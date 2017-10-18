First look at The Simpsons' Treehouse of Horror XXVIII
Prepare for #TheSimpsons 'Treehouse of Horror XXVIII' with our first look: https://t.co/7asX1jeJAL— Entertainment Weekly (@EW) October 18, 2017
- The 28th Treehouse of Horror episode, will feature parodies of Coraline, the Exorcist, & an unnamed skit
- Guest stars include Neil Gaiman and Mario Batali
- The show airs on Oct 22, 8/7 ET/PT on Fox
Which is your favorite THOH episode? 🎃
I’ve seen every Halloween ep but I can’t really decide which is my fave.
Also the simpsons need to parody their vaporwave parodies.
If I had to pick one favorite it would be IV (with the Devil and Homer Simpson, Terror at 5 1/2 Feet, Bart Simpsons Dracula) or V (The Shinning, Time and Punishment, Nightmare Cafeteria).
Though Citizen Kang and The Homega Man and all of the original THOH make it a difficult choice
my fave, too. lol
two of my favorite THOH moment :P
It feels like I stopped watching it ages ago, but I made an exception for the episode with Guillermos del Toro's intro.
This one freaked me out as a kid
