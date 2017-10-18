Will & Grace 9x04 Promo
Yep, this is *definitely* Jack's grandson. 😂 Don't miss #WillAndGrace tomorrow night at 9/8c on @NBC! pic.twitter.com/0Eteiq4wKf— Will & Grace (@WillAndGrace) October 18, 2017
Favorite Will & Grace moments?
Source:https://twitter.com/WillAndGrace/status/920740015512084480
that's actually hilarious considering everyone I know likes to pretend the finale never happened
My heart is so happy that it's back on the air - pretty sure it is one of my all time favorite shows.
Easy peasy. It was a long day, but it was so worth it. And I think tomorrow might be the episode we were at because Karen is wearing the same thing.
It's so much fun. Go if you can!
also, eric mccormack looks SO good. it's distracting. and imo he's the least stilted performer rn (he's not stilted at all, actually). the others are still a lil' rusty (especially debra and sean). but you can see they're all improving with every episode, plus that's understandable, they hadn't played these characters in forever. either way, this show still makes me laugh harder than most other sitcoms could even dream of. i'm glad it's back :')
I also think Eric aged better than Sean Hayes.
...And the episode with Kevin Bacon...and the episode with Jamie-lynn Sigler and...I love every W&G episode lol.
“Sarah Jessica Parker! Hide me!”
And the Matt Damon episode is also hilarious.