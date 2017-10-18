Former real housewife Joanna Krupa under fire for exercise comments
Former Real Housewife of Miami, Joanna Krupa was recently on the active magazine and posted it on her IG with the following long ass comment
joannakrupa: There is absolutely no excuse in not staying fit and healthy at any age! Motivation and drive is the key. Over the years during my career I heard so many comments ... " she probably starves herself etc" I have always eaten anything I wanted. I maintain a diet of 2000 calories a day no matter if I workout that day or not. I make sure to workout 2-5 times a week depending on my schedule . I don't get lazy even when tired after work or on a vacation ....I find time to be active. It's called being ambitious and dedicated. It's a choice. For those that don't follow that please don't judge those that choose to be fit. #joannakrupa for #beactive by @chodakowskaewa hair @ewa_pieczarka makeup @malgorzata_urbanska_mua . If u love yourself you will find the determination within yourself to get off the sofa and make a change in your life and not judge others that do.
tldr: no excuse for you not to work out. stop being lazy and get off of ONTD
Following NeNes rape comments, Kandi and co. have decided to fire NeNe from hosting their tour. NeNe who loves to play the victim went on to like IG comments saying Kandi wanting her out.
Following NeNes comments about Kim and ko. being a racist, Kim has lawyered up is threatening to sue NeNe for slander if she continues with her comments.
Source: 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
Are you lazy ONTD? Do you work out every.single.day rain or shine? do you smell like fish? are you still cashing your Tr*mp checks?
NeNe Leakes Dropped from Xscape Tour Over Rape Comment https://t.co/Y2fzMwVH7J— TMZ (@TMZ) October 12, 2017
Kim Zolciak to NeNe Leakes: I'll Sue You for Calling Me Racist, and You Do Have Roaches!!! https://t.co/IM9aGocRpN— TMZ (@TMZ) October 11, 2017
You gotta have some true privilege to not think of any “excuse” for not staying her idea of fit and healthy.
its a good way to not think of the working out part but still burn calories
the dance part distracts from the rest
I was like 'eerrr I've never squatted before and shouldn't I just start with my own weight and build up?' he INSISTED and my muscles failed. I couldn't walk up or down stairs for a week. My massage therapist was like 'who was this clown??'.
I like hikes and any other activity that let's me go at my own pace. I don't like gyms or people yelling at me or anything that makes me feel like I have to be going other people's pace. Hikes are good and fun and you can stop whenever you want.
Just watch My 600 Pound Life or any one of those shows. They love being obese.
Being thin is amazing.
Sis, and you really had the nerve to call Brandi "low-class"? ahhahahahah
Come on now.
and yeah i'm thin af too, i'm just lucky enough to never have had to work for it.
You're not my mother!
its called you're a privileged spoiled bitch
*as well as Vicki, but she's a cockroach so..
Peggy's daughters are super pretty and amazing clothes and I do sort of like their family dynamic but I could do a one and done season with her.
Peggy and Lydia are homophobes
I'm also starting to like(??????) Kelly this season.
I need to get back to doing weights but I haven't done them in soo long and I only like going around noon when my gym is filled with old people. Pretty much after 4pm, all the young people come in and everyone is so attractive so it's a little intimidating lmao. My trainer told me I was being silly because I'm probably using equipment more accurately than the other people there but still. I just can't.