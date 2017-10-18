Prom Night spin

Uma Thurman interviewed on red carpet for 'The Parisian Woman'


  • Uma Thurman was interviewed about her latest production, appearing in 'The Parisian Woman' on Broadway.

  • Asked about Weinstein, she stated "I think it's commendable. I don't have a soundbite for you because I have learned..I am not a child..and I have learned that when I have spoken in anger, I usually regret the way which I express myself. So I've been waiting to feel less angry, and when I am ready, I'll say what I have to say."

  • Is totally ready for a third installment of Kill Bill alongside Daryl Hannah and Vivica A. Fox. Wants Lucy Liu to appear in some capacity. (Flashbacks?)


SOURCE
