Bob Weinstein accused of sexual harassment



Amanda Segel ,an Exective producer of "The Mist" says ,

  • Bob Weinstein made romantic overture to her and asked her to join him for private dinners .

  • The harassment began in the summer of 2016 and continued on and off for about three monthsuntil Segel’s lawyer,informed TWC executives

  • Bob Weinstein's rep denies the all claims .


Actress Jaime King called him out

