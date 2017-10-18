Fifth Harmony performs “He Like That” on Jimmy Kimmel Live

the only one that can sing live in this group is lauren.



people actually suggesting that the other members' mics were bad in their past performances, eat this tbh. Reply

Did you see the WFH performance? Did you see the Down performance? I'm calling the cops bc something is going on with you if you think that Lauren's voice is a challenge for Dinah's live vocals. Dinah outnotes, outbreaths, out vocals Lauren to the moon and back. Reply

i have to agree. lauren is the only consistent vocal performer. Reply

even their stans know they suck. they always go in their videos saying "they're sounding better", with never ending hope this group will be good one day Reply

I really don't know if their stylist hates Ally or if Ally insists on wearing such ugly looking shit. I thought these outfits weren't that cute already (pleather one pieces are best just staying black) but srsly girl... those ruffle shoulders look good on no one. Giving me 80s wedding aesthetic.



I saw this last night and gooddd their dancing :| I fucking love this song too this is just disappointing as hell Reply

I love them but 90% of their live performances are a total mess Reply

They are so low in volume and breathe so heavily. Like, damn... Reply

Most of their songs aren't edm and trumpets so yea they arent going to be screaming into the mic. And breathe heavily? It's almost as if they are singing live and not using flac backtracks like lot of our faves did back in the day to make seem like they dont need air. Reply

well they're dancing too so Reply

Do tell how any of their Tidal performances were a total mess? Reply

:( poor girls, those outfits are so ugly





(also, this choreo is a mess)



Edited at 2017-10-18 09:51 pm (UTC) Reply

A mf thread if I've ever seen one https://t.co/ibV8z5Sy5k — Lauren Jauregui (@LaurenJauregui) October 17, 2017

Lauren retweeted this yesterday tho lol so adorable. Normani is BANGIN Reply

Normani really took Bey's formation tour outfit and mixed it with beyonce's horrendous wet hair from the Grammy's. Reply

this outfit isnt even less tragic on b Reply

ikr smh Reply

ikr

if she’s going for a Bey look, can she pick a good one? Reply

Ikr, especially the sleeves Reply

This lie Reply

Those outfits 🚫 Reply

normani looks good, that's all i got Reply

from the neck down Reply

whoever dressed them really hates them Reply

Their Tidal performances were fantastic. I really loved the WFH and Down performances. You could hear so much of their control and the clarity in their voices. Even when they were tired, they didnt strain too much and sounded good.



Ngl I was thrown off by the color of their outfits but they really pulled it off. And I'm sorry OP but I loved the Rick James wig on Normani. I want her to keep it. XD Reply

my friend from the city went and said that 5h pretty much woke up the crowd. idk who was before them tho



and lmao i hate this look on mani. curly bangs is just a big no for me, and she had the worst outfit of the 4 imo :-(

but the performance was good for what it was. i wish they had back up dancers but they’d rather have a live band. MY GIRLS ARE ARTISTS Reply

I read that a lot of the performers were lipping and some didn't even have a long set list so it was like why were they there. lol



I'm just wondering if it would have really put a strain on their budget to add just a few dancers for tour? I honestly thought about what you said about the needing dancers for something like HLT and you weren't lying. Just looking at the stage, it does need something else going on at times. But I do love the fact that they do sing live and want to have that intimate atmosphere with their fans. They are THAT group. Reply

I listened to the song yesterday and I love the MC Hammer sample. They make some bops and now they're starting have some cohesive styling. 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾 Reply

normani's hair Reply

omg these outfits are tragic Reply

I love them and this song but this performance is unwatchable Reply

They're clothes are always so ill-fitting. Only Fucci should be allowed to style them tbh. Reply

I think they sound ok, but the dancing is SO awkward Reply

Compared to some of their other tour/performance outfits, this was their best look. I just want Fucci to always dress them because I think he got it right for the HLT video. Reply

This is so low energy, it is depressing to watch. Their performance on James Cordon was amazing, wtf happened?!



Normani's hair is so bad. Yikes. Reply

have their outfits never looked tacky? ever? Reply

They are so boring. And Ally looks like a potato. Reply

