The Alienist new trailer & premiere date

I really liked the book so I have high expectations for this show Reply

January?? Dang I saw part of a commercial for it the other day and thought it was starting in like November or December. Reply

Maybe I wasn't paying attention enough to the footage so far but are they not keeping Kreizler's disability? It's like... kinda important. Reply

I hope this is good. Luke and Daniel are great though so I don't have low hopes lol. Reply

I honestly think I'm getting burnt out on these gruesome shows. Kinda wanna watch for Evans but ehh Reply

looks interesting but I thought TNT just played law and order reruns. Reply

They have quite a lot of original programing. Reply

ahhh. I have't had cable in like 10 years so I'm not up to date tbh Reply

I'm really excited for this! It seems to have a similar vibe to The Knick, which is one of my favorite shows! Reply

I saw the trailer on TV last night and thought it looked very much like The Knick, minus Clive Owen. Very similar vibe and direction. I hope it's good, since The Knick is no more. Reply

Oeehhh, I have been waiting for some dark-horror-ish serie like Penny Dreadful! Also, the costumes look amazing..the black coat with the black fur hnnn Reply

i kinda like luke :/ Reply

He's very gritty-sexy imo. Reply

His bod is crazy hot Reply

Looks good, but where is Cyrus? I am a white European, living in a 99% white country, even to me the absence of the single black character is glaring. This group of people is special because they defy ALL of the notions of their time, regarding science, women, different sexualities and race. Not to mention that Cyrus is a great character.



Also, only one shot of Teddy Roosevelt? He is a big part of the story. Reply

Im wondering that too about Cyrus Reply

Doesnt look bad. Im trying to keep my expectations low since I really liked this book Reply

boy prostitutes lol. first off that's a cool twist but they can still be called just prostitutes. Reply

boys as in little boys Reply

I just reread this during the summer when I heard it was coming to TV.



I'm rereading the second book right now - its the first book I got so angry during reading I threw it across my room.



I just wish he had written more, because I really enjoy them. I have a hard time reading some historical mystery novels, because its clear they didn't do enough research and insert modern values into their stories. Reply

Oohhh!!!!! I'm intrigued now. Lemme tune in but I don't have cable atm~ so I'll check it out asap when I relocate to my new place in the near future. This is awesome Reply

