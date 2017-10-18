"Chelsea" on Netflix Not Returning for Season 3
- Chelsea Handler's talk show "Chelsea" will not be returning for a season 3 on Netflix, and Handler has released the following statement as to her reasoning
- Says she wants to devote time becoming more politically involved, and has partnered with EMILY's List to get more women in public office
- Will continue her partnership with Netflix by creating documentaries with people of different ethnicities, religions, and political philosophies (similar to her successful documentary series Chelsea Does...)
- Handler was originally paid $10 million for the 2 season Netflix show
- Season 2 of Chelsea will continue until the end of the year
the new documentary idea sounds a lot like sarah silverman's new show