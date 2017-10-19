JLO's telethon raises more than $30m for Puerto Rico + Performs @ TIDAL
More than $30 million was raised for Puerto Rico. https://t.co/M4RrH7LHmS— USA TODAY (@USATODAY) October 15, 2017
Jennifer Lopez and friends - namely Gwen Stefani, Marc Anthony, Ellen DeGeneris, Kim K (on phone duty), Ricky Martin, A-Rod, Demi Lovato and more - all came together on Saturday night to raise money for Puerto Rico. The live TV event titled One Voice: Somos Live! A Concert for Disaster Relief, and was broadcast on Telemundo, Univision and NBC from Miami and Los Angeles.
Check out the whole thing here
JLO's Puerto Rican PR campaign didn't stop there as the singer also performed at TIDAL's relief concert as well.
And wtf @ this being on a Saturday night.
http://edition.cnn.com/2017/10/16/americas/puerto-rico-superfund-water/index.html
I love her for doing everything she can for PR.
The meals they are giving these people are a poor excuse of food.
Their are regular people doing better at helping people in purto rico than the government. People are dying in hospitals working with little to no power while the medical hospital on that ship is mostly empty.
Like Im am embarassed and wanna throw hands.
Anyway, JLo organized a telethon with Arod, Marc Anthony, and Diddy...she's amazing
i thought he was losing weight but he looks puffy again