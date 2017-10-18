Brooklyn Nine-Nine creator on that ending





I'M SO EXCITED! I had a feeling something was going to happen and I'm so thrilled this was it. I'M SO EXCITED! I had a feeling something was going to happen and I'm so thrilled this was it. Reply

Thread

Link

:') so stinking cute Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

THIS MOMENT ❤️❤️❤️ Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I feel like they capture this stuff so well. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I was wondering just last week when they would get engaged. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ugh andy samberg really won me over with this fucking show Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

precious! <3 I loved this and the hnnnnnng face he made after she said, "I hope you die." Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Just perfect! <3 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

romantic epiphanies are dope Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Omg I love them so much. :) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I AM SO HAPPY



THEY ARE SO PERFECT



i wish we could see a sex scene but oh well lmao Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

andy samberg should just do rom coms when b99 ends



he has a really good 'in love' face lol



Edited at 2017-10-18 10:57 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Ahhhh my heart! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

this face and when she says I love you so much after accepting the proposal are the sweetest in love expressions <3 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

That was the best moment I’ve seen on TV just endearing af. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

This was genuinely so sweet Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

So adorable! <3 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Idky but I saw it coming. Other characters have been taking big life steps with Gina and Charles having kids and settling down. Plus he just got out of prison and if he was ever gonna do it it'd be now so Idk the Halloween episode made the most sense. But I loved every bit of it and even watched it a second time. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

The way he decided he'd do it and how they did it was REALLY adorable. Honestly I'm smiling just thinking about it.



Edited at 2017-10-18 09:38 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

I gasped. it was perfect. and I love that jake told no one and holt was pissed nobody won.



JAKE WON. JAKE GETS TO MARRY AMY. Reply

Thread

Link

I gasped too. Like, audibly. It was perfect. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I love that Jake told nobody. Charles would have squealed like a little girl if he asked for his help. This way, it was perfectly them. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

My sister and I both gasped. It was perfect! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

also holt and fake cheddar was a+ Reply

Thread

Link

I hate tv het couples. They’re boring 99% of the time. I’m the het grinch. Reply

Thread

Link





Thanks for coming into the post to tell us this. You can leave now. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol i feel the same way ~90% of the time. but jake and amy are cute to me, well, maybe mostly bc i have a bit of a crush on melissa fumero Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Same tbh but I do like Amy/Jake as much as I can like a het couple Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

This show is like wrapping me in a fuzzy blanket and sitting me next to the fire w/ a cat on my lap. I love it so much.



Jake's voicemail to Amy's father had me cackling. I want to marry him :( Reply

Thread

Link

And I HOPE we get to see them married this season. Andy makes the best 'in love' faces and I'm sure the one he makes when he sees Amy at the end of that aisle will be amazing.



Reply

Thread

Link

Jake and Amy are honestly the cutest, healthiest relationship on TV. I love it. They're so supportive of each other and they respect each other but they have so much fun and poke fun at each other, too. I'm so glad they're getting married. OTP tbh! Reply

Thread

Link

they're honestly one of my favorite TV couples ever. and i just love how their relationship is just there, but in a good way. they don't need to constantly remind people they're a couple, they're just happy and that's it. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

MTE, for awhile there I kind of forgot they were together because they went several episodes w/out really mentioning it. It's so refreshing. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

My fave is when Amy was scared to take the sergeant’s test and Jake telling her he knew she would be his boss since day one and she needed to take that test. It just made me feel so warm and fuzzy. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm so mad that I was spoiled (by the official Facebook page no less) but it was so bloody cute. Reply

Thread

Link

that ending was so good. and I loved fake cheddar <3 Reply

Thread

Link





all of them feeding Terry the trackers in the yogurt... SWALLOW THE GURT! Reply

Thread

Link

Charles had a PERFECT reaction. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I love how much Charles loves Jake and Amy together Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

charles is all of us lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

omg legit just finished watching this on hulu 30 seconds ago and I gasped SO loud when it cut to him on one knee. I love this show SFM. Reply

Thread

Link

No one specifically spoiled it for me, but about half way through I guessed what was going to happen based on everyone on twitter's reactions.



The whole thing was super cute and I cracked up at the flashback with Boyle telling them they were going to get married like two seconds after they met. Reply

Thread

Link

"That actually slowed things down by about 4 years...yeah" lmao I died Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

that flashback of jake and amy with those wigs was hilarious Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Awwww it was so cute! Reply

Thread

Link

I had a feeling something was gonna happen because Jake was all "this is the most important heist!" And I did an irl jaw drop when Amy read the belt 😭 I swooned for the entire last five minutes of the episode. Charles being so excited and passing out in joy was me tbh.



(Also who do I have to bribe to get a webisode series staring Holt and Cheddar?!) Reply

Thread

Link

I loved the ep but the way this show loves to do cliffhanger endings makes me think Amy is going to be reassigned somewhere next season :( :(` Reply

Thread

Link

they're probably my fave tv couple. i loved that ep where amy is freaking out abt taking the sergeant's exam and jake reassures her that he's always known she would one day become his boss and he thinks that's awesome. Reply

Thread

Link

I cried. I was so happy and shocked and it was just amazing.



What I liked was that it wasn't the ONLY enjoyable part. It was an all-around great episode (that cold open had be rolling) and that ending was just perfect.



This show is the best. Reply

Thread

Link





honestly andre braugher is so freaking amazing. give the man an emmy!!! honestly andre braugher is so freaking amazing. give the man an emmy!!! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Omg can this please be the new gif we use all the time? It's perfect lmao Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Every year I am more and more infuriated that Andre doesn't have an Emmy yet. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

seriously, what a gem Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

How he doesn't have one I'll never understand. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i cried too haha i felt kind of silly but i couldn't help it, it was so perfect! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I told my friend to tell me everything that happened because I figured it would either happen in last night's episode (I mean PERFECT set up for it) or the 99th episode.



Edited at 2017-10-18 09:46 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

also can we discuss how the ending makes jake's halloween speech even more amazing? when he says that the only thing that got him through his years (8 weeks) in jail was planning that heist. which means PLANNING THE PROPOSAL. Reply

Thread

Link

oh mY GOD i did NOT put that together that is so cute!! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

!!!!!!!!!!!



I'm not fine with this, brb rewatching Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

omggggggggggggggg :3 I did not put that together Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Right? Since April!

Also, he "proposed" to her in the Halloween episode when Amy won. And now he did it for real! Exactly two after!



Edited at 2017-10-18 10:54 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

OMGGGG ty for pointing this out Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i can't!!!! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I almost started crying when Charles walked in the room after just because I knew how happy he would be. I'm fucking happy! God, I love this show and all the characters <3



I NEED GINA BACK THO



Edited at 2017-10-18 09:52 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

why did I read this spoiler when I'm still only on season 1 Reply

Thread

Link

This was so adorable. Their flashback's hair was so funny.

That being said, Jake needs to drink water. Peeing only once every two days is not healthy. Reply

Thread

Link

He's destroying his kidneys! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm not gonna lie, when I realized what was happening I literally stood up from my chair. Everything about this show is just so perfect to me. Reply

Thread

Link

i haven't read the post or comments at all since i typically watch a season all at once after it's ended

but was this the SERIES ending or just a season? Reply

Thread

Link

just an episode ending lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

We just started season 5 so we've got a good amount of episodes to go. Hopefully it will be a season finale and not series. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link