Uma Thurman interviewed on red carpet for 'The Parisian Woman'

So powerful. #UmaThurman gets emotional about all the brave women sharing their sexual harassment experiences. https://t.co/NOMdH6taF0 pic.twitter.com/Ah8q3CRxEM— Access Hollywood (@accesshollywood) October 18, 2017
- Uma Thurman was interviewed about her latest production, appearing in 'The Parisian Woman' on Broadway.
- Asked about Weinstein, she stated "I think it's commendable. I don't have a soundbite for you because I have learned..I am not a child..and I have learned that when I have spoken in anger, I usually regret the way which I express myself. So I've been waiting to feel less angry, and when I am ready, I'll say what I have to say."
- Is totally ready for a third installment of Kill Bill alongside Daryl Hannah and Vivica A. Fox. Wants Lucy Liu to appear in some capacity. (Flashbacks?)
