work for Colt Studios

jesus christ his eyes are so bloodshot



i hope his girlfriend is okay and is safe Reply

I hope his girlfriend is safe. And he looks creepy, he's an awful person.

Everything about this man's existence is fucking depressing. I have compassion for anyone fighting their own personal demons but keep your God damn hands off of other people, you sack of shit.

Again?!? AGAIN?!?



Buffy is my all time favorite show and it makes me sad what’s happened to him. He obviously has both addiction and mental health issues (tho I’m not saying everyone with mental illness partakes in domestic violence or becomes an addict or is a seemingly awful human like Nic has become).



I hope his girlfriend has a good support system & stays away from him.



Edited at 2017-10-19 12:18 am (UTC) Reply

Ia. He clearly has issues and I hope she's ok. That mug shot egads. I feel like this is one of those rare examples where substance and mental abuse precipitates the physical abuse which idt he'd ever consider if he were sober and healthy. It's like a domino effect. I hope he can see this is the bottom. I know he's tried rehab but it doesn't seem to take so it's either that he's not serious and only does it to dodge more serious criminal repercussions or his addiction and mental issues are so deep that he needs long term inpatient forced treatment.

He continues to be messy as fuck. It's too bad, I loved him on Buffy back in the day.

Xander is the worst. Art imitates life I guess.

I thought the same tbh

I loved Xander too but then upon re-watching when i was older...yikes. Total Nice Guy POS, stfu Joss it's infuriating that he made that character in a show aimed primarily at young girls.

isn't this the second time he's been in trouble for domestic abuse?

I believe it's the second arrest for attacking his girlfriend. But he's had several more for other drunken related incidents.

Fucking hell 😱 WTFF

he's been arrested so many times, at what point can he be sentenced to jail. like i don't think he has the money or the clout to keep avoiding it so how

I think he makes money from comic cons - at least the ones he hasn't been banned from yet.

All his money comes from cons and events, like he's so thirsty for it he'll literally turn up to a letter opening.



At least all the cons he hasn't been banned from...



He has a bunch over here in the UK coming up if he manages to stay out of jail long enough, he's never off the circuit and idek how?!?! He's been so inappropriate and touchy with fans before. Fucking mess. Reply

This Ben Affleck aesthetic needs to go away.

