First look at The Simpsons' Treehouse of Horror XXVIII



- The 28th Treehouse of Horror episode, will feature parodies of Coraline, the Exorcist, & an unnamed skit
- Guest stars include Neil Gaiman and Mario Batali
- The show airs on Oct 22, 8/7 ET/PT on Fox


