Ilana Glazer says she fired two people after they sexually harassed her

Yes. Good for her. 🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽



Good for her. <3 Reply

“I was asked ‘are you sure?’ hm okay yeah lemme think for a sec — YEAH I’M FUCKING SURE.”



LMAO, good for her Reply

Me too

Fucking KWEEN Reply

Fuck yeah. I imagine that show would be pretty awesome to work on, but I can't imagine being so fucking dumb and gross as to harass one of the creators. Reply

those men don't see women as people, she could be the president, or his best friend's daughter, or his boss. we're all just boobs and pussies for them. Reply

She said on a THR roundtable that she and Abbi get microaggression shit from guys (mostly crew) all the time; she used an example that one guy - literally her employee, I can't fathom I s2g - took to calling her "ladybug" around the set as like a petname you would use for a child.



iirc she was like, "I just...don't have time for this. I'm trying to run a show, I don't have time correct you." And that really clarified the issue for me in a new light, like, this is basic professionalism that somehow doesn't hit brain matter because she's a woman. And we're expected to either put up with it or stop everything and instruct a full grown adult on how to behave?? I just can't imagine ever calling a male boss "cowboy" or some shit like that.



I should watch that roundtable.



I can't fathom it either, like, jesus christ, this is your JOB, these are your BOSSES, what the actual fuck?! And yeah, I would never even think to give my male boss a fucking nickname. Reply

lmao YES crush that male ego Reply

Queen! Millennial icon! Someone put her on a coin! Reply

Correct response. Reply

isn't she a fucking producer the nerve of these guys jfc



not that I think this is acceptable in any circumstance, but she's in a position of power of them and they still think they'll get away with it Reply

It really shows you have far reaching male entitlement it Reply

this, i was like... why tf would you harass your boss?!?!? Reply

Mte. The nerve of these assholes. Reply

right. so wild like what type of extreme idiocy



or not even just idiocy. it really is male entitlement Reply

female producers and directors etc always get undermined. I'm so glad she stood up for herself Reply

Creator. Producer. Writer. Star.



Can you imagine some nobody asking Ricky Gervais on the set of The Office or Kurt Sutter on Sons of Anarchy or w/e if he's reeally sure he wants to fire them? Like honestly what kind of space cadet delusion. Reply

My first thought too.

Lmao that's my fave episode Reply

Link

YEEEEESSSSS



Good for her. ♥ Reply

Ugh I love Ilana. I legit want to marry her.



pls sempai notice meeeee Reply

lol exactly how i feel about Abbi. at least Abbi isn't taken yet! Reply

same

