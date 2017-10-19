JLO's telethon raises more than $30m for Puerto Rico + Performs @ TIDAL

Yes J Lo.. Love this bitch.. :D Reply

She will be loved always reminds me of Laguna beach season 1 final scene.





And wtf @ this being on a Saturday night. Reply

Iirc it was on network tv too for one hour. Reply

YAS! That's amazing. I hope all our brothers and sisters are getting better *hugs* Reply

How are they doing over there in PR? any ontder's who know puerto ricans how is it like down there right now is it getting worse Reply

My great grandpa and my auntie are still in a shelter. Their house is uninhabitable. But my brother flew down and said the shelter they're at has access to clean water. Little to no electricity. Reply

http://edition.cnn.com/2017/10/16/americas/puerto-rico-superfund-water/index.html I read this the other day and found it pretty shocking Reply

My friend updated me that phone services have worked, but that light might be delayed until December? They said that Trump is shit for caring so much about the death count, even if it was around 32 at the time. Bodies were filling up in morgues. Reply

The number is so much higher than the 32 that's being reported. Morgues are full. ICU patients from when the storm hit died. Numerous people died as a result of not being able to get medical aid during and after the storm and there are places that are still difficult to get to that might have casualties as well. The number is far higher than is being reported. Losing even one life is one too many, but the death toll is much higher than they're willing to report. Reply

Still bad. My uncle in Ponce still doesn't have power. He has to climb onto his roof to try and get a signal to call my mom. They need to line up before 6 am outside the grocery store to buy food. If you're late you might not be able to get in. People with EBT type cards cannot use them. Without power, there is no way for anyone to verify that you have coupons etc so it's cash only right now. Of course banks not having power, long lines and limiting the amount of cash you can take out also adds to this problem. There is very little to no electricity. Mosquitos are a huge problem right now. Aid has not reached most. death toll is much higher than what is being reported. for example, my uncle's son from his first marriage passed away due to a heart attack the day after the storm.Because there was no power, no help able to arrive he passed. Deaths like this should count toward the death toll but don't and there are probably lots of people who are still unreachable due to downed trees, the terrain etc who might have passed as well but no one can get there. Relatives on the island have said that patients in the ICU all died because of power failures. I also have a cousin who lost her house and everything in it and she said the water just swept up entire houses. Things are getting worse down there and the response is not sufficient. Reply

It makes me rage that PR is still such a mess a month later. Idk how Houston area or Florida are coping but I just can’t with racist Mango Mussolini



I love her for doing everything she can for PR. Reply

Jennifer Lopez never having done the Super Bowl is a CRIME. Reply

The response by the government to this disaster is disgusting.



The meals they are giving these people are a poor excuse of food.



Their are regular people doing better at helping people in purto rico than the government. People are dying in hospitals working with little to no power while the medical hospital on that ship is mostly empty.



Like Im am embarassed and wanna throw hands. Reply

Ugh, I love her and everyone for doing this. Reply

Bad bunny. You doing amazing sweetie @badbunnyPR #SomosUnaVoz pic.twitter.com/FtWgpatI5u — spooky angie♡ (@angies_diary) October 15, 2017





Anyway, JLo organized a telethon with Arod, Marc Anthony, and Diddy...she's amazing

I agree it speaks a lot to her character in my opinion that she’s able to collaborate with all three at once. Anyway!! This is amazinnngg and I’m so glad they did this Reply

