Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner go to Church
New post (Ben Affleck And Jennifer Garner At Church With Their Children) has been published on Celebrity News - https://t.co/RwdHI2lIaV pic.twitter.com/uo3t2XaMwG— MovieGossipCafe (@MovieGossipCafe) 2017年10月16日
October 15 , Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner went to Church with their kids . He is bloated as usual .
Mood :
Ben Affleck fuck off— rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) 2017年10月10日
ONTD Do you go to church ?
Only when my PR person says I have to
and anyways people usually say stuff like "twitter is not having it" or "twitter response is everything" even if it is actually a few people commenting on a subject, you party pooper
but i'm sure i wasnt the only one, they are predictable af
My abuser was my Sunday school teachers husband, so nope. Although I didn’t quit until I was an adult. Plus, now I’m agnostic.
no, i don't go to church.
She said that his perfect woman would be "any sort of stripper at Scores. Anyone that serves cold beer in a bikini." Paltrow laughed at the memory.
And to my mom's dismay, I rarely go to temple.
lmfaoo who's buying this