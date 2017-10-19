seb 1

JLO's telethon raises more than $30m for Puerto Rico + Performs @ TIDAL



Jennifer Lopez and friends - namely Gwen Stefani, Marc Anthony, Ellen DeGeneris, Kim K (on phone duty), Ricky Martin, A-Rod, Demi Lovato and more - all came together on Saturday night to raise money for Puerto Rico. The live TV event titled One Voice: Somos Live! A Concert for Disaster Relief, and was broadcast on Telemundo, Univision and NBC from Miami and Los Angeles.









Check out the whole thing here


JLO's Puerto Rican PR campaign didn't stop there as the singer also performed at TIDAL's relief concert as well.







