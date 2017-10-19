Lana Del Rey announces European + Australian tour dates

All of six dates, two of them in Italy so she can get her soft ice cream on. Sucks to be Europe Reply

lol the quality gets messed up when I enlarge it! Reply

literally me lol Reply

I love her but I wish she would fucking stop wearing those wonky ass eyelashes that point in two totally different directions. Reply

How is she in concert?



Just got tickets to see lady gaga in February and guess it will be more fun than seeing Lana. Reply

Lana doesn't really do 'fun' yes, but she's been really good and surprisingly approachable/qt both times I've seen her. If you're a fan of her music I'd say go



Edited at 2017-10-18 10:21 pm (UTC) Reply

Because she has a strong and loyal fan base that it's no surprise that Ultraviolence debuted at #1 , Honeymoon at #2 #1 if Drake didn't cockblock her) and Lust for Life at #1 Reply

she's sad and mopey on stage. rightfully so, as that's how her music is.



idk i saw her a few years ago and the fans in the pit were rabid. i had a seat so i was fine, but they were screaming the whole time.



hopefully she's improved cuz her tickets were pricey af. Reply

I saw her like 5? years ago and she was so great. It was in a luttle tent at a festival lol but she put on a good intimate show. IDK how big arenas would go Reply

no dates here, then. thanks for nothing, Lana. so i'm gonna have to travel again Reply

london tho??? Reply

A friend lives so close to the Berlin venue omg... but I'm not paying 60€ for those tickets. Reply

I've been debating going to her Toronto show and it seems like tickets aren't selling at all. Anything beyond the first 2 rows of the upper bowl is still there! Plus a lot of the lower bowl. At least I won't have to rush my decision. Reply

I'm seeing her next week! Can't wait. Reply

I'd like to see her but not in an arena. Reply

omg her date and presale announcements were a mess.



I've had to be on twitter finding out scraps through lana stans. Reply

This being my favourite response 😂:



