Brooklyn Nine-Nine creator on that ending
#B99 creator breaks down that Jake and Amy twist https://t.co/73V6t70ezm— Entertainment Weekly (@EW) October 18, 2017
-Amy & Jake are engaged
-Schur decided to do it in the Halloween episode because nobody would see it coming
-Melissa & Andy improvised a lot of lines and acted the heck out of it
-Will probably see the wedding this season
How @Brooklyn99FOX Pulled Off The Perfect Feminist [*spoiler alert*] https://t.co/bI8VOv7UBI via @refinery29— Gabby (@GabnDad) October 18, 2017
'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' Is Proof That Comedy Doesn't Need To Be Offensive: https://t.co/NhC3tGSRge pic.twitter.com/8cpVIOLudf— Affinity Magazine (@TheAffinityMag) October 18, 2017
source 2 3
if you haven't accepted the best show on TV into your life...
I'M SO EXCITED! I had a feeling something was going to happen and I'm so thrilled this was it.
THEY ARE SO PERFECT
i wish we could see a sex scene but oh well lmao
he has a really good 'in love' face lol
Edited at 2017-10-18 10:57 pm (UTC)
Edited at 2017-10-18 09:38 pm (UTC)
JAKE WON. JAKE GETS TO MARRY AMY.
I hate tv het couples. They’re boring 99% of the time. I’m the het grinch.
Jake's voicemail to Amy's father had me cackling. I want to marry him :(
The whole thing was super cute and I cracked up at the flashback with Boyle telling them they were going to get married like two seconds after they met.
(Also who do I have to bribe to get a webisode series staring Holt and Cheddar?!)
What I liked was that it wasn't the ONLY enjoyable part. It was an all-around great episode (that cold open had be rolling) and that ending was just perfect.
This show is the best.
honestly andre braugher is so freaking amazing. give the man an emmy!!!
Edited at 2017-10-18 09:46 pm (UTC)
I'm not fine with this, brb rewatching
Also, he "proposed" to her in the Halloween episode when Amy won. And now he did it for real! Exactly two after!
Edited at 2017-10-18 10:54 pm (UTC)
I NEED GINA BACK THO
Edited at 2017-10-18 09:52 pm (UTC)
That being said, Jake needs to drink water. Peeing only once every two days is not healthy.
but was this the SERIES ending or just a season?