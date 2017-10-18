Guess the film: Highest Grossing Horror Remakes
Ever wonder which horror remakes were the most successful? Probably not. But in an attempt to make the post more interesting and bring some lightness to a dark news week, I thought we could make this a guessing game.
IMDB listed the top 30 highest grossing horror remakes and I have included the top 6 below.
The rules are simple. I'll give you a random clue or hint for the horror films title or story and you can click the cut to find out if you are right. Feel free to add a comment in the post with how many you got right out of the six films without using Google.
Let's begin.
6. This film featured a lead who was the sexiest man alive in 2010.
The Amityville Horror (2005)
Total domestic gross: $65,233,369
And one more for the thirsty folks in the back.
5. This film is proof that Sissy Spacek loves a good paycheck.
The Ring Two (2005)
Domestic Gross: $76,231,249
4. The state bird for the setting of this film is the Mockingbird.
The Texas Chainsaw Massacre (2003)
Domestic Gross: $80,571,655
3. "Some houses are born bad" was the tagline for this film.
The Haunting (1999)
Domestic Gross: $91,411,151
2. Taylor Swift has been accused of having one.
The Grudge (2004)
Domestic Gross: $110,359,362
1. Also known as "The Precious".
The Ring (2002)
Domestic Gross: $129,128,133
Its finally feeling like Halloween season. What are you watching to prepare for Halloween?
I always forget there was a second bc it sucked so badly
Is it really bad?
What's particularly annoying is there are people (yes I've been in class with some) who deny that it was originally a Japanese property and think the Watts film is a genuine creative first-of-its-kind work of art. And I'm like "No......its a fucking remake"
Also I felt more for Reiko than Rachel...sorry Naomi.
lol
then I saw what her face looked like and was like "uhh that's not that bad." watched the movie again and realized the scariest parts are the beginning and the end. the middle gets a bit boring, but good movie overall.
The Ring was one of my faves, but I've seen it so, so, SO many times now, it does nothing for me anymore.
i never thought the ring was that scary, maybe i didnt watch it in the right setting