all mine

Actor Nicholas Brendon was arrested on felony domestic violence




"(Brendon) was with his girlfriend and they got into an argument," said Palm Springs Police Sgt. William Hutchinson. "During the argument at the bar, he pulled her arm and then violently pulled her by her hair."

Nicholas Brendon was arrested for a violation of a protective order, and felony domestic violence.

source= https://twitter.com/LocalTwo/status/920781194941353996
Tagged: , ,