Ilana Glazer says she fired two people after they sexually harassed her




Ilana Glazer blasted off on social media about her zero tolerance for sexual harassment, firing members from her hit tv show Broad City. “I’ve been sexually harassed countless times,” Glazer wrote, admitting, “I’ve fired a couple dudes — one background actor and one sound guy.”

When questioned about her accounts Glazer firmly stood her ground, “I was asked ‘are you sure?’ hm okay yeah lemme think for a sec — YEAH I’M FUCKING SURE.” Giving the sound guy and background actor the mother fucking boot.


