16 Times You Didn't Expect To Cry At "The Simpsons"

I'm in season 16 of The Simpsons and my god has watching become an extremely painful experience. Reply

Thread

Link

The end of Mother Simpson gets me every time. Its just so sweet and sad and cute and heartbreaking, him just sitting there watching the stars. I instantly cry just from a screen grab. Reply

Thread

Link

Oh god, I ugly cry everytime at the ending of the one with Homer's mother.



Didn't like the newer eps that dealt with her, like the one where she dies. Reply

Thread

Link

I was going to ask if they brought her back. Can't remember when I stopped watching regularly. I want to catch up but there are so many seasons and everyone has basically been saying it's sucked for at least the past 10 years.

Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

they did, and SPOILER (sorry idk how to do a spoiler tag) she died with homer mad at her. it was a sad episode (and not rated very highly critically). he goes to a v specific place as instructed to spread her ashes and they end up stopping a nuclear rocket or something. the conclusion is weird iirc cos homer is mad that even in her last act she had to act politically/what he sees as selfishly, but then accepts that was just her and she would've been unhappy as 'just' a mother? i can't remember tbh i may be bullshitting. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I rewatched that episode not long ago and I really couldn't believe I was sitting there tearing up (again) while Homer watches the stars. IDK how it gets me every time. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Mother Simpson makes me cry Reply

Thread

Link

Mother Simpson kills me every time Reply

Thread

Link

"I thought I'd dreamed that kiss." 😢 Homer & his mom was always sad. Reply

Thread

Link

early simpsons is the best tv ever. the end of the Lisa's Wedding episode always gets me because i always identified heavily with lisa and my dad is not unlike homer. i had an ex boyfriend as pretentious and awful as hugh who would always make fun of my dad and i'm so glad he isn't in my life anymore. i love the simpsons. Reply

Thread

Link

Oh I love that one. And the one where she creates her own doll and the one where Bart sells his soul... just so many good ones in the older seasons. I should rewatch. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

omg yes the doll ep! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol for some reason I often think of "don't ask me! I'm just a girl!". the soul episode is fantastic, is that the one where they sing "in a gadda vida" in church? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Same, but also "Lisa the Greek" and "Lisa's substitute" and okay all Lisa episodes. But this is also one of my favorite lines ever







so, it's complicated! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lisa's Wedding is my fave episode. I used to watch it all the time. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Ugh, the mom episode kills me every time. I can't say I watch the show now, but their earlier seasons were great. I love Homer. He is so complex, but when he is there for his kids and wife, it's so selfless. Reply

Thread

Link

Conveniently, it's:



and







(or whatever moment I thought of last) Reply

Thread

Link

I love Lisa's Substitute so much. the note scene and also the scene in which Homer and Lisa make up are amazing. apart from sad my favourite moment is definitely when Marge serves the three eyed fish for Mr Burns. stone cold lmao Reply

Thread

Link

Lisa's Substitute has always been one of my all-time favourite episodes since I first saw it as a wee lass (30 this year, so I grew up with the show). I always found Mr Bergstrom's voice so soothing when I was little, even before I knew who voiced him. Dustin Hoffman ended up being one of my favourite actors, and I like watching his movies when I'm really anxious because his voice still soothes me. lol dunno why I'm telling you this, but I just really love talking about how important early Simpsons was Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol don't worry, I agree 100%. the early show was crazy good. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Don't know which episode it is, but when Lisa listens to the tape of Marge singing when she gets bullied at a camp.



Old Simpsons was great. Someone here rec'ed me the episode with homophobic Homer and it still holds up. Reply

Thread

Link

the secret war of lisa simpson. such a good one, i love when bart starts encouraging her on the rope and frankin! you're no longer the girliest cadet here Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

omggg I forgot about the camp episode. the scene the tape is sooo sweet Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

the “do it for her” episode always gets me :’) we all probably have someone like that in our lives, for me it’s my little niece



those early episodes capturing homer and lisa’s relationship are some of my faves. like when they break into the museum. i’ve had a very affectionate relationship with my dad even though we’re so different, so again, it’s slightly relatable Reply

Thread

Link

The episode HOMR always gets me, especially the note he writes for Lisa before he gets the crayon back in his brain.



And the one where Lisa thinks there's a simpson's curse that's going to make her dumb but then homer brings all the wonderful smart Simpson women to the house to show Lisa she's going to be fine.



Anddddd the one where Grandpa's girlfriend dies and leaves him money. Reply

Thread

Link

omg "I keep them where I need the most cheering up" kills me every single time



i missed out on most of the best simpsons episodes cuz i think when i was old enough to start getting the story it was already season 5 or so?? idek Reply

Thread

Link

Bart tries and fails :(





Reply

Thread

Link

This gets me every time. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

YES Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

:( something about seeing Bart Simpson like that. Damn. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

<3 oh, bart Reply

Parent

Thread



Link