Brandi

Former real housewife Joanna Krupa under fire for exercise comments

Former Real Housewife of Miami, Joanna Krupa was recently on the active magazine and posted it on her IG with the following long ass comment

joannakrupa: There is absolutely no excuse in not staying fit and healthy at any age! Motivation and drive is the key. Over the years during my career I heard so many comments ... " she probably starves herself etc" I have always eaten anything I wanted. I maintain a diet of 2000 calories a day no matter if I workout that day or not. I make sure to workout 2-5 times a week depending on my schedule . I don't get lazy even when tired after work or on a vacation ....I find time to be active. It's called being ambitious and dedicated. It's a choice. For those that don't follow that please don't judge those that choose to be fit. #joannakrupa for #beactive by @chodakowskaewa hair @ewa_pieczarka makeup @malgorzata_urbanska_mua . If u love yourself you will find the determination within yourself to get off the sofa and make a change in your life and not judge others that do.

tldr: no excuse for you not to work out. stop being lazy and get off of ONTD











Following NeNes rape comments, Kandi and co. have decided to fire NeNe from hosting their tour. NeNe who loves to play the victim went on to like IG comments saying Kandi wanting her out.




Following NeNes comments about Kim and ko. being a racist, Kim has lawyered up is threatening to sue NeNe for slander if she continues with her comments.












Source: 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
Image and video hosting by TinyPic Image and video hosting by TinyPic
Are you lazy ONTD? Do you work out every.single.day rain or shine? do you smell like fish? are you still cashing your Tr*mp checks?
Tagged: , , , , ,