First look at The Simpsons' Treehouse of Horror XXVIII

The one where the teachers are eating the kids really freaked me out when I was younger. Reply

Impressive



I've seen every Halloween ep but I can't really decide which is my fave.



Seems a bit late to parody coraline. Reply

I can confirm I will be guest Exorcist-ing on @TheSimpsons Treehouse of Horror XXVII this Halloween. #yellowandoverexcited @TheExorcistFOX 😱 — ben daniels (@bendanielsss) August 16, 2017

i'll be watching for ben in the exorcist bit. Reply

If I had to pick one favorite it would be IV (with the Devil and Homer Simpson, Terror at 5 1/2 Feet, Bart Simpsons Dracula) or V (The Shinning, Time and Punishment, Nightmare Cafeteria).

Though Citizen Kang and The Homega Man and all of the original THOH make it a difficult choice



Though Citizen Kang and The Homega Man and all of the original THOH make it a difficult choice

the one with the shining parody is my favorite too Reply

my fave, too. lol



I don't know if V is the most memorable or just the one I've watched the most because it's so good. Reply

Homer's love of tv is so me. Reply

Treehouse of Horror IV and V are my faves. Reply

There will never be a Treehouse of Horror segment that makes me laugh harder than Time and Punishment--it's absurd how fast the jokes come Reply

Overall I love all the Treehouse of Horror eps - however this is the only one I really dislike (something about it really used to depress me as a kid):



I've been thinking about watching all the treehouse eps and I think I may go ahead and do it now. Reply

i do that every year for halloween. just up to season 11 or 12 though Reply

Probably a good idea tbh, I don't rewatch any past season 20 now. I think last years (or maybe it was the year before) was decent, but not as good as the early ones. Reply

It feels like I stopped watching it ages ago, but I made an exception for the episode with Guillermos del Toro's intro.

I feel like I need to do another rewatch of all the ToH episodes, especially since I just finished The Twilight Zone and will appreciate these on another level now. Reply

For an English class in college, I wrote about goblins and found out about this episode after I wrote my paper. Reply

