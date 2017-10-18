Ed Sheeran rides a bike, gets hit by a car, cancels his tour dates in Asia, and is Superman
Ed Sheeran had a "bit of a bicycle accident" and shared the news of his arm injury in a photograph: https://t.co/ck6g2ygXGi pic.twitter.com/HJG4Mmhy2w— E! News (@enews) October 16, 2017
Ed Sheeran was knocked off of his bicycle in London a few days ago and today he confirmed that he'll be cancelling the leg of his tour in Asia as he heals up.
teddysphotos A visit to my doctors confirmed fractures in my right wrist and left elbow that will leave me unable to perform live concerts for the immediate future. Sadly, this means that the following shows will not be able to go ahead as planned: Taipei, Osaka, Seoul, Tokyo and Hong Kong. I’m waiting to see how the healing progresses before we have to decide on shows beyond that. Please stay tuned for more details. PS - Ed isn’t typing this as he has both arms casted/bandaged
John Mayer wishes him well
Heal up quick, @edsheeran. Just remember, you’re Superman even without the cape.— John Mayer (@JohnMayer) October 18, 2017
