Guess the film: Highest Grossing Horror Remakes

Ever wonder which horror remakes were the most successful? Probably not. But in an attempt to make the post more interesting and bring some lightness to a dark news week, I thought we could make this a guessing game.

IMDB listed the top 30 highest grossing horror remakes and I have included the top 6 below.

The rules are simple. I'll give you a random clue or hint for the horror films title or story and you can click the cut to find out if you are right. Feel free to add a comment in the post with how many you got right out of the six films without using Google.

Let's begin.

6. This film featured a lead who was the sexiest man alive in 2010.


The Amityville Horror (2005)
Total domestic gross: $65,233,369
Guess who 1

And one more for the thirsty folks in the back.

Guess who 1.1


5. This film is proof that Sissy Spacek loves a good paycheck.


The Ring Two (2005)
Domestic Gross: $76,231,249
Guesss who 2


4. The state bird for the setting of this film is the Mockingbird.


The Texas Chainsaw Massacre (2003)
Domestic Gross: $80,571,655
Guess who 3


3. "Some houses are born bad" was the tagline for this film.


The Haunting (1999)
Domestic Gross: $91,411,151
Guess who 4


2. Taylor Swift has been accused of having one.


The Grudge (2004)
Domestic Gross: $110,359,362
Guess who 5


1. Also known as "The Precious".


The Ring (2002)
Domestic Gross: $129,128,133
Guess who 6


Its finally feeling like Halloween season. What are you watching to prepare for Halloween?

