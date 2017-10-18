Former real housewife Joanna Krupa under fire for exercise comments

yikes Brandi is so vulgar and low-class. Reply

Thread

Link

Brandi tells it like it is sis, Trump copied ha. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Tell 'em 👏 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

BYE. Brandi is tv gold and a problematic fave. She tells like it is and gives 0 fucks. I appreciate her crassness. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

“There is absolutely no excuse in not staying fit and healthy at any age”



You gotta have some true privilege to not think of any “excuse” for not staying her idea of fit and healthy. Reply

Thread

Link

like i get part of what she's trying to say, but jfc not everyone has time to exercise 175754 hours a week or the money to buy healthy food & maintain a strict 2000cal diet, like wtf. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

IA Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Call me when she keeps that up while working 12 hr night shifts and then I'll be impressed. Reply

Thread

Link

Are you me? Add going to school part time to 12 hour night shift. Fuck her, tbh. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Been there, done that. It fucking sucks. You feel like you're hungover 24/7.



Edited at 2017-10-18 11:44 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

oh my goodness bb!*



Edited at 2017-10-18 11:46 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Don't a lot of people do that? I go for a run after night shifts. It helps me to wind down and sleep better, especially when I was on call. Plenty of my co-workers do the same. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Seriously lol. When I worked 70-80 hour weeks there was no time to do shit besides sleep and commute. And i had the resources ie a gym membership. Imagine ppl who don’t have resources Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I hate exercising lmao, i hate the way my body hurts i hate the way it makes my heart beat faster and my breathing pick up, it reminds me of every time i've had a panic attack in my life (lots!) i'm 10000% a little bitch when it comes to exercise. Reply

Thread

Link

Lol same. I still try to do it regularly but I always feel like I'm gonna die, it's never fun. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

the thing i hate is it never gets any easier. lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Right? I have worked out very hard a few times/done classes etc and i've never reached that ~euphoric~ state lolll Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link







Edited at 2017-10-18 11:48 pm (UTC) being beautiful is hard work, not fun, when im most miserable im most beautiful tbh Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

have you tried zumba?

its a good way to not think of the working out part but still burn calories

the dance part distracts from the rest Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

you basically have to do it for 3-4 weeks straight (4 to 5 times a week) before it gets better. until then... yeah you're going to feel sore and nauseated and shitty. but after that you feel like fucking wonderwoman. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

IA exercising is bogus. Fitness freaks are the woooorst and all their information is wrong all the time. I've tried going to PTs and all three times I tried I was injured because PTs know NOTHING about the human body lbr. Like that asshole who ON MY FIRST DAY told me to squat with kettle bells.



I was like 'eerrr I've never squatted before and shouldn't I just start with my own weight and build up?' he INSISTED and my muscles failed. I couldn't walk up or down stairs for a week. My massage therapist was like 'who was this clown??'.



I like hikes and any other activity that let's me go at my own pace. I don't like gyms or people yelling at me or anything that makes me feel like I have to be going other people's pace. Hikes are good and fun and you can stop whenever you want. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

She's not wrong! America is the fattest and most obese country in all the world. People who are offended are probably overweight.



Just watch My 600 Pound Life or any one of those shows. They love being obese.



Reply

Thread

Link

people need to exercise. They always make excuses, just get active, join a gym, if u can't afford it go to a park and jog, it's really not that difficult.



Being thin is amazing. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

LOLOLOL



Sis, and you really had the nerve to call Brandi "low-class"? ahhahahahah



Come on now. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

some people have to juggle multiple jobs and a family + the chores that entails. i doubt i'd have the energy to go jog in a park, if i were in that situation. and it's not exactly a rare one either.



and yeah i'm thin af too, i'm just lucky enough to never have had to work for it. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Not a fucking lie in your comment sis Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

neva mind I take it back. lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I exercise my right to tell you to “fuck off.” Reply

Thread

Link

Also lol at her saying not to judge those who do work out...ummm...you can’t judge people and then say don’t judge people. Your glass house is in foreclosure, bitch. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol, this Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

tldr: no excuse for you not to work out. stop being lazy and get off of ONTD



You're not my mother! Reply

Thread

Link

It's called being ambitious and dedicated. .



its called you're a privileged spoiled bitch Reply

Thread

Link

Sue for calling you racist? lol good luck with that. Reply

Thread

Link

My body currently looks the best its ever looked, I still would like to lose a bit more weight, and gain more muscle, but I'm very proud of myself for being where I am currently at with my weight, given that I use to be chubby. Now I need to find the motivation to do actual intense workouts so I can tone up.....not sure how I will find the motivation for that, lol. Reply

Thread

Link

Try a kickboxing class! It’s tough but a lot of fun! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yaaaaasss slay! Have you tried spin? That'll at the very least up your fitness? I like spin because if you get a teacher with good music it's like going to a club 😂 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Peggy, Shannon and Lydia need to be gone by next season



*as well as Vicki, but she's a cockroach so..



Edited at 2017-10-18 11:48 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

I hate Lydia sooo fucking much! I don't recall disliking her this much during her older seasons, but maybe I did and I'm just not remembering. I have never seen a worse housewife than Peggy, she was not made for reality tv, shes dull and lifeless in every single scene. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lydia is just such a hypocrite and always acts like she's sooooooo above the petty stuff, but then she's just constantly stirring the pot. Peggy is up her own ass too and just isn't a good fit with this crowd. She can take her overpriced zebra cars to some other show

Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

And what's with Peggy playing stupid with slang? I swear she's playing that up for the camera, even Diko was like you've been in the US for a long ass time, you should know this shit lol



Peggy's daughters are super pretty and amazing clothes and I do sort of like their family dynamic but I could do a one and done season with her. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Vicki ain’t going anywhere. She is the Queen OG of the OGs.



Peggy and Lydia are homophobes Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I just watched the latest RHOC and Shannon was just out of control the whole episode. She just needs to leave David.



I'm also starting to like(??????) Kelly this season.

Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

OMFG I'm so glad you said this, like no one in my life wants to talk about this, lol. I can't stand Lydia - who actually says "cut off your balls?" What is he a cat? Ugh, she's so gaslighty I can't. Also I was really happy to see that they had an Armenian family but goddamn Peggy is such a disappointment. Diko cracks me up and her daughters are amazing, but she rubs me the fucking wrong way every time. And Shannon man... holy shit. I get that she's in massive pain and fuck David, seriously, and fuck Vicky too, but to blame everything on them and keep exploding every 10 seconds can't be good for anyone. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Noooo leave Shannon in I think it's disgusting the way they're trying to destroy her and gas light her when she's literally on the verge of a mental break down... Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

The only thing I willingly go to the gym for is Zumba but it makes me so hungry 😵



I need to get back to doing weights but I haven't done them in soo long and I only like going around noon when my gym is filled with old people. Pretty much after 4pm, all the young people come in and everyone is so attractive so it's a little intimidating lmao. My trainer told me I was being silly because I'm probably using equipment more accurately than the other people there but still. I just can't. Reply

Thread

Link

arent attractive people motivation to get there tho? like find an ass u wanna tap and u show up every time they're there and make them look at ur sexy ass Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

loll you'd think that, but I always just turn into a sweaty mess at the gym and I hate seeing attractive people around me because then I get really self conscious 😐 Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I'm a trainer at a gym and I always tell people that most people in the weight area especially are so focused on themselves that they barely pay attention to anybody else, just don't get in the way of their mirror space. Also a lot of them are *so* into working out that if you have any questions/need spotting they are just dying to help/instruct/etc. At least where I work. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I have many legitimate reasons for not working out okay! Like I don't want to. Reply

Thread

Link