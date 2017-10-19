Bob Weinstein accused of sexual harassment

oh my god. unsurprising plot twist!



yes jaime end him. Reply

And who is surprised by this? Reply

Things are bleak. The planet is dying and so much useless human pollution continues to survive while the good ones keep dying. Reply

It's pretty relentless atm.



I'm thinking of buying a Switch and just fucking off to Hyrule tbh. Reply

i know :/ its making keeping any sort of hope hard Reply

The majority of their good movies were at Miramax over a decade ago anyway, so good riddance. Reply

Down with the abusers and the cover-ups!



Edit: Sorry, Elmo refused to embed!



Down with the abusers and the cover-ups!

Edit: Sorry, Elmo refused to embed!

Sickening yet totally unsurprising.



I can't even imagine the guts it takes to name names in this situation. These women are god damn heroes. Reply

Sounds about right Reply

birds of a feather Reply

wasn't he crying or something a few days ago lmfao Reply

because he knew he could be named next Reply

lol yep Reply

BRING THEM ALL DOWN Reply

just jail both of them and dissolve miramax Reply

They haven't been with Miramax for over 10 years, so it would be TWC that dissolves Reply

there's a snowball's chance in hell miramax is going away.



unless 1) they start flopping w/o the weinsteins at the head choosing scripts

or 2) they start flopping anyway because of the name attached to their projects



which very well may happen, but we can't be sure which really. more likely they'll rebrand or be bought by another..studio.. Reply

what even are you saying lmao Reply

expose them all Reply

Die and take your brother with you. Reply

LET'S 👏 KEEP 👏 EXPOSING 👏 THESE 👏 BITCHES 👏



Keep it coming. Speak tf up, media. Put a light on these fucking animals and then drag them to filth until the reach the lowest layers of hell. These past 2 weeks have been exhausting and draining but I've also found comfort seeing so many women share their experiences and being brave enough to recount such horrible trauma. It's made me feel less alone. I want this to keep going. Rape and misogynstic culture is too normalized and I'm sick of living in fear all the time. Reply

men are garbage Reply

it's sad that nothing surprises me anymore Reply

GO DOWN FUCKNOBS. FUCKING DROWN



Take all the other scum with you, thanks Reply

Oblig brandnewinformation.gif Reply

replace all men in the world with women Reply

Not surprised.



Op you posted jamie’s Tweet twice. Reply

Sorry I don't know what's happening on my post . I don't know how to fix this .



on Firefox looks right . on Chrome , look posting same tweet twice ..



What's happening ...



