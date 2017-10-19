16 Times You Didn't Expect To Cry At "The Simpsons"



"And Maggie Makes Three" (Season 6, Episode 13)

When Homer quit his job for Maggie.





"Lisa's Substitute" (Season 2, Episode 19)

When Mr Bergstrom left Springfield, and Lisa, behind.





"Simpson and Delilah" (Season 2, Episode 2)

When Marge reassured Homer of her love for him.





"Homer and Apu" (Season 5, Episode 13)

When Apu stopped owning the Kwik-E-Mart.





"Mother Simpson" (Season 7, Episode 8)

When Homer's mother came back and then left again.



