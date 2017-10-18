Ilana Glazer says she fired two people after they sexually harassed her
Ilana Glazer blasted off on social media about her zero tolerance for sexual harassment, firing members from her hit tv show Broad City. “I’ve been sexually harassed countless times,” Glazer wrote, admitting, “I’ve fired a couple dudes — one background actor and one sound guy.”
When questioned about her accounts Glazer firmly stood her ground, “I was asked ‘are you sure?’ hm okay yeah lemme think for a sec — YEAH I’M FUCKING SURE.” Giving the sound guy and background actor the mother fucking boot.
LMAO, good for her
iirc she was like, "I just...don't have time for this. I'm trying to run a show, I don't have time correct you." And that really clarified the issue for me in a new light, like, this is basic professionalism that somehow doesn't hit brain matter because she's a woman. And we're expected to either put up with it or stop everything and instruct a full grown adult on how to behave?? I just can't imagine ever calling a male boss "cowboy" or some shit like that.
I can't fathom it either, like, jesus christ, this is your JOB, these are your BOSSES, what the actual fuck?! And yeah, I would never even think to give my male boss a fucking nickname.
not that I think this is acceptable in any circumstance, but she's in a position of power of them and they still think they'll get away with it
or not even just idiocy. it really is male entitlement
Can you imagine some nobody asking Ricky Gervais on the set of The Office or Kurt Sutter on Sons of Anarchy or w/e if he's reeally sure he wants to fire them? Like honestly what kind of space cadet delusion.
Good for her. ♥
