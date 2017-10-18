Kate Bosworth interested in joining Blue Crush reboot on NBC

Her body was #goals in that movie Reply

definitely Reply

I just came here to say that. GOALS.

It was the healthiest she ever looked. Her waifsh look doesn't suit her. Reply

i love blue crush sfm. i just wish the love interest didn't exist, ugh. but like, surfing + girl squad + kate and michelle looking gorgeous + THE CLOTHESSS <333 Reply

And Michelle's character didn't die! lol



Also, that cheesy green screen at the end with her in a tube wave.... Reply

has she been in anything recently though? Reply

She works pretty steadily it's just a lot of indies, apparently she's done a couple series recently, idk them though. Reply

she's supposed to be playing sharon tate in a biopic Reply

she's always had steady work. It's just stuff that people don't care about Reply

I see her in commercials for an upcoming miniseries about soldiers in the Iran War - The Long Road Home Reply

also shout out to the movie's third lady lead, sanoe lake! underrated surf hero and someone i really hope shows up in the reboot (extra shout to the ghost of dangerbuffalo if it maintains the aesthetic and the perfect soundtrack of the original, i'm so in.also shout out to the movie's third lady lead, sanoe lake! underrated surf hero and someone i really hope shows up in the reboot (extra shout to the ghost of, the best source of blue crush trivia 🙏🏽) Reply

I remember Seventeen did a shoot with her and a bunch of other Roxy and Billabong models at one point so I was excited when I recognized her in Blue Crush. Reply

omg. roxy and billabong. what a throwback. i miss jr. high. lol. Reply

weird I never noticed the soundtrack! I'll have to pay attention next time I see it Reply

what happened to dangerbuffalo? Reply

Yeah, I bet she does. Reply

Not like she has anything better to do. Reply

I love her, she seems like such a go-getter. Reply

Of course she'd do it. It's not like her red carpet appearances are keeping her that busy. Reply

I know that she was supposed to go to Princeton but she kept deferring her spot, that might have a more fulfilling choice considering her career has flatlined since 2004 :/ Reply

she's like a fashion darling or something now, isn't she? Reply

But here's the catch they both got paid 100,000 dollars for each public appearance, like get $$ b/c that's the only source well for Kate, Jessica is well a billionaire now lol.



Edited at 2017-10-19 01:21 am (UTC) Yeah she's a clotheshorse. This was an article a while back about her and Jessica Alba being more known for fashion than acting. http://www.hollywoodreporter.com/news/jessica-alba-kate-bosworth-who-427456 But here's the catch they both got paid 100,000 dollars for each public appearance, like get $$ b/c that's the only source well for Kate, Jessica is well a billionaire now lol. Reply

her eyes are so cool. Reply

They're the only memorable thing about her. Reply

Omg sis, Blue Crush was the shyyyyyt!!! The best. ICONIC. Thanks for reminding me to add this to my blu ray collection omg. I'm so excited for this yaaaasss Reply

I have lost count of the times I've watched Blue Crush. Reply

This movie totally made me the lesbian I am today



Ummm NBC sis no Netflix or FX at least Reply

She was the worst Lois Lane. Reply

Imo it should've been Keri Russell who screen-tested for the role, and was the person who the guys who read for Superman with back when JJ Abrams and McG were on board. Reply

She was so stiff. Reply

