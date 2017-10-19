16 Times You Didn't Expect To Cry At "The Simpsons"
"And Maggie Makes Three" (Season 6, Episode 13)
When Homer quit his job for Maggie.
"Lisa's Substitute" (Season 2, Episode 19)
When Mr Bergstrom left Springfield, and Lisa, behind.
"Simpson and Delilah" (Season 2, Episode 2)
When Marge reassured Homer of her love for him.
"Homer and Apu" (Season 5, Episode 13)
When Apu stopped owning the Kwik-E-Mart.
"Mother Simpson" (Season 7, Episode 8)
When Homer's mother came back and then left again.
source 1 2 3 4 5
what's your favorite Simpsons moment??
Didn't like the newer eps that dealt with her, like the one where she dies.
so, it's complicated!
and
(or whatever moment I thought of last)
Old Simpsons was great. Someone here rec'ed me the episode with homophobic Homer and it still holds up.
those early episodes capturing homer and lisa’s relationship are some of my faves. like when they break into the museum. i’ve had a very affectionate relationship with my dad even though we’re so different, so again, it’s slightly relatable
And the one where Lisa thinks there's a simpson's curse that's going to make her dumb but then homer brings all the wonderful smart Simpson women to the house to show Lisa she's going to be fine.
Anddddd the one where Grandpa's girlfriend dies and leaves him money.
i missed out on most of the best simpsons episodes cuz i think when i was old enough to start getting the story it was already season 5 or so?? idek