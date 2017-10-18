I just finished my first watch-through of the entire series, they didn't have the series finale on hulu though lol. it's okay because I know it was garbage.



You did not miss much. It was awful. lol The new series forgets it ever happened.

that's actually hilarious considering everyone I know likes to pretend the finale never happened

They do, they just put it in the special features section. The shadeeeee

Wait, how old would Elliot be? Was he a teen dad?

he was going to college in the final season wasn't he? and that kid is like, what, 10 at the most? he could have gotten someone pregnant within his first 2 years of college I guess... OR he donated sperm like jack did lol

Always! Probably the most iconic celeb scene in the show! I loved his Cher doll.

god i'm crying real tears. iconic :')

I went to a half episode taping of Will and Grace last week and it was everything!!!



My heart is so happy that it's back on the air - pretty sure it is one of my all time favorite shows. Reply

That's so cool! How did you get in?

there's a website you go to (I think it's 1iota.com) and you just sign up for free tickets. There's general admission and priority admission. When I signed up for tickets I was on a wait list, but the very next day I was bumped to general (you might not get in to the showing) and then a few hours later, I was priority.



Easy peasy. It was a long day, but it was so worth it. And I think tomorrow might be the episode we were at because Karen is wearing the same thing.



It's so much fun. Go if you can! Reply

I'm kind of really enjoying the new season I can't lie. Last week felt just like any old episode.

my favorite W&G moment is literally every single second of the mira sorvino episode.



also, eric mccormack looks SO good. it's distracting. and imo he's the least stilted performer rn (he's not stilted at all, actually). the others are still a lil' rusty (especially debra and sean). but you can see they're all improving with every episode, plus that's understandable, they hadn't played these characters in forever. either way, this show still makes me laugh harder than most other sitcoms could even dream of. i'm glad it's back :') Reply

Eric McCormack has only aged like fine wine.

Omg the Mira episode is one of the ones I rewatch a lot. Chompers "the Earl of Puppydom", YAHOOOO!, Karen trying to get in Mira's pants, Will gloating over Leo. Amazing ep.

I also think Eric aged better than Sean Hayes.

I also think Eric aged better than Sean Hayes. Reply

When will you stop having flawless taste, bb

Every single thing is exactly what i think. I got a friend into Will and Grace with that mira sorvino episode. It's perfect and i will always love Will and Leo's exchange at the very end about at least Will's passenger got off lol. Also, im liking the reboot alot and seems like tje episodes are getting better and more natural as it goes

i'm on season 2 of the original eps, first time through. it's fun, though damn will is so mean sometimes. so are jack and karen, but will is supposed to be "nice" so it surprises me how awful they have him treat jack.

Just caught up on the new season. I love it.

I'm loving this new season!

The show has been getting steadily more funny with each episode. Loving the new season

Jack as James Earl Jones acting coach will always always always be my favourite moment on the show.

That was a great episode. The broken bench joke kills me.

The Michael Douglas episode is one of my favorites:



...And the episode with Kevin Bacon...and the episode with Jamie-lynn Sigler and...I love every W&G episode lol. Reply

After the awful Gilmore girls revival the new season has made me so happy. One of the only good things to come out of 2017 tbh. I'm so glad the writers stuck to the original humor of the show

When Karen pretends to be a maid just to get with the janitor but breaks it off after finding out he's sober. Or when she pitches her song to JLo FYI I will no longer cry!!!

