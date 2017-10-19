The Alienist new trailer & premiere date
The Alienist opens when a series of haunting, gruesome murders of boy prostitutes grips New York City. Newly appointed police commissioner Theodore Roosevelt (Geraghty) calls upon criminal psychologist (aka alienist) Dr. Laszlo Kreizler (Daniel Brühl) and newspaper illustrator John Moore (Luke Evans) to conduct the investigation in secret. They are joined by Sara Howard (Dakota Fanning), a headstrong secretary determined to become the city's first female police detective. Using the emerging disciplines of psychology and early forensic investigation techniques, this band of social outsiders set out to find and apprehend one of New York City's first serial killers.
The Alienist is slated to premiere on Monday, Jan. 22 at 9 p.m. ET/PT
source
Also, only one shot of Teddy Roosevelt? He is a big part of the story.
I'm rereading the second book right now - its the first book I got so angry during reading I threw it across my room.
I just wish he had written more, because I really enjoy them. I have a hard time reading some historical mystery novels, because its clear they didn't do enough research and insert modern values into their stories.
Luke Evans is DaF