Guess the film: Highest Grossing Horror Remakes

The Ring is so iconic

I always forget there was a second bc it sucked so badly Reply

I looked up the sequel and damn Sissy, Emily Van Camp, and Ryan "Disney Channel original movie" Merriman?



Is it really bad? Reply

i enjoyed the second one cause it was fun in a mindless way but it made NO sense Reply

yeah it was disappointing when it didn't need to be. Reply

and then there's RINGS a film that completely forgets the story of the previous 2 movies Reply

Man, The Ring fucked. me. up. as a kid. Reply

I re-watched recently and it still holds up. It’s just a great movie, imo. Reply

Me, too. After watching it at the theater, we drove past a horse trailer and I was spooked for 7 days. Reply

I was scared of horses for years lol Reply

I'm not a huge horror fan, but every October I have to watch Ryan Reynold's Amityville Horror and Cabin in the Woods. Reply

You wrong for the Ring gif!!!! Reply

I remember being so upset about his beautiful face being ruined. /tenyearoldmepriorities Reply

What's particularly annoying is there are people (yes I've been in class with some) who deny that it was originally a Japanese property and think the Watts film is a genuine creative first-of-its-kind work of art. And I'm like "No......its a fucking remake"



What's particularly annoying is there are people (yes I've been in class with some) who deny that it was originally a Japanese property and think the Watts film is a genuine creative first-of-its-kind work of art. And I'm like "No......its a fucking remake"

Also I felt more for Reiko than Rachel...sorry Naomi. Ringu >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>> The Ring. Fight me.

having to listen to white guys in black t-shirts debate for hours over whether the original version is called ringu or the ring is one of many reasons why i can't wait to leave la Reply

I call it Ringu. But like, I don't call it Mononoke-hime. I don't call it Pafketo Buru. I don't call it Sen to Chihiro no Kamikakushi. I call them by their english names lol Reply

Sadako > Samara, especially in Ring 0. Reply

I didn't sleep for two nights after watching Ringu, and dozed off a few times in The Ring, so I honestly don't get how people claim that the remake is scarier lmao. I mean, I guess the remake had more intense jump scares but the insane atmosphere+tension the Ringu made my skin crawl for a good week! Reply

offended @ the haunting remake making so much. what a fucking travesty. catherine zeta-jones and lili taylor deserved better Reply

lol I looked it up and wtf it had so much potential with the cast. Qui Gon, Catherine Zeta, Lili, and Woody Allen worshiper Wilson, and the dean from Mona Lisa Smile??!!! lol shocked its a flop Reply

Okay but like...I have to watch it every time it's on tv lol 😳 Reply

Same LOL Reply

It's so terrible but I'll probably watch it before the end of the month Reply

lol Reply

lmao omg. Reply

I remember seeing this in the theater and liking it. Then again it was one of the 1st movies I saw with friends in the theater and I was like 12. Reply

I knew the answer was Ryan Reynolds but I didn't know the film. Reply

i really like the 2003 remake of Texas Chainsaw Massacre tbh. the original remains my favorite tho, the atmosphere alone fucks me up every single time. Reply

i have no balls whatsoever for this one Reply

Hahah this movie was fun to watch Reply

I saw this in theaters and people were losing their shit during this scene lol it was so fun Reply

The Ring terrified me when i first saw it. I was watching with my mom and when she came out of the tv I told my mom to turn the movie off. I was like the kids in IT when the projector starts going crazy.



then I saw what her face looked like and was like "uhh that's not that bad." watched the movie again and realized the scariest parts are the beginning and the end. the middle gets a bit boring, but good movie overall. Reply

I remember amityville was around when Reynolds got "hot" and closeted 8th grade me def enjoyed the view. Reply

My mom didn't let me see the ring when it premiered because she said it would be too scary for me (I was a weenie when i was a kid) and I would catch bits of it when it came on tv and I knew the premise of you watch the video you get a phone call you die. A few years later when YouTube became a thing I looked up the cursed video at my cousins house and right after we watched it the fucking phone rang and we almost shit ourself lolll. A few months later she slept over at my house in my living room and the tv turned on by itself into static and i screamed and we had to sleep with the lights on xD any good horror movie recs ONTD? I don't like slashers anymore. And I'm not a weenie anymore no movie scares me now actually lol Reply

Ryan Reynolds was fucking hot back then (also in Blade Trinity)



The Ring was one of my faves, but I've seen it so, so, SO many times now, it does nothing for me anymore. Reply

I had such a crush on him around that time. I watched Blade Trinity so many times just for that body. Reply

