Bob Weinstein accused of sexual harassment
BREAKING: Bob Weinstein accused of sexual harassment by TV showrunner https://t.co/ZobpdgNhuO pic.twitter.com/ZIl2YVs4pH— Variety (@Variety) 2017年10月17日
Amanda Segel ,an Exective producer of "The Mist" says ,
- Bob Weinstein made romantic overture to her and asked her to join him for private dinners .
- The harassment began in the summer of 2016 and continued on and off for about three monthsuntil Segel’s lawyer,informed TWC executives
- Bob Weinstein's rep denies the all claims .
Actress Jaime King called him out
Bob you called me at home & called me a looser w/ no career threatening me b/c I refused to do Maxim cover for you. https://t.co/t23Xph2Gvi— Jaime King (@Jaime_King) 2017年10月17日
unsurprisingplot twist!
I'm thinking of buying a Switch and just fucking off to Hyrule tbh.
YES!!!
Down with the abusers and the cover-ups!
I can't even imagine the guts it takes to name names in this situation. These women are god damn heroes.
unless 1) they start flopping w/o the weinsteins at the head choosing scripts
or 2) they start flopping anyway because of the name attached to their projects
which very well may happen, but we can't be sure which really. more likely they'll rebrand or be bought by another..studio..
Keep it coming. Speak tf up, media. Put a light on these fucking animals and then drag them to filth until the reach the lowest layers of hell. These past 2 weeks have been exhausting and draining but I've also found comfort seeing so many women share their experiences and being brave enough to recount such horrible trauma. It's made me feel less alone. I want this to keep going. Rape and misogynstic culture is too normalized and I'm sick of living in fear all the time.
moar moar!
Take all the other scum with you, thanks
