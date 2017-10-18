Fifth Harmony performs “He Like That” on Jimmy Kimmel Live
They just aired the Tidal concert performance
whoever gave Normani that Rick James wig needs to get fired asap
See Fifth Harmony's vibrant performance of "He Like That" on #Kimmel https://t.co/YcbNilRKaZ pic.twitter.com/SrSF8u55Ok— Rolling Stone (@RollingStone) October 18, 2017
people actually suggesting that the other members' mics were bad in their past performances, eat this tbh.
I saw this last night and gooddd their dancing :| I fucking love this song too this is just disappointing as hell
(also, this choreo is a mess)
if she’s going for a Bey look, can she pick a good one?
Ngl I was thrown off by the color of their outfits but they really pulled it off. And I'm sorry OP but I loved the Rick James wig on Normani. I want her to keep it. XD
and lmao i hate this look on mani. curly bangs is just a big no for me, and she had the worst outfit of the 4 imo :-(
but the performance was good for what it was. i wish they had back up dancers but they’d rather have a live band. MY GIRLS ARE ARTISTS
I'm just wondering if it would have really put a strain on their budget to add just a few dancers for tour? I honestly thought about what you said about the needing dancers for something like HLT and you weren't lying. Just looking at the stage, it does need something else going on at times. But I do love the fact that they do sing live and want to have that intimate atmosphere with their fans. They are THAT group.
Normani's hair is so bad. Yikes.