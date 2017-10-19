Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner go to Church

He didn't burst into flames upon entrance? Reply

lol his booze soaked ass should be highly flammable Reply

Lol this PR damage control. Ben Affleck @ his life right now: Reply

Lmaooo Reply

lmao Reply

It will work with the average joe too. Reply

lmfao Reply

but jenny... i thought you didn't like the attention? rme Reply

I go to church when I'm visiting my parents Reply

Go Reply

LMAO. This little shit. Weren't there rumours about how he was considering leaving Jen if their third child was not a boy or something? Reply

Idk I thought they were on the brink of splitsville and then she got pregnant with bandaid baby 3 which turned out to be a boy. Reply

That...can’t be true can it? It’s not like we’re in the dark ages where we don’t know how these things work. Reply

You know, I always think this, but then you hear about men who literally think that periods can be controlled by eating correctly. Reply

ONTD Do you go to church ?

Only when my PR person says I have to



Edited at 2017-10-18 09:52 pm (UTC) Reply

Ben now starring as #Buttman pic.twitter.com/zS2tfhpT9N — Saw A Story (@TexasChick1968) October 12, 2017

u guys twitter is calling ben affleck "buttman" now lol Reply

3 comments, 14 retweets, and 22 likes does not twitter make Reply

lol that's only that tweet, you sassy idiot. the actual tag has a lot of tweets



and anyways people usually say stuff like "twitter is not having it" or "twitter response is everything" even if it is actually a few people commenting on a subject, you party pooper



Edited at 2017-10-18 10:22 pm (UTC) Reply

Lmao he is something else Reply

Who in the last post called this??? I know someone did, send him your invoice Reply

Someone did except the only part they got wrong was that that Ben & Jen didn't do it on a Sunday. Reply

It was on Sunday! We should bet on what they do next. Reply

I remember a person last week saying "just watch he will be eating ice cream with his kids tomorrow" or something and he was hahaha. Fuck, Minivan America sure does eat this shit up. Reply

andisprohi i thinkdid in one post Reply

i did!



but i'm sure i wasnt the only one, they are predictable af Reply

cherrywavves all i thought of when i saw this post! and likei was looking out for that sunday bit lol Reply

That's exactly what I came in here to ask, lol, someone definitely called this. Reply

his people must read here. Reply

that was a very wide turn she took to get around and into the car. Reply

jesus ain't got time for that Reply

ONTD Do you go to church?



My abuser was my Sunday school teachers husband, so nope. Although I didn’t quit until I was an adult. Plus, now I’m agnostic. Reply

I'm sorry that happened to you, but don't let the deeds of 1 evil person destroy God for you. There are plenty of good people in the church that can actually help you in your healing process. Reply

wow, dude is looking haggard while jen looks great.



no, i don't go to church. Reply

Keep it, crapbag. Keep it, crapbag. Reply

lmao. can't even be arsed to take a shower and wear pressed clothes for his own PR stunt Reply

I’m shocked he doesn’t spontaneously burst into flames walking into a church with all of the sins he’s committed. What a loser. Reply

I laughed out loud when I saw these pics on justjared the other day because someone here was like "3, 2, 1 until Ben and Jen reunite at church" Reply

LOL, congrats to the user who called this on a previous post



Edited at 2017-10-18 09:55 pm (UTC) Reply

ONTD, how would you describe Ben Affleck in one GIF? Reply

I love when horribly shitty people are religious. Likeee no amount of praying will ever help you and I hope there's a hell just for you buddy. Reply

I don't know how really religious people don't find it offensive when their religion is used as a last ditch PR move. But as evidenced by Trump's win - they eat that shit up. Reply

Parent

*Applies to both him and the people who actually eat this desperate PR attempt shit up *Applies to both him and the people who actually eat this desperate PR attempt shit up Reply

Honestly, just pictures of Ben Affleck from the past few years. The one with the back tattoo, the one of him vaping in the car, everything from the BvS press tour. Ben Affleck best describes the sheer messiness of Ben Affleck. Reply

Whenever I think of Ben Affleck, I think of this Gwenyth Paltrow qoute:



She said that his perfect woman would be "any sort of stripper at Scores. Anyone that serves cold beer in a bikini." Paltrow laughed at the memory. Reply

ONTD Do you go to church ?





No.





And to my mom's dismay, I rarely go to temple. Reply

lmaooo this PR move Reply

Jennifer, sis Reply

