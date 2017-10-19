Lana Del Rey announces European + Australian tour dates
Lana is going on tour y'all, for the first (proper) time since 2013. This week she finally revealed the dates that European and Australian fans can bookmark in their calendars. Is your bank account ready ONTD? For more info and tickets go to: http://lanadelrey.com/live/
Also here is Morticia del Rey giving some extra information about ticket and pre-sales herself:
Source 1: http://lanadelrey.com/live/
Source 2: https://www.instagram.com/p/BaX5QXNHZn8/?taken-by=lanadelrey
Source 3: https://www.instagram.com/p/BaUaFFGHDHN/?taken-by=lanadelnews
Just got tickets to see lady gaga in February and guess it will be more fun than seeing Lana.
Lana doesn't really do 'fun' yes, but she's been really good and surprisingly approachable/qt both times I've seen her. If you're a fan of her music I'd say go
idk i saw her a few years ago and the fans in the pit were rabid. i had a seat so i was fine, but they were screaming the whole time.
hopefully she's improved cuz her tickets were pricey af.
I've had to be on twitter finding out scraps through lana stans.
This being my favourite response 😂: