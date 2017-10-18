Kate Bosworth interested in joining Blue Crush reboot on NBC
- NBC is developing a Blue Crush drama
- It is based in the 2002 surfing movie starring Kate Bosworth & Michelle Rodriguez
- Kate starred as Anne Marie, a young surfer getting ready for a major competition, when she falls for a vacationing football player
- In regards to the reboot, Kate said:
“I’m so grateful to it and I’m thrilled that it’s continuing on. I think it’s a very inspirational, empowered story, and so I’m absolutely thrilled. That’s something that will always be in my life, and I would love to continue with my character’s story. Absolutely.”
- The show is still in development and will be written by Hannah Schneider from the tv show Reign
It was the healthiest she ever looked. Her waifsh look doesn't suit her.
Also, that cheesy green screen at the end with her in a tube wave....
also shout out to the movie's third lady lead, sanoe lake! underrated surf hero and someone i really hope shows up in the reboot (extra shout to the ghost of dangerbuffalo, the best source of blue crush trivia 🙏🏽)
But here's the catch they both got paid 100,000 dollars for each public appearance, like get $$ b/c that's the only source well for Kate, Jessica is well a billionaire now lol.
Ummm NBC sis no Netflix or FX at least
But I looooooove her eyes. Heterochromia is such a cool and distinct thing.
Edited at 2017-10-18 11:50 pm (UTC)