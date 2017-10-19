seb 1

Lana Del Rey announces European + Australian tour dates



Lana is going on tour y'all, for the first (proper) time since 2013. This week she finally revealed the dates that European and Australian fans can bookmark in their calendars. Is your bank account ready ONTD? For more info and tickets go to: http://lanadelrey.com/live/








Also here is Morticia del Rey giving some extra information about ticket and pre-sales herself:





