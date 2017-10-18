Kate Bosworth interested in joining Blue Crush reboot on NBC



- NBC is developing a Blue Crush drama
- It is based in the 2002 surfing movie starring Kate Bosworth & Michelle Rodriguez
- Kate starred as Anne Marie, a young surfer getting ready for a major competition, when she falls for a vacationing football player
- In regards to the reboot, Kate said:
“I’m so grateful to it and I’m thrilled that it’s continuing on. I think it’s a very inspirational, empowered story, and so I’m absolutely thrilled. That’s something that will always be in my life, and I would love to continue with my character’s story. Absolutely.”
- The show is still in development and will be written by Hannah Schneider from the tv show Reign

Source
Tagged: , ,