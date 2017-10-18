Ed Sheeran rides a bike, gets hit by a car, cancels his tour dates in Asia, and is Superman

lol



the car is doing the lord's work tbh.

lmao mte

pshh! we all know this is just grammy promo so he can make his first comeback performance at the show + help his campaign

If he was truly committed he would have let the car finish the job, then he would really win!

party post?

that pic of him on stage...

not this post getting me all excited for nothin... not this post getting me all excited for nothin...

nnnnnnnnnnnnnn

lmao mte

Which one of you was driving the car?

mte, lemme send them a gift basket

Someone who goes outdoors and has a working automobile so no one on ONTD

damn

nNNN

lmao

excuse u my 2001 toyota corolla is a beast

Karma for "shape of you" never dying on the radio.



lmao

Caitlyn is on a warpath

but seriously watch him pull the whole "I never thought I would be able to play music again" for his next album's promo

sux for him. this is the first of his tours I haven't been to, mainly bc I was on holiday when he was in my country, but also bc of the huge ticket price increase. I saw him on the '+' tour for 19 euros, then on the 'x' tour for 35 and apparently this year the price was like 80 euros so I refuse to go lol.

lmao wow, fuck those prices. eternally regretting never seeing him on the + tour tho.

ikr? as if he isn't rich enough. he used to be all "I wanna keep my shows affordable so my fans can see them bla bla bla" and now he's just another greedy artist.



the '+' tour was great because he wasn't that famous yet over here, I saw him at this little concert hall of about 900 people back then, with Passenger as the supporting act. It will always be my fav show of his. Reply

lol he made that a big part of the Jumpers for Goalposts shows at Wembley too but tickets were still £60

Does that mean we get to see less of his ugly undercooked soggy loaf of bread face? Because that is always a plus.

now you get to see his pasty, rancid sausage-skinned limbs wrapped in bandages and hear his fans take a break from their mouth-breathing to type a well-wishes tweet.

don't hog all the fun.



don't hog all the fun. Reply

oh yassss i can't wait

it must fucking suck to have both arms broken at the same time. like what do you even do with yourself while healing up ?

When I clicked on this I expected something funny and not incest.

"I know you are frustrated and why you are frustrated would you like some help masturbating...She said that she would take care of me when I went to bed."

This is some Mr. Mercedes shit.



This is some Mr. Mercedes shit. Reply

I just knew seeing a link under that comment could only mean one thing since it's where my mind went...I nearly blocked it completely

Nooooooooooooooo

NO NOT you linking to THAT post.

cyclists on the road always make me nervous, especially on busy and narrow roads

i mean he was at an event yesterday even though both of his arms are broken so i think he's OK



an accident like that would scare me from riding a bike for a while though Reply

This sounds like an accident that happened when he was completely sober.

sucks. i broke both my arms at the same time a few years back also. not ideal tbh

Also why cancel the tour dates, why not just hire someone to play the guitar for him and he just sing?

That was my thought. It's not like hes usually doing anything elaborate on stage.

Idk, doesn't he construct all the different parts of every song using that looping pedal for this tour? Seems pretty intricate.

except he is. his entire set is live looped.

I think a lot of fans would be disappointed if they didn't get to see him play guitar tbh, since that's one of his main things

I don't understand why he went full blown canceling and didn't just reschedule the dates. Even if they were for a year from now. Rescheduling is better than just straight canceling.

He could learn a thing or 2 from Dave Grohl.....



He could learn a thing or 2 from Dave Grohl..... Reply

It's just him, his guitar and a loop pedal and he doesn't have a band. He records the music for that concert while on stage with the loop pedal and then plays the guitar to that recording minutes later. He said he didn't want to "short change" fans who paid to see him do all that shit.

"I don't feel like there's anything interesting or new about seeing a singer-songwriter with a band behind them," he said.

and i don't think he'd know what to do without a guitar.



and i don't think he'd know what to do without a guitar. Reply

his entire show is him with a guitar and a loop pedal, he makes all the instrumentals himself using that, so it'd kinda take away a main component of the show

He's talked about that before and said that he feels like having a band up there with him would take away from what he does. Also that since he's always performed the show completely solo he feels like that's what fans pay for and he'd be shortchanging them

that's so scary, i've seen way too many bike vs car accidents, especially at my college campus and it's terrifying every time. glad he's ok.

That sucks, broken bones are never fun.

cyclists are the worst. they're a hazard to both people driving cars and pedestrians.

Partially related- did they ever catch that guy who shoved the jogger into the path of the bus? It was caught on camera maybe a month ago?

